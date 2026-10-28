Railway Outlook 2026: Tracking Australia’s Digital Rail Transition

Australia’s railways are entering a major period of digital investment. New signalling, telecommunications and control systems are being introduced across passenger, freight and heavy-haul networks, with projects at different stages of planning, construction, testing and operation. KordaMentha’s analysis identifies an indicative $12.9 billion pipeline of digital rail investment across the country.

These programs have the potential to improve network capacity, reliability, safety and asset performance. However, Australia’s transition isn’t happening at the same pace or following the same technology pathway in every jurisdiction. Different networks have different operating requirements, but where they connect, incompatible systems could create a new “digital break of gauge”. The tracks may connect while the technologies that control the railway do not.

KordaMentha’s inaugural Railway Outlook 2026 provides a national view of this transition. It maps where digital capability is operating today, where it’s emerging and where legacy systems remain. The report also considers the delivery issues that will shape the next phase, including interoperability, telecommunications, fleet fitment, funding, workforce readiness and supply chain capability.

The report finds that digital rail needs to be planned as a system transformation rather than a series of separate technology projects. Signalling, telecommunications, rolling stock, operational control and workforce arrangements need to move together. National alignment will be particularly important where networks intersect, while still allowing individual jurisdictions and operators to choose systems suited to their local needs.

With major programs underway in New South Wales, Queensland and Western Australia, and further decisions ahead in other jurisdictions, the next phase will be shaped by how well Australia converts individual investments into an integrated railway. The Railway Outlook sets out the current position and the practical choices that will influence what happens next.