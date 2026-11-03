What Bangladesh's Personal Data Protection Act 2026 Means For Employers

Bangladesh now has a comprehensive data protection law, and it affects every employer. Information provided in or included in appointment letters, service books, payroll files, attendance systems and CCTV footage may all fall within the definition of personal data under the new regime.

The Personal Data Protection Act, 2026 (the “PDPA”) is currently in force. It applies to anyone employed in Bangladesh and to any organisation that handles personal data here. In the language of the PDPA, an employer is a “data-fiduciary” for its staff and is answerable for how their data is collected, used, shared, stored and destroyed.

This matters because employers already hold more personal data about an individual than almost any other institution in that person’s life and the Bangladesh Labour Act, 2006 requires them to. Until now, the question was only whether those records existed, but he question now is whether they are being handled lawfully.

Employers now are answerable under two regimes. The Labour Act and the Labour Rules, 2015 (together, “Bangladesh labour laws”) tell an employer what it must record: names, addresses, parents’ names, appointment letters, ID cards, service books, the register of workers, leave records, medical certificates, accident reports and more. Labour inspectors have the authority to demand, copy and seize these records under the Bangladesh labour laws. The PDPA, by contrast, tells the employer how those records must be handled, that is, on what legal basis, with what notice to employees, with what security, for how long, who may see them, and what employees can demand in return.

The two regimes do not always sit comfortably together. The labour laws require records to be maintained, while the PDPA gives employees the right to access, correct and erase their data. The PDPA also overrides laws which are inconsistent with it. Therefore, the difficulty lies in reconciling the two to ensure compliance with both.

The PDPA is also wider in reach. The Labour Act protects “workers” and largely leaves out managers. The PDPA protects everyone, including senior management, consultants, interns, job applicants and former employees. It can even reach a foreign parent company that monitors or profiles Bangladesh staff from abroad.

The purpose of this article is to briefly identify the common areas where a Bangladeshi employer is most likely to be exposed under the PDPA.

Consent

Many employers’ first instinct is to add a data consent clause to the appointment letter. Under the PDPA, that may not always work. Consent must be voluntary, specific and capable of withdrawal at any time. The employer bears the burden of proving that the consent met the requirements of the Act. Consent extracted as a condition of employment is open to challenge, and consent withdrawn mid-employment can leave core HR processing without a legal basis.

The PDPA provides other grounds, including the performance of the employment contract and rights under employment law. Which ground fits which kind of data and where consent is still required is not always obvious from the text. Employers therefore need to be able to point to a valid legal basis under the PDPA for each category of employee data they hold and the purpose for holding such data.

Biometrics, health and other sensitive data

The PDPA sets a higher bar for “sensitive personal data.” The definition of the term catches a lot of the data that employers routinely collect, such as,

fingerprints and facial images used for attendance;

medical certificates, maternity notices and injury reports;

trade union membership;

religion, ethnicity and political opinion; and

criminal records and police verification.

Some of this is required under the Labour Act, however a lot it the employer chooses to collect.

Blacklists and references

The 2026 amendments to the Bangladesh labour laws make it an unfair labour practice to place a former worker on a list or database that bars re-employment. Under the PDPA, sharing an ex-employee’s data with another employer is a disclosure for a new purpose and generally would require consent from the data subject.

Informal industry practices such as shared “do not hire” lists, WhatsApp groups among HR managers, candid reference calls, may now carry real legal risk both under the PDPA and the Bangladesh labour laws.

Employee records retention

The Labour Rules require records to be kept for a set period. The PDPA, however, prohibits keeping personal data longer than necessary and gives employees a right to ask for erasure. It also requires a separate register of processing activities to be kept for at least five years. The PDPA’s own retention periods are left to regulations that are yet to be enacted. However, keeping everything forever is no longer advisable but deleting too early may be risky as well.

Group HR systems

Many multinationals run payroll, HR and performance systems from regional or global platforms. However, the PDPA restricts transfers of personal data outside Bangladesh and requires the regulator to be informed of large-scale transfers of national ID numbers, passport and tax numbers, and biometric data. A typical group HR system may hold exactly that data for the entire workforce.

Conclusion

Much of the PDPA’s detail has been left to regulations and a standard operating procedure that the new National Data Management Authority has yet to issue. The PDPA’s complaint, fine and compensation provisions are currently not in effect, and shall come into force on a date the Government will notify. However, the core obligations are already applicable, that is the substantive PDPA duties are already in force, and an employer’s conduct from the enactment of the PDPA is likely to be judged once the fines are switched on.

Employee data is already being collected every day under arrangements designed before the Act. Taking into account the data protection aspects for collecting, processing, transferring of employee data under the PDPA is crucial for employers now. Under the PDPA, administrative fines can reach Tk 25 lakh for failing to respect employees’ rights or to keep their data secure, and up to Tk 50 lakh for organisations the regulator designates as “significant,” with further fines for repeat breaches. Affected employees may also claim compensation on top of any fine. The exposure is not confined to the company itself, the regulator may fine directors, the managing director, officers and even employees involved in a breach.

Employers that act now to ensure compliance with the PDPA will be better placed to show good faith, which the Act expressly allows the regulator to take into account when setting fines.

Footnotes

1 Nauriin Ahmed is an Advocate of the Supreme Court of Bangladesh and a Partner at the Legal Circle. You can reach her at [email protected] or [email protected].