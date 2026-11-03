From Filing To Disclosure: What The BVI’s Revised Financial Return Regime Means For Companies And Limited Partnerships

Key takeaways

The British Virgin Islands (BVI) financial returns are becoming more detailed, requiring greater disclosure of assets, income, expenses and financial holdings.

Companies and limited partnerships should review their reporting processes now, including receivables, banking relationships, investments and economic substance classifications.

The revised requirements will apply to 2027 returns, giving entities a limited window to prepare for the expanded disclosure framework.

The BVI is moving its financial return regime from a basic filing exercise to a structured disclosure framework.

The Financial Services Commission's recent presentation sets out planned changes to the BVI Business Companies (Financial Return) Order, 2023 and the Limited Partnership (Financial Return) Order, 2025. It also previews further amendments to the companies and limited partnership regimes. For entities that rely on the BVI's efficiency and flexibility, this is the time to prepare.

Why the changes are happening

The stated reason is the BVI's commitments to the Global Forum on Tax Transparency and Exchange of Information for Tax Purposes. Of particular relevance is Element A2, which calls for reliable accounting records for all relevant entities and arrangements. The changes build on a phased rollout. Financial return requirements for BVI business companies came first, followed by the limited partnership return. The revisions to both returns are the latest stage. For a jurisdiction whose reputation depends on meeting international standards, the direction of travel is clear: returns have to show the substance of an entity's financial position, not just confirm that a return was filed.

More detailed asset reporting

The biggest change is how much detail entities must give about their assets. Both companies and limited partnerships will need to report more information on assets, revenue or income, and expenses, with a definition provided for each category. The main requirements are:

Cash and cash equivalents: each type held must be reported. Where cash is held with a bank or other institution, its name and jurisdiction must be given.

each type held must be reported. Where cash is held with a bank or other institution, its name and jurisdiction must be given. Loans and receivables: related party loans, third party loans, trade receivables and other receivables must be reported where total loans and receivables make up 25% or more of the entity's total assets. For limited partnerships, the category covers trade and other receivables.

related party loans, third party loans, trade receivables and other receivables must be reported where total loans and receivables make up 25% or more of the entity's total assets. For limited partnerships, the category covers trade and other receivables. Investments and other financial assets: shares, bonds, mutual funds, REITs, derivatives, virtual assets and other holdings must each be listed.

shares, bonds, mutual funds, REITs, derivatives, virtual assets and other holdings must each be listed. Tangible, intangible and other assets: property, plant and machinery, vehicles, equipment, intellectual property, goodwill and software must be listed and valued by type.

The 25% threshold for receivables deserves attention. Holding companies and financing vehicles often carry intra-group balances that can easily pass that level. The explicit reference to virtual assets also shows that digital asset exposure is now firmly within the regulator's view.

Income statements and partnership-specific items

For companies, the revised schedule follows a conventional income statement structure. It covers revenue, cost of sales, gross profit, operating expenses, income tax expense and net income. Revenue and expenses must each be broken into categories with a value for each item.

Limited partnerships face their own requirements. They must report general and limited partners' capital, realised and unrealised gains or losses, interest income and interest expense. The revised schedule then works down to net income before and after interest. For investment funds structured as LPs, the split between realised and unrealised gains will need to be consistent with valuation policies and financial statements.

Wider amendments to the companies and LP regimes

Alongside the return changes, the BVI Business Companies (Amendment) Bill, 2026 and the Limited Partnership (Amendment) Bill, 2026 propose three further changes:

They would change the condition for exemption from beneficial ownership information requirements.

An entity that redomiciles to another jurisdiction, or ceases to exist through a merger or consolidation, would have to give its records and underlying documentation to its registered agent if its annual returns have not been filed.

Creditors applying to the court to restore an entity would, if certain conditions are met, not have to appoint a registered agent or update the entity's records.

The second change closes a potential gap for entities leaving the register. The third removes a practical barrier for creditors pursuing recoveries.

Timing

The FSC expects to publish guidelines in mid-October and the revised returns by the end of October. Enforcement will be prospective and will apply to 2027 returns. That gives a short but workable preparation window.

Implications and recommended next steps

The revised returns ask for information that is easy to state in a form but often hard to gather from across a group. We recommend the following steps:

Map your data. Compare current accounting outputs with the revised return categories and definitions once the guidelines are published. Test the 25% threshold. Find entities where loans and receivables, including intra-group balances, may reach 25% of total assets. Record banking relationships. Make sure the name and jurisdiction of every bank or institution holding cash can be readily confirmed. Review economic substance classifications: Compare the financial return against economic substance filings to ensure any relevant activity classification remains accurate. Coordinate with service providers. Agree who is responsible for preparing returns among the registered agent, administrator and finance team. Review exit and restructuring plans. Check the filing status of any entity planning to redomicile, merge or consolidate.

The revised regime reflects the BVI's continued commitment to international transparency standards. Entities that prepare early will be best placed to comply without disruption when the 2027 returns become due.