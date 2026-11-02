What Do The Employment Relations Act Reforms Mean For Your Business?

Summary Employers can offer individual agreements from day one but must still explain union and collective agreement options.

A worker becomes a specified contractor only when the arrangement meets every gateway criterion, or the common law test determines their status.

Employees earning $200,000 or more under new agreements cannot raise unjustified dismissal claims unless both parties preserve that protection in writing.

This guide explains the Employment Relations Act reforms for New Zealand business owners and employers.

LegalVision’s employment lawyers advise employers on onboarding, contractor classification, high-earner dismissal terms and personal grievance remedies. Tips for Businesses Audit contractor arrangements against managers’ actual instructions, including hours, supervision, delegation and outside work. Record each worker’s freedom to reject extra projects or serve other clients. Identify current employees at or above the remuneration threshold and diarise the transition deadline. Speak to an employment lawyer at LegalVision about updating contractor and employment agreements.

New Zealand’s Employment Relations Act 2000 now lets employers offer individual employment agreements from day one and introduces a gateway test for contractors. The reforms also limit unjustified dismissal claims for employees earning at least $200,000 under new agreements. Employers and employees may preserve those protections in writing, while current agreements have a 12-month transition period. The Employment Relations Authority and Employment Court must also reduce or remove some remedies when employee conduct contributed to a grievance.

This article explains the reforms covering collective agreements, contractor status, high earners, personal grievance remedies and arrangements that fail the gateway test.

“Employers should not treat these reforms as permission to relax their employment processes. A contractor agreement or salary threshold only helps when the working arrangement and employment terms support the position the business takes.” Louise MiaoAssociate, LegalVision

Collective Agreements: More Flexibility in Hiring

One important change for employers is that the 30-day rule for collective agreements no longer applies. In the past, if a collective agreement covered a new employee’s role, you had to employ them on those terms for their first 30 days.

Under the new rules, you can now offer new employees an individual employment agreement from day one. Employees can still choose to join a collective agreement if they want to. This change gives you more flexibility when setting employment terms from the start and makes the onboarding process simpler.

You no longer have to give new employees an ‘active choice’ form. However, you must still provide enough information to help them make an informed decision about joining a union. If more than one collective agreement covers the employee’s work, new rules apply.

You need to understand which agreement applies in these situations.

Contractor Status: The New Gateway Test

Working out whether someone is a contractor or an employee has often been confusing and risky for businesses. The reforms introduce a new ‘gateway test’ to give you clearer guidance and more certainty when you hire workers. To qualify as a specified contractor under the gateway test, all of the following conditions must be satisfied:

you must have a written contract that clearly identifies the worker as an independent contractor rather than an employee;

the worker must be free to provide services to other businesses or clients;

the arrangement must include either flexibility around working hours and days (with no minimum time requirements) or the ability for the worker to delegate or subcontract the work;

you cannot end the contract simply because the worker declines to take on extra tasks or projects; and

the worker must have been given a genuine opportunity to obtain independent legal or professional advice before signing the agreement

If your arrangement satisfies all these requirements, the worker will be recognised as a specified contractor. However, if even one criterion is not met, you will need to apply the traditional common law employment test to determine the worker’s status.

This change lets you set up working relationships with more confidence from the start. It reduces the risk of misclassification disputes and gives you more certainty when planning and budgeting. Make sure you meet all the criteria and clearly record them in your contractor agreements.

What Happens if the Gateway Test Does Not Apply?

A contractor label does not decide a worker’s legal status when the arrangement misses any gateway criterion. The common law test then examines the relationship as a whole. Contract wording matters, but daily working practices may point towards employment.

For example, a business might call a designer a contractor while setting a fixed roster and closely supervising tasks. The business may require exclusive service, provide equipment and place the designer inside its core team. Those facts may support employee status.

A contractor looks more independent when they quote for projects, control how they work and supply tools. Invoicing the business, serving other clients and carrying commercial risk also support an independent relationship.

Audit the contract and managers’ practices. Compare written terms with scheduling, supervision, substitution rights, exclusivity, payment methods, equipment and team integration.

Keep evidence that the worker could serve other clients, delegate work or reject extra projects where the gateway test requires it. Managers should not change the arrangement by imposing fixed hours or restricting outside work.

If the gateway test does not apply, assess the differences between contractors and employees before renewal. Rewriting the contract alone will not correct a relationship that operates as employment.

High Earners and Unjustified Dismissal Claims

The reforms also change how the personal grievance system applies to senior, high-earning employees. Under the new rules, employees who earn $200,000 or more a year under new employment agreements can no longer bring a personal grievance claim for unjustified dismissal (or unjustified disadvantage linked to the dismissal).

The starting threshold is $200,000 a year, and it will increase each year from 1 July 2027. This change can lower your risk of expensive and time-consuming personal grievance claims for senior employees. You can still agree in writing to keep dismissal protections if you choose to. This can be a useful negotiating tool when you recruit senior or highly skilled employees.

For employees on current agreements, there is a 12-month transition period before the threshold applies to them. This grace period gives you time to review and renegotiate employment agreements for affected staff members.

Employee Conduct and Personal Grievance Remedies

The reforms also bring tougher consequences if an employee’s behaviour contributed to their personal grievance. The Employment Relations Authority and the Employment Court must now reduce or remove certain remedies in these situations.

This change shifts the balance of the personal grievance system and may benefit you when an employee’s misconduct contributed to the issue. It requires decision-makers to properly consider the employee’s behaviour when deciding outcomes and remedies, which may reduce your liability in some cases.

Action Steps for Your Business

With these reforms now in effect, you should review several key areas of your business operations:

review your employment agreement templates to ensure they reflect the new rules, particularly regarding collective agreements and the $200,000 threshold for high earners;

update your hiring and onboarding processes, especially around providing information about collective agreements and union membership to new employees;

revisit your workplace policies relating to conduct, performance, and disciplinary processes to ensure they align with the new personal grievance remedy rules; and

assess your contractor engagement practices to take advantage of the new gateway test and ensure your arrangements meet all the required criteria, including written agreements, flexibility provisions, and opportunities for independent advice.

Key Takeaways

These reforms represent a substantial shift in New Zealand’s employment relations framework. You can now offer individual employment agreements from day one, and the new gateway test provides clearer guidance for contractor arrangements. High earners above $200,000 cannot bring unjustified dismissal claims under new agreements, with a 12-month transition period for existing employees. Employee conduct that contributes to a personal grievance will now result in reduced or removed remedies.

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