ARTICLE · 18 NOVEMBER 2026
Can Employers Restrict Cannabis Use Outside The Workplace?
A recent arbitration award confirms that a prohibition on cannabis use outside working hours may be considered valid where the employees concerned hold safety-sensitive positions and the measure is supported by a strong justification.
A recent arbitration award confirms that a prohibition on cannabis use outside working hours may be considered valid where the employees concerned hold safety-sensitive positions and the measure is supported by a strong justification.
In a recent article, our lawyers David Lecours and Alexandre Mottet revisit the Canadian Union of Public Employees, Local 4041 v. Air Transat decision, the legal principles applied by the arbitrator, and the practical lessons employers can draw from it.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.