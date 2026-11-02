Belgium Prepares To Implement The First Phase Of EU VAT In The Digital Age Package

The Belgian government has submitted to Parliament a draft law partially implementing Council Directive (EU) 2025/516 on the ViDA package. Most amendments would enter into force on 1 January 2027.



The draft introduces amendments to the Belgian VAT rules regarding cross-border B2C transactions and the OSS. Accordingly, the calculation of the EUR10.000 threshold for intra-Community distance sales and telecommunications, broadcasting and electronically supplied services would be clarified so that only qualifying supplies made from the Member State in which the supplier is established would be taken into account for the threshold calculation.



The VAT chargeability rules for transactions covered by the Union and non-Union OSS would also be aligned. VAT would become due when the taxable event occurs or, for advance payments, upon receipt of the payment concerned.



The draft law additionally clarifies the scope of the non-Union OSS and temporarily extends the Union OSS to certain supplies of gas, electricity, heat and cold (until 30 June 2028). Taxable persons applying the small-enterprise exemption would be excluded from the Import OSS.



The deemed-supplier rule for electronic interfaces facilitating supplies within the EU by non-EU suppliers would be extended to supplies to (non-)taxable persons whose intra-Community acquisitions are not subject to VAT.



Finally, the existing consignment stock simplification would remain available for goods transferred no later than 30 June 2028, with a transitional run-off period until 30 June 2029. Its remaining reporting and record-keeping obligations would be abolished from 1 July 2029.

Conclusion / key takeaway / recommendation

Businesses using the OSS regimes, operating electronic marketplaces or applying the consignment stock simplification should review their existing VAT setup and processes. In some cases, they may also need to adapt their business model.

Reference / Link to document