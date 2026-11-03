Cambodia Revises Base Wage Levels For Social Security Fund Contributions

Cambodia has amended the minimum base wage and wage ceiling for calculating contributions to the National Social Security Fund (NSSF). To implement the changes, the Ministry of Labour and Vocational Training (MLVT) and the Ministry of Economy and Finance have jointly issued an inter-ministerial prakas dated October 19, 2026, taking effect that day.

NSSF Contribution Calculation

In Cambodia, the MLVT assigns each wage band an “assumed wage” to serve as the basis for calculating required contributions to the NSSF for that employee.

Under the amendment, the minimum assumed wage for calculating NSSF contributions is KHR 600,000, while the new assumed wage ceiling is KHR 1,500,000. These increases replace the prior minimum and maximum base wages of KHR 400,000 and KHR 1,200,000, respectively.

The revised NSSF contribution wage figures apply to all those covered by Cambodia’s Labour Law and the NSSF scheme, including:

Employees working in enterprises and establishments governed by the Labour Law;

Air transport workers;

Maritime workers; and

Domestic or household servants

Impact on Employers

Employers should review their payroll systems and NSSF contribution calculations to ensure compliance with the revised contribution wage bases. The increased minimum contribution wage and wage ceiling may affect the amount of mandatory NSSF contributions payable in respect of employees whose salaries fall within the revised ranges.