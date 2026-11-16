Businesses considering offering digital asset services in or from Bermuda need to understand the local regulatory framework, the types of activity that may require a licence and the practical obligations that follow approval. Bermuda regulates digital asset business through the Digital Asset Business Act 2018 (DABA), with oversight by the Bermuda Monetary Authority (BMA). This guide explains which activities fall within the regime, the differences between Class T, Class M and Class F licences, what an application involves, and the head-office and ongoing compliance considerations for international businesses.

Bermuda digital asset regulation: an overview

Bermuda has developed a dedicated regulatory framework for digital asset business under DABA. The BMA is responsible for the licensing and supervision of businesses operating within that framework. Its approach takes account of the nature, scale, complexity and risk profile of each business, with regulatory expectations varying by licence class and business model.

The regulator encourages prospective applicants to discuss proposed activities and business plans at an early stage. This can help businesses understand the documentation and operational arrangements expected before submitting a formal application.

Who needs a digital asset business licence in Bermuda?

Businesses carrying on digital asset business in or from within Bermuda generally require a licence under DABA, subject to applicable exemptions. Whether an activity falls within the regime depends on its actual nature and the statutory definitions.

DABA covers a range of services provided to the general public, including:

issuing, selling or redeeming virtual coins, tokens or any other form of digital assets – excludes a digital asset issuance to fund an issuer or promoter’s own business

operating as a payment service provider business utilising digital assets which includes the provision of services for the transfer of funds

operating as a digital asset exchange

carrying on digital asset trust services

providing custodial wallet services

operating as a digital asset derivative exchange provider

operating as a digital assets services vendor; and

operating as a digital asset lending or digital asset repurchase transactions service provider

A digital asset can include a digital representation of value used as a medium of exchange, unit of account or store of value, as well as certain representations of assets, rights or access to products and services through distributed ledger technology. Digital asset issuances are regulated separately under the Digital Asset Issuance Act 2020. Businesses should assess the activities proposed rather than assuming every digital asset-related activity is treated in the same way.

Bermuda digital asset licence classes: Class T, Class M and Class F

Bermuda offers three licence classes intended for businesses at different stages of development. Class T (Test) is directed towards controlled testing, Class M (Modified) supports a viable product or service that is not yet ready for full operation, and Class F (Full) is intended for more established business models ready to operate under the full licensing framework. The BMA may impose conditions that reflect the activities and risks involved.

Requirement Class T (Test) Class M (Modified) Class F (Full) Business phase For start-ups carrying out pilot/ beta testing on products/services in a controlled regulatory environment. For a business with a viable product or service seeking to launch in a wider market but is not ready for a full launch and/or does not satisfy the requirements for a full licence. For a fully tested and proven product or service which is ready for full launch within the market. Scale/volume restrictions Testing is limited to a pre-set number or class of participants. Limitations placed on the scale or volume of business that can be carried out. Typically none but the BMA has discretion to impose restrictions if deemed appropriate. Supervision Limited reporting requirements. Monthly supervisory meeting and returns. Yearly annual returns with on-site supervision. Policies and procedures Basic policies and frameworks covering key areas relating to testing activities. More detailed and comprehensive policies and frameworks reflecting developing functions. Comprehensive and detailed policies and frameworks reflecting highly developed functions. Senior Representative Required. Required. Required. Head office Exempt (roadmap for future compliance). Required (proportionate to nature, scale and complexity of business). Required (proportionate to nature, scale and complexity of business). Insurance Not universally required (case-by-case). Required (appropriate to business model). Required (comprehensive coverage). Period Up to 12 months with potential to extend. 12 – 24 months with potential to extend. Unlimited.

The source material describes indicative financial thresholds of US$10,000 or more for Class T and US$100,000 or more for Classes M and F, dependent on the business. Licence application, grant and annual fees also vary by class and activity. Because these amounts may change, current figures should be confirmed with the BMA and Wakefield Quin before an application or publication of a fee schedule.

How to apply for a Bermuda digital asset business licence

The specific application path will depend on the proposed activity and the class of licence sought. The materials provided identify the following main workstreams:

1. Define the proposed digital asset activities and identify whether they fall within DABA, a separate issuance regime or an exemption.

2. Select the appropriate Class T, M or F licence based on product maturity, proposed volumes and operational readiness.

3. Engage with the BMA at an early stage to discuss the business model, regulatory expectations and any issues with the proposed structure.

4. Prepare a detailed business plan, evidence of adequate net assets and liquidity, proposed management arrangements and three-year financial projections.

5. Prepare the supporting governance, compliance, risk management, cybersecurity and anti-money laundering documentation appropriate to the business.

6. Submit the formal application and respond to BMA queries, completeness checks and any additional information requests.

7. Following approval, implement the required Bermuda governance, staffing, reporting and supervision arrangements.

The original materials refer to an indicative overall lead-in period of around three months and a 20-business-day decision commitment once an application is final. These are not guarantees of approval or end-to-end timing; current BMA service standards and the particular application should be confirmed before using these figures for planning.

Head office and staffing requirements

The BMA applies head-office and staffing requirements proportionately, taking account of the licence class, the nature and scale of operations, complexity and overall risk. The source materials indicate that Class T businesses may operate with a roadmap to future compliance, whereas Class M and F businesses should expect head-office requirements appropriate to their business model.

For a business with relatively simple activities and no custody of client assets, arrangements may include a smaller board, local non-executive representation, Bermuda board meetings and outsourced back-office support. More complex businesses holding client funds or assets may face greater expectations for Bermuda-based leadership, oversight, staffing and premises. The BMA may allow a transition period for a newly licensed entity to implement its head-office strategy, depending on circumstances.

Ongoing obligations for licensed digital asset businesses

Senior representative

A licensed entity is required to appoint a senior representative who maintains an office in Bermuda. The senior representative must be knowledgeable in digital asset business and related Bermuda laws & regulations and be approved by the BMA. We have access to a wide network of expert senior representatives who can provide this service on the ground in Bermuda and we will be happy to make introductions.

Outsourcing

The BMA recognises that licenced entities will typically form part of international group structures and that functions may be performed and outsourced outside Bermuda. The BMA’s focus is to ensure that the board of the licensed entity businesses maintains appropriate control and oversight in Bermuda.

Insurance

Licenced entities can utilise group insurance policies provided they are a named party.

Policies and procedures

Must cover corporate governance, risk management, compliance, conduct risk, cyber risk, internal audit and anti-money laundering/anti-terrorist financing. We work with clients to incorporate and ‘Bermudify’ their existing policies and procedures wherever possible.

Material changes

Any material change, including introduction of new product/service, outsourcing of functions, changes to business plan and changes in directors/officers changes, must be notified to and approved by the BMA.

Annual returns and accounts

Licensed entities must file an annual return with the BMA, accompanied by audited financial statements and business plan for the following year.

Why choose Bermuda for a digital asset business?

Bermuda combines a digital asset-specific licensing regime with an established international financial services and professional advisory sector. For businesses considering a base for regulated digital asset activities, relevant considerations include:

A dedicated regulator with experience supervising financial and digital asset businesses.

Legal and corporate structures that may suit different ownership, governance and asset-segregation requirements, including segregated accounts companies and incorporated segregated accounts companies.

Access to Bermuda legal, accounting, corporate administration and other professional service providers.

A location between North America and Europe, with a business-friendly time zone for international operations.

Opportunities to engage with the regulator at an early stage and plan a licensing strategy proportionate to the proposed business.

The appropriate structure and the benefits of establishing in Bermuda will depend on the particular business, its customers, the regulatory regimes in other markets and its operational needs.

Frequently asked questions

Does every digital asset business in Bermuda need a DABA licence?

Businesses conducting activities that fall within the statutory definition of digital asset business in or from Bermuda generally require a DABA licence, subject to exemptions. Digital asset issuance is addressed under separate legislation. The assessment depends on the activities actually proposed.

What is the difference between Class T, Class M and Class F?

Class T is intended for controlled testing; Class M is directed towards businesses developing or expanding viable products and services under modified conditions; and Class F is intended for established, fully operational offerings. Each class carries different supervisory and operational expectations.

How long does it take to obtain a Bermuda digital asset licence?

Timing depends on the application, its completeness, the business model and BMA engagement. The underlying source gives an indicative lead-in of around three months, but this is not a guaranteed timeframe and should be checked against current BMA standards.

Does a licensed digital asset business need a Bermuda office and local staff?

The expectation depends on licence class and business risk. Class M and F businesses can expect proportionate head-office requirements, while a Class T business may have a roadmap for future compliance. The level of local leadership, premises and staffing needed varies by business.

What ongoing compliance requirements apply?

A licensed business may need a BMA-approved senior representative, suitable governance and compliance policies, reporting and audited accounts, appropriate insurance and approval for material changes. The specific requirements depend on its licence and activities.

Can an overseas digital asset business apply for a licence in Bermuda?

International businesses may consider establishing a Bermuda licensed operation, but they must assess the applicable entity structure, licensing requirements, local governance and ongoing oversight. Advice should be taken on the proposed cross-border operating model.