What are Bermuda’s economic substance requirements?

Bermuda’s economic substance requirements apply to Bermuda entities that carry on one or more of nine “relevant activities”. An entity within scope must be managed and directed in Bermuda, carry on its core income generating activities here, and have adequate people, premises and expenditure on the island. It must also file an annual declaration with the Registrar of Companies.

The requirements are set out in the Economic Substance Act 2018 and the Economic Substance Regulations 2018 (together, the legislation). The Bermuda Registrar of Companies (the Registrar) is responsible for administering and monitoring them. Their purpose is to align the profits a Bermuda entity attributes to a relevant activity with the activity it actually carries on in Bermuda, in line with international standards on geographically mobile income.

Scope depends on what an entity does and how it earns its revenue. This guide explains who is in scope, what the substance test requires, what has to be filed and when, and the practical steps entities should take.

Who do Bermuda economic substance requirements apply to?

Scope can be worked through as four questions.

First, is the entity a Bermuda entity? The requirements apply to entities registered in Bermuda, and to overseas entities that have a branch registered in Bermuda.

Second, does it carry on a relevant activity? Only the nine statutory activities listed below bring an entity into scope. The test is what the entity does, assessed against the statutory definitions. How its business is described in its constitutional documents or on a group organisation chart does not decide the question.

Third, does it earn gross revenue from that activity? An entity that carries out a relevant activity but earns no gross revenue from it is not subject to the full substance test for that activity. It is still required to file a form with the Registrar confirming that position.

Fourth, is it tax resident elsewhere? A Bermuda entity that is resident for tax purposes in a jurisdiction outside Bermuda may be treated as a non-resident entity and fall outside the substance test. Certain jurisdictions are excluded, and the claim has to be evidenced.

Classification is fact specific. Entities with very similar constitutional documents can reach different conclusions depending on how they transact and where their revenue comes from. Where the answer is finely balanced, it is sensible to take Bermuda regulatory and compliance advice before the first filing.

What are the nine relevant activities?

Each relevant activity has its own statutory definition and its own core income generating activities (CIGA). An entity may carry on more than one, in which case it must satisfy the substance requirements for each.

Relevant activity What it broadly covers Banking Carrying on deposit taking business as a licensed bank. Banking specific CIGA apply. Insurance Carrying on insurance or reinsurance business as a registered insurer. Insurance CIGA are activity specific. Fund management Managing investments on behalf of an investment fund or similar vehicle. Financing and leasing Providing loan and credit facilities, including intra-group financing, for consideration. Headquarters Providing general management and administration to affiliates, including senior management, control of material risks and substantive advice on those risks. Shipping Operating ships to carry goods, passengers or mail, together with closely related activities such as crewing, chartering and vessel management. Distribution and service centre Purchasing goods from foreign affiliates for resale, or providing administrative, technical or similar services to foreign affiliates. Intellectual property Holding intellectual property assets that generate identifiable income, such as royalties or licence fees. Holding entity Holding equity participations or other assets. A pure equity holding entity is subject to minimum requirements only.

The three activities that most often raise classification questions are considered below.

What counts as financing and leasing?

Financing and leasing involves providing loan and credit facilities for consideration, meaning interest, commission, fees, expenses or other charges. Intra-group financing can fall within the activity, so a group treasury or on-lending entity is not outside scope simply because it deals only with affiliates.

The following activities will not constitute financing and leasing activities for the purposes of ascertaining whether an entity is in scope:

receiving or being party to loan and credit facilities as borrower, guarantor or obligor;

negotiating or entering into guarantees, charges or other security as borrower, guarantor or obligor; or

providing loan and credit facilities where there is no consideration payable.

The distinction between an interest free intra-group advance and a facility provided for consideration therefore matters, and it should be tested against the terms of the arrangement itself.

What is a headquarters activity?

Headquarters activity involves engaging in the general management and administration of affiliates, within or outside Bermuda. It is characterised by the provision of senior management, taking responsibility or control of material risks, and providing substantive advice in relation to those risks.

Ordinary group administration does not by itself amount to a headquarters activity. A Bermuda entity that holds board meetings, keeps records and settles group costs is not, without more, providing senior management or controlling affiliate risk. Where a Bermuda entity does direct operational decisions for its affiliates, the classification should be analysed before it is ruled out.

What are the requirements for a pure equity holding entity?

A pure equity holding entity acquires and holds controlling stakes in other entities, typically over 50% of voting rights or the ability to control, and carries on no other relevant activity. Both limbs have to be satisfied.

Such an entity is subject to minimum economic substance requirements only. These are complying with its statutory obligations to keep records and accounts, and filing an annual declaration. It does not have to meet the full substance test.

An entity that holds equity and also carries on another relevant activity is not a pure equity holding entity. A holding company that lends to its subsidiaries for consideration, or that provides them with senior management, must meet the full requirements for that other activity.

What economic substance must an in-scope entity demonstrate?

An in-scope entity is required to:

be managed and directed in Bermuda, by holding board, committee and executive or management meetings in Bermuda, having adequate senior executives, employees and other persons in Bermuda responsible for core income generating activities, and taking decisions on risk, management and operations here;

undertake its core income generating activities (CIGA) in Bermuda, being those activities central to the generation of gross revenue from the relevant activity

maintain an adequate physical presence in Bermuda, through premises it owns or rents, or through outsourcing agreements with service providers or affiliates which occupy adequate premises in Bermuda;

have an adequate number of suitably qualified employees in Bermuda, whether its own employees or under outsourcing agreements; and

incur adequate operating expenditure in Bermuda, including fees, goods, services and employment costs paid to individuals or entities based in Bermuda.

For a board, committee or management meeting to qualify as a Bermuda meeting, a majority of the directors or officers in attendance should be in Bermuda. Minutes evidencing key business decisions should be recorded and available for inspection in Bermuda.

How is “adequate” economic substance assessed?

The requirements are not prescriptive, and the legislation sets no fixed headcount, expenditure or meeting thresholds. The Registrar assesses compliance based on the nature, scale, complexity and risk profile of the business. Therefore, a larger, more complex or higher risk business is subject to a higher compliance threshold than a small entity with a single narrow activity.

A dedicated Bermuda office and directly employed staff are not always necessary. Depending on the entity, adequacy may be demonstrated through a combination of appointing a local director or alternate, holding regular board, committee and management meetings in Bermuda, ensuring that key business decisions are made only in Bermuda, and engaging Bermuda based lawyers, corporate service providers and other professionals.

Because the threshold moves with the business, the assessment should be revisited when circumstances change. A new revenue line, a significant acquisition or a change in risk profile can each affect what is adequate.

Can economic substance activities be outsourced?

Yes. An entity may outsource some or all of its CIGA to a third party or an affiliate, as long as the activities are undertaken in Bermuda. The premises, employees and expenditure of a Bermuda service provider or affiliate can count towards the entity’s substance.

Outsourcing does not, however, transfer responsibility. The entity remains accountable for compliance and must be able to demonstrate adequate oversight and monitoring of the outsourced functions. Written arrangements should be in place, and records should show what was done, where and by whom. Board supervision of the arrangement should be visible in the minutes. Groups that rely on outsourcing often find it helpful to put corporate administration and ongoing compliance support in place that is built around what the regime requires.

What are the annual filing and reporting obligations?

In-scope entities must certify compliance with the legislation by a detailed annual declaration to the Registrar. The declaration includes information such as gross revenue attributable to each relevant activity, the nature and frequency of meetings, and details of employees, directors, premises and outsourcing. It is due within six months of the end of each relevant financial period.

Entities not engaged in a relevant activity must submit an annual declaration to the Registrar confirming that position. This declaration is made when the annual filing fee is payable.

Entities claiming non-resident status must be able to evidence tax residence in an eligible jurisdiction outside Bermuda. That evidence is best obtained and retained as it arises, so that it is available if the Registrar asks for it.

The Registrar has broad powers to request additional information and to conduct desktop and on-site inspections of an entity’s books and records.

What happens if an entity does not comply?

Non-compliance with the legislation can lead to civil penalties, director liability, restrictions on the activities of the entity and ultimately to the strike-off of the entity by the Registrar.

Non-compliance is also reportable by the Registrar to EU member states or to other jurisdictions in which the entity has its holding entity or its ultimate parent entity. The consequences are therefore not confined to Bermuda and can affect the wider group.

Most difficulties arise from classification errors and incomplete records, which is why the analysis is worth documenting at the outset and revisiting periodically.

Economic substance compliance checklist

Confirm whether the entity carries on a relevant activity, and which. Map the entity’s gross revenue to each relevant activity. Identify the CIGA that apply to each relevant activity and where they are carried on. Document where, and by whom, key decisions are made. Review board, committee and management meeting arrangements, including attendance in Bermuda and minutes. Assess Bermuda premises, people and operating expenditure against the nature and scale of the business. Review outsourcing agreements and how they are overseen. Where non-resident status is claimed, obtain and retain evidence of tax residence. Keep records that support each of the above. Prepare the annual declaration and diarise the filing deadline.

How Wakefield Quin can help

Economic substance is an ongoing compliance obligation, and the answers depend on how an entity actually operates. Wakefield Quin advises Bermuda entities, international groups, directors and service providers on scope and classification analysis, governance and meeting arrangements, CIGA and outsourcing reviews, annual declarations, record keeping and remediation where filings or substance have fallen behind.

Wakefield Quin’s Bermuda corporate lawyers, regulatory and compliance team and corporate administration services work together on economic substance matters and can advise alongside onshore counsel and tax advisers. For groups considering the jurisdiction more widely, see our guide to establishing and operating a business in Bermuda.

Need advice on Bermuda economic substance? Whether you are assessing scope for the first time, preparing an annual declaration or reviewing existing arrangements, speak with Wakefield Quin to discuss your entity’s position.

Frequently asked questions

What are the economic substance requirements in Bermuda?

They are obligations under the Economic Substance Act 2018 and the Economic Substance Regulations 2018 requiring a Bermuda entity that carries on a relevant activity to demonstrate real economic presence in Bermuda. The entity must be managed and directed locally, carry on its core income generating activities in Bermuda, and maintain adequate premises, people and expenditure. Bermuda entities also report annually to the Registrar of Companies, whether or not they are in scope.

Which entities are subject to Bermuda economic substance rules?

Bermuda registered entities, and overseas entities with a branch registered in Bermuda, that carry on one or more of the nine relevant activities and earn gross revenue from them. An entity that carries on no relevant activity, or that is tax resident in an eligible jurisdiction outside Bermuda, generally falls outside the substance test but still files annually. Scope depends on the entity’s actual operations.

What are the nine relevant activities in Bermuda?

Banking, insurance, fund management, financing and leasing, headquarters, shipping, distribution and service centre, intellectual property, and holding entity. Each has a statutory definition in the legislation and its own core income generating activities. An entity can carry on more than one relevant activity, and must then satisfy the substance requirements for each of them separately.

Does a Bermuda holding company need economic substance?

A pure equity holding entity, meaning one that holds controlling stakes and carries on no other relevant activity, is subject to minimum requirements only: keeping statutory records and accounts, and filing an annual declaration. If it also lends for consideration, provides senior management to affiliates or carries on any other relevant activity, it loses that status and must meet the full substance test.

Does intra-group lending count as financing and leasing?

It can. Providing loan and credit facilities to affiliates for consideration, such as interest, fees, commission or other charges, falls within the activity. Lending where no consideration is payable does not, and nor does being a borrower, guarantor or obligor, or granting security in those capacities. The terms of the arrangement determine the answer, not its intra-group character.

What are core income generating activities (CIGA)?

CIGA are the activities central to the generation of gross revenue from a relevant activity, specified for each activity in the Economic Substance Regulations 2018. Because they differ by activity, an entity has to identify the CIGA that apply to what it actually does. The CIGA for insurance are not the same as those for financing and leasing. In-scope entities must carry on their CIGA in Bermuda.

Can a Bermuda entity outsource its economic substance activities?

Yes, to a third party or an affiliate, provided the activities are genuinely undertaken in Bermuda. The service provider’s Bermuda premises, employees and expenditure can count towards the entity’s substance. The entity remains responsible for compliance and must be able to show adequate oversight and monitoring, supported by written arrangements and records. Outsourcing alone does not establish compliance.

When is a Bermuda economic substance declaration due?

An in-scope entity’s annual declaration is due within six months of the end of each relevant financial period. An entity that carries on no relevant activity makes its declaration when the annual filing fee is payable. Deadlines should be diarised well in advance, because the declaration calls for revenue figures reconciled to the accounts and details of meetings, people and outsourcing.

What records should an entity keep to demonstrate economic substance?

Board, committee and management minutes showing where decisions were taken and who attended; contracts and invoices evidencing Bermuda expenditure; outsourcing agreements and evidence of oversight; employment or service arrangements; accounts and a revenue analysis by activity; and, where non-resident status is claimed, tax residence evidence. Records should be created as matters happen and be available for inspection in Bermuda.

What are the consequences of failing to meet Bermuda economic substance requirements?

Civil penalties, director liability, restrictions on the entity’s activities and ultimately strike-off. The Registrar can also report non-compliance to EU member states and to the jurisdictions of the entity’s holding entity or ultimate parent entity, so the consequences are not confined to Bermuda. Where an entity has fallen behind, early remediation is generally preferable to waiting for an enquiry from the Registrar.