Bahrain Adopts 13th Edition Of Nice Classification For Trademarks

Bahrain has introduced an important update to its trademark filing framework with the adoption of the 13th Edition of the Nice Classification, effective 1 October 2026.

The Bahrain Trademark Office, under the Ministry of Industry and Commerce, has confirmed that the latest edition will now be used for the classification of goods and services in trademark applications filed in the Kingdom.

What Has Changed?

The Nice Classification is the internationally recognised system used to organise goods and services into classes for trademark registration. Its latest edition incorporates revisions designed to keep the system aligned with changes in technology, commercial activity and the types of goods and services entering the market.

Under Bahrain’s implementation of the 13th Edition, new trademark applications filed from 1 October 2026 must follow the updated classification framework, including the revised class structure, terminology and relevant explanatory guidance.

The change is also relevant to existing trademark registrations when they undergo renewal or amendment, subject to the applicable requirements.

What Should Trademark Owners Consider?

Businesses planning new filings in Bahrain should review their proposed specifications before submission rather than relying on descriptions prepared under previous editions of the Nice Classification.

This is particularly important where the latest edition has changed the treatment or classification of particular goods and services. Using the current terminology and appropriate classes can help ensure greater clarity during examination and reduce the risk of classification-related issues.

For businesses with established portfolios in Bahrain, the update also provides an opportunity to review existing specifications ahead of upcoming renewals or amendments.

A Further Step in Bahrain’s Trademark Framework

Bahrain’s adoption of the latest Nice Classification brings its trademark filing practices in line with the current international classification framework and reflects the continuing modernisation of trademark administration in the Kingdom.

For brand owners operating in Bahrain, the practical priority is to ensure that new filings, portfolio strategies and relevant existing registrations are assessed against the 13th Edition from 1 October 2026 onwards.

UTMPS Bahrain Office can assist trademark owners with reviewing specifications, classification strategy and trademark filing and portfolio management.