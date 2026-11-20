Choosing the right flag for a yacht or vessel involves more than registration alone. The Barbados Maritime Ship Registry (BMSR) offers a combination of efficient registration procedures, digital documentation and established arrangements for ship mortgages and bareboat charter registration. Together with its international flag performance, these features make Barbados an option worth considering for yacht and vessel owners, as well as buyers, lenders and professional advisers involved in maritime transactions.

International Flag Performance

Barbados is included on the Paris MoU White List in the 2025 flag performance results, applicable from 1 July 2026. This list reflects a flag’s performance in port State control inspections and detentions over a rolling three-year period.

For shipowners, this is an important factor to consider when choosing a flag, particularly where a vessel’s trading activities and international port calls are key considerations.

Registration Without Unnecessary Delays

One of the practical advantages of the Barbados Registry is the speed of its provisional registration process. Once the required documentation has been submitted and the applicable requirements have been met, registration documents can be issued digitally through the Registry’s London office within a matter of hours.

Provisional registration remains valid for six months, allowing time for the outstanding requirements for permanent registration to be completed and the permanent Certificate of Registry to be issued.

The Registry accommodates both private and commercial yachts. Commercial yachts are subject to flag-state inspection by an appointed nautical inspector at least once every five years, while inspection of private yachts is recommended by the Registry rather than specifically required under its stated requirements.

Mortgage Registration and Lender Protection

The Barbados Registry also provides a framework for recording ship mortgages, an important consideration when a vessel is being financed or acquired through secured lending.

A mortgage may be recorded once the vessel has completed the requirements for initial provisional registration. Its priority is determined by the date and time at which it is officially entered in the Register.

In practical terms, the order in which mortgages are recorded matters. For example, if two mortgages over the same vessel are recorded at different times, the earlier registered mortgage will generally have priority over the later one, subject to the applicable law and any relevant circumstances.

For buyers, owners and lenders, this makes it important to coordinate mortgage documentation and registration carefully, particularly where registration takes place alongside a sale, acquisition or financing transaction.

Bareboat Charter Registration

Barbados permits bareboat charter registration both in and out, offering flexibility where a vessel needs to operate under a secondary flag for the duration of a charter arrangement.

Depending on the structure, a vessel may be registered under a secondary flag while its registration under the underlying flag is suspended. Any existing mortgages may, in certain circumstances, remain recorded on the underlying register during this period, and the secondary registry should be made aware of those mortgages.

The process is not automatic. It depends on the requirements of the registries involved, the terms of the bareboat charter, the necessary consents from interested parties and the vessel’s existing registration and mortgage arrangements. These points should be established in advance to ensure that the proposed arrangement is permissible and that the parties’ interests are properly addressed.

How AGPLAW Can Assist

If you are considering registration under the Barbados Maritime Administration, please feel free to contact AGPLAW’s Shipping Department for tailored guidance on the applicable requirements and registration process.

AGPLAW can assist with assessing your vessel’s or yacht’s eligibility, confirming registration requirements, preparing and coordinating documentation, and liaising with the Barbados Maritime Ship Registry throughout the process.

Our work includes provisional and permanent registration, reflagging, changes of ownership, ship mortgage registration and bareboat charter arrangements. Where registration forms part of a sale, acquisition or financing transaction, we can also coordinate the flag-related formalities with the relevant transaction documents and closing arrangements.

With AGPLAW’s experience and practical guidance, we help make the process as straightforward and seamless as possible.