Key takeaways

The Bermuda Monetary Authority (BMA) proposes to become Bermuda's insurance Resolution Authority, with objectives including protecting policyholders, financial stability and client assets.

The proposed regime would initially cover domestic insurers and BMA-supervised internationally active insurance groups, but not all would require resolution plans.

Bermuda insurers should assess their potential scope and resolution readiness now and consider responding before the consultation closes on 15 December 2026.

A proposed phased resolution regime for Bermuda commercial insurers and insurance groups

The BMA is proposing a phased resolution regime for Bermuda commercial insurers and insurance groups. The first phase would establish the BMA as Resolution Authority, set five resolution objectives and determine which insurers fall within scope. We explain who may be affected, the implications for resolution planning and recovery planning, and what insurers should consider before the consultation closes on 15 December 2026.

What is the proposed Bermuda insurance resolution regime?

On 15 September 2026, the BMA published a consultation paper (the CP) proposing the phased introduction of a resolution framework for commercial insurers in Bermuda. For these purposes, commercial insurers are Class 3A, 3B, 4, C, D and E insurers registered under section 4 of the Insurance Act 1978, together with insurance groups. As the first phase of the framework, the CP focuses on three foundational elements:

designation of the BMA as the Resolution Authority (RA) for insurance sector entities; definition of the resolution objectives; and identification of the insurers that will be subject to the regime.

The BMA recognises the need for a methodical and transparent process in building a robust framework that supports the orderly resolution of insurers. It intends to leverage existing supervisory, enforcement and crisis-management tools wherever feasible, including the court-supervised provisional liquidation regime. The BMA also expects information generated under the Insurance (Prudential Standards) (Recovery Plan) Rules 2024 to support resolution preparedness and the development of resolution strategies. New requirements will be introduced gradually and on a risk-based, proportionate basis to give insurers time to adapt and to avoid unnecessary regulatory burden. Comments on the CP are due by close of business on 15 December 2026.

Who will be the Resolution Authority for Bermuda insurers?

Rather than establishing a separate body, the BMA proposes that it be designated as the RA for insurance sector entities. The designation would be made by amendment to the Bermuda Monetary Authority Act 1969. The CP gives five reasons for this approach:

Insurance expertise. The BMA has extensive expertise in regulating Bermuda's insurance sector under a framework aligned with international standards, and a deep understanding of Bermuda's insurance market and the international regulatory landscape. Existing arrangements. The BMA already has administrative arrangements in place for managing distressed financial entities, which can be leveraged to support the resolution function. Effective decision-making. Establishing the supervisory and resolution functions within one institution would facilitate coordinated, coherent and more efficient decision-making throughout a crisis. Financial stability mandate. The BMA's existing mandate is to promote the financial stability and soundness of financial institutions, giving it a holistic view from which to manage resolution activities that could affect financial stability. Cost efficiency. Building on the BMA's existing structures makes efficient use of financial and human resources and avoids the cost of creating a dedicated body, which the industry might otherwise be required to fund.

To address the potential for conflicts between its supervisory and resolution roles, the BMA proposes a robust and transparent internal governance framework to ensure the RA's operational independence, including operational separation, distinct staffing, dedicated reporting lines and periodic quality assurance reviews.

What are the objectives of Bermuda's proposed insurance resolution regime?

The RA would be required to have regard to five proposed resolution objectives when taking, or considering taking, resolution action:

Protecting policyholders. Protecting Bermuda's financial stability. Minimising the use of public funds. Protecting client assets. Maintaining confidence in Bermuda's insurance market and financial system.

The objectives have no fixed order of priority and would be balanced on a case-by-case basis, taking account of the circumstances of the insurer and prevailing financial-system conditions. The BMA indicates that resolution should generally be used where it is likely to achieve the objectives to a greater extent than ordinary insolvency proceedings. Resolution action may be triggered where one or more objectives are at risk.

Which Bermuda insurers will be subject to the resolution regime?

The regime is proposed to apply to:

domestic insurers; and insurers designated as internationally active insurance groups (IAIGs) for which the BMA acts as group-wide supervisor.

The BMA may also bring within scope BMA-licensed insurers that form part of a foreign-incorporated IAIG, while seeking to coordinate with relevant group regulators to reduce misaligned or duplicative requirements. In addition, it reserves discretion to include other Bermuda-domiciled commercial insurers that it assesses as critical to Bermuda, where their failure could undermine Bermuda's financial stability or materially affect its real economy. The scope would be enacted through amendments to the Insurance Act 1978.

Not every in-scope insurer will need a resolution plan. The RA, consulting crisis-management groups or other relevant fora where applicable, will determine which insurers require one by considering the insurer's significance to Bermuda, broader crisis-management implications and factors including nature, scale, complexity, substitutability, cross-border operations and interconnectedness. Insurers selected for resolution planning will be formally notified of the rationale, the development process and any actions expected of them. Resolution-planning expectations may include analysis of business strategy, liquidity and capital, operational and financial interdependencies, and the feasibility of resolution strategies and tools.

What should Bermuda insurers do now?

Scoping assessment . Domestic insurers, BMA-supervised IAIGs and potentially affected Bermuda entities within foreign IAIGs should assess whether they are likely to fall within the regime or could be designated because of their criticality to Bermuda.

. Domestic insurers, BMA-supervised IAIGs and potentially affected Bermuda entities within foreign IAIGs should assess whether they are likely to fall within the regime or could be designated because of their criticality to Bermuda. Resolution readiness . Firms that may be selected for resolution planning should evaluate whether recovery-plan information, governance arrangements, legal-entity and business-line mapping, liquidity and capital analysis, and information on operational and financial interdependencies can support a credible resolution strategy.

. Firms that may be selected for resolution planning should evaluate whether recovery-plan information, governance arrangements, legal-entity and business-line mapping, liquidity and capital analysis, and information on operational and financial interdependencies can support a credible resolution strategy. Cross-border coordination . International groups should identify possible overlaps between Bermuda requirements and home- or host-authority resolution planning, and consider where coordinated engagement through crisis-management arrangements may reduce duplication or inconsistency.

. International groups should identify possible overlaps between Bermuda requirements and home- or host-authority resolution planning, and consider where coordinated engagement through crisis-management arrangements may reduce duplication or inconsistency. Consultation response. Firms should consider commenting on the proposed perimeter, the absence of a fixed hierarchy among the resolution objectives, the criteria for selecting insurers for resolution planning, governance safeguards for the BMA's dual roles, and any practical implementation issues.

What happens next and when does the consultation close?

The current CP does not propose the detailed resolution powers, tools, planning requirements, cross-border cooperation mechanisms or safeguards that will make up the complete regime. Those elements are expected to be addressed in later phases, supported where appropriate by further consultation, guidance and technical papers. We are following the consultation closely and can assist Bermuda commercial insurers and insurance groups with scoping assessments, gap analyses and preparation of consultation responses. Feedback should be submitted to [email protected] by close of business on 15 December 2026.