INTRODUCTION

The year 2026 marks a significant turning point in Brazil’s Life Sciences legal and reg ulatory landscape. Initiatives undertaken by the Executive, Legislative, and Judicial branches demonstrate, on the one hand, increasing State coordination aimed at ex panding access to medicines and, on the other hand, the pressing need to safeguard investments that promote the continued development of new technologies and en sure ongoing innovation.

The strengthening of the Federal Govern ment’s role in coordinating these policies is evidenced by the modernization of the Part nerships for Productive Development (PDPs) framework, as well as by the restrictions imposed on court-ordered access to non-in corporated medicines following the Brazilian Supreme Court’s decisions in Themes 6 and 1,234. Those decisions also sought to rein force the role of the National Commission for the Incorporation of Technologies into the Public Health System (CONITEC). At the reg ulatory level, considerable attention has been devoted to the implementation of a new phar maceutical pricing framework issued by the Drug Market Regulation Chamber (CMED).

PDPS AND ENSCEIS: FROM REGULATION TO IMPLEMENTATION

On July 20, 2026, the Federal Government en acted Law #15,471, establishing the National Strategy for Strengthening the Health Eco nomic-Industrial Complex (ENSCEIS). The law elevated to statutory status a public policy that had previously been implemented through subordinate regulations. The formalization of this State policy is expected to increase predict ability and stability for long-term investments, particularly those involving technology transfer.

Although PDPs have existed since 2009, they now have an express legal basis under Articles 8 through 15 of the new law, alongside Ministry of Health Ordinance GM/MS #4,472/2024.

The principal eligibility requirements remain un changed: inclusion of the product in the Matrix of Productive and Technological Health Challenges; the existence of a Market Approval or a commit ment to submit the product for regulatory ap proval within 36 months; absence of significant patent barriers; and compatibility with the Minis try of Health’s centralized procurement model, which is preceded by a public call for proposals.

The Federal Government is preparing a new PDP round for the third quarter of 2026.

For private companies, PDPs continue to rep resent an important pathway into the Brazilian market. The model leverages the State’s pur chasing power to encourage technology trans fers to public laboratories, while guaranteeing procurement of the products covered by the partnership for a specified period without a tra ditional public bidding process. In return, partic ipating companies must progressively localize production, including active pharmaceutical ingredients and critical technological compo nents, while gradually reducing prices.

However, the program should not be viewed as a means of circumventing intellectual prop erty rights. The applicable regulations prohibit the approval of projects involving patented products whose remaining patent term is equal to or greater than 36 months from the date on which the proposal is accepted.

THE FIRST EFFECTS OF THE BRAZILIAN SUPREME COURT'S NEW HEALTH CARE LITIGATION PRECEDENTS

The Brazilian Supreme Court’s decisions in Themes 6 and 1,234 are already producing tan gible effects. These decisions established, as a general rule, that judicial provision of medicine is barred when the product has not been incor porated into the public healthcare system (SUS).

Exceptions are permitted only where it can be demonstrated that no prior incorporation request was denied or that the administrative decision denying incorporation was unlawful, in addition to proving the absence of an incorporated ther apeutic alternative, the existence of robust scien tific evidence, the clinical indispensability of the treatment, and the patient’s financial incapacity.

The expectation was that these precedents would reduce healthcare litigation by encourag ing lower courts to require stronger evidentiary support before granting preliminary injunctions. In practice, however, there has been an increase in Constitutional Complaints filed by governmen tal entities challenging decisions ordering the supply of non-incorporated medicines, as well as individual rulings that have created exceptions not contemplated by the Supreme Court.

The impact is particularly significant for orphan drugs and advanced therapies. The requirement for high-level scientific evidence may create ob stacles in rare diseases, where clinical studies involve limited patient populations. The message from the Brazilian Supreme Court is clear: incorporation by CONITEC should serve as the primary pathway for patient access, re ducing the relevance of healthcare litigation as an alternative mechanism. The strengthening of CONITEC’s role continues to face resistance from lower courts, which often prioritize the im mediate needs of individual patients.

PATENT TERM ADJUSTMENT (PTA) AND THE EVOLUTION OF POST-ADI 5529 LITIGATION

Five years after the Brazilian Supreme Court de clared unconstitutional the sole paragraph of Arti cle 40 of the Brazilian Patent Statute in ADI 5529, Brazil still lacks a compensatory mechanism for excessive delays in patent examination.

Since then, more than one hundred lawsuits in spired by Patent Term Adjustment (PTA) mecha nisms have been filed based on theories of State liability, the constitutional guarantee of a reason able duration of administrative proceedings, and the principles of efficiency and legal certainty.

The development of appeals before the Federal Court of Appeals for the 1st Circuit has become the focal point of the debate. Although isolated favorable decisions have been issued, recent trends indicate increasing judicial resistance to granting compensatory measures.

The absence of a judicial response to the vac uum created by the elimination of the only statutory mechanism that compensated for chronic BRPTO examination delays has un derscored the importance of legislative initia tives pending before Congress. Several bills seek to establish compensation mechanisms for excessive examination delays.

The patent backlog remains at the center of the discussion. Persistent delays in certain technological sectors, particularly pharmaceu ticals and biotechnology, continue to affect the economic value of patents and the pre dictability of investments in innovation.

ADVANCED THERAPIES AND THE REGULATORY CHALLENGES OF THE NEXT GENERATION OF INNOVATION

The inclusion of a domestically developed CAR-T therapy among the priority projects evaluated by BRFDA’s Innovation Committee illustrates the Government’s interest in fostering the develop ment and local production of these technologies. Nevertheless, incorporation into SUS continues to face the challenge of reconciling high treat ment costs with budgetary constraints.

Pricing and reimbursement remain the main bottlenecks. Former CMED Resolution #2/2004 was replaced by CM/CMED Reso lution #3/2025, which entered into force on April 29, 2026. The regulation did not specifi cally address advanced therapies.

Pursuant to Article 45 of the new resolution, such products continue to be treated as matters not expressly regulated, pending the issuance of specific rules by the CMED Ministers’ Council. Industry stakeholders expect such regulations to be issued before the end of 2026.

The industry has also raised concerns re garding the application of the new rules to provisional prices already granted, particularly in light of the effects of Article 46 of the res olution. Potential impacts on legal certainty and the economic viability of products already available on the market have prompted ad ministrative and judicial discussions.

The developments throughout 2026 demon strate that the debate surrounding healthcare innovation in Brazil is no longer solely a legal or regulatory matter. It increasingly involves fundamental public policy choices. How courts, Congress, and regulatory authorities address the challenges associated with ac cess to medicines, protection of innovation, and incorporation of new technologies will be decisive for Brazil’s competitiveness and for the creation of an environment capable of balancing innovation, legal certainty, and access to healthcare.