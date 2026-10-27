What Legal Documents Do You Need Before Launching A Startup In BC?

Skipping them does not just create legal risk. It creates practical risk: a founder dispute with no agreement to fall back on, an investor who walks away because ownership of the technology is unclear, or a privacy complaint with nothing in place to show the company took its obligations seriously.

The Short Answer: Five Core Documents

Incorporation documents: the company’s articles and the incorporation application filed with BC Registries Shareholders’ agreement: where there is more than one shareholder, to address decision-making, share transfers, exits, and disputes IP assignment agreement: confirming that the company, not an individual, owns the intellectual property Employment or contractor agreements: for your first hires Privacy policy and terms of service: once the business collects personal information or offers a product online

Incorporation Before Launch

Incorporating creates a legal entity separate from its founders, which limits personal liability and is usually a precondition to raising outside investment. In British Columbia, incorporation involves adopting the company’s articles and filing an incorporation application with BC Registries under the Business Corporations Act. The articles are the company’s internal rulebook and should be tailored to its share structure, governance, and future financing plans. Standard online incorporation packages rarely account for multiple share classes, founder vesting, or investor expectations, and reorganizing later is almost always more expensive than getting the structure right at the outset.

Shareholders’ Agreements for Multi-Shareholder Startups

An idea, on its own, is not intellectual property. What can be protected is the expression and output of that idea: source code, designs, content, inventions, confidential information, brand names, and other work product created for the business. If a founder, employee, or contractor creates those assets without assigning them to the company, the company may not own them. A written IP assignment agreement transfers that ownership to the company and is one of the first things a prospective investor or purchaser will ask to see. Where the brand matters, a trademark search and application through the Canadian Intellectual Property Office is best done before launch rather than after a competitor adopts a similar name.

Protecting Intellectual Property and Technology

Where a company has more than one shareholder, a shareholders’ agreement is usually essential. It sets out how key decisions are made, what restrictions apply to share transfers, how new shares may be issued, and what happens if a shareholder leaves, dies, defaults, or falls out with the others. It is often the document founders postpone because relationships feel settled at the start. Disputes, however, tend to surface at the worst possible time: during a financing round, a breakdown between founders, or an acquisition offer. A clear agreement signed early is far cheaper than litigation later.

Employment and Contractor Agreements

Every hire should have a written agreement, even the first one. A well-drafted employment or independent contractor agreement addresses compensation, termination, confidentiality, and assignment of intellectual property. Without one, a startup risks disputes over ownership of work product and over whether a contractor was properly characterized as such for employment standards, tax, and CPP or EI purposes.

Privacy Policies and Terms of Service

If the business collects personal information, such as names, email addresses, or payment details, a privacy policy is not optional. Most BC-based organizations are subject to British Columbia’s Personal Information Protection Act, and federal legislation may apply where personal information crosses provincial or national borders. Both regimes require organizations to be transparent about what personal information they collect, why, and how it is used. Terms of service should sit alongside the privacy policy, setting the rules for how customers may use the product and allocating liability.

Frequently Asked Questions

Do I need a lawyer to incorporate, or can I do it myself?

You can file an incorporation application yourself through BC Registries, but the default articles and single-class share structure are basic and often do not suit a startup that plans to add founders, employees, or investors. Correcting the structure later usually costs more than doing it properly at the start.

What happens if my co-founder and I never sign a shareholders’ agreement?

Decision-making, transfer rights, and exits will be governed only by the company’s articles and the Business Corporations Act, supplemented by informal understandings. If the relationship breaks down, the outcome is slower, costlier, and far less predictable than agreed terms.

Do I really need an IP assignment agreement if I am the only one writing code?

Yes. Without a signed assignment, it may be unclear whether you own the code personally or the company owns it. That ambiguity surfaces on almost every financing or sale, and is easiest to resolve before there is value at stake.

When do I need a privacy policy: at launch, or once I have paying customers?

As soon as you collect personal information, including an email signup. Privacy legislation applies regardless of whether the business is generating revenue.