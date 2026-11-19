ACMA has signalled its intention to replace the Telecommunications Consumer Protections (“TCP”) Code with a directly enforceable industry standard. The existing Code continues to be a guide for industry on their consumer obligations, until the new requirements commence. Annual TCP Code compliance reporting has been suspended.

The proposed standard would require telecommunications providers to report mis-selling on a quarterly basis, set out how sales bonuses are to be calculated, and provide additional customer rights where mobile coverage fails or provider changes affect customer devices.

In October 2026, the Government also announced the passage of legislation strengthening ACMA’s enforcement powers, increasing penalties and establishing a carriage service provider registration scheme.

Telecommunications providers are also likely to be caught by proposed content obligations under the proposed Digital Duty of Care, which is currently at the Bill stage in the Australian Parliament, and will be enforced by the eSafety Commissioner.

What to do:

Focus efforts on existing obligations while monitoring commencement dates, transitional provisions and new ACMA guidance. Assess the likely impact of a new standard on contracts, sales incentives in staff remuneration, customer processes, compliance reporting and governance. Review claims about pricing, coverage and service performance to ensure they are accurate and supported by evidence, and maintain record-keeping to meet ongoing reporting obligations.