ARTICLE · 03 NOVEMBER 2026
Court Rules 3% Statistical Tax Rate Unconstitutional
An Argentine federal court has declared two presidential decrees unconstitutional, striking down regulations that had established and extended a 3% statistical tax rate on certain transactions.
A federal court ruled that the decrees that established and extended the 3% statistical fee rate were unconstitutional.
On September 30, 2026, in the case “Industria Metalúrgica Sud Americana I.M.S.A.C.I. v. EN-ARCA-DGA” (Case file CAF 22954/2025), the Federal Court on Administrative Matters ruled that Decrees 901/2021 and 1140/2024 are unconstitutional. These decrees had established and extended the 3% statistical tax rate.
The Court also recognized the claimant company’s right to obtain a refund of the amounts paid in excess of the 0.5% rate. Further, it held that interest must accrue from the date on which the lawsuit was filed until complete payment.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.