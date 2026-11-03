Log in or register
Share on LinkedInShare on LinkedIn

ARTICLE · 03 NOVEMBER 2026

Court Rules 3% Statistical Tax Rate Unconstitutional

Marval O'Farrell & Mairal
Explore more from Marval O'Farrell & Mairal

An Argentine federal court has declared two presidential decrees unconstitutional, striking down regulations that had established and extended a 3% statistical tax rate on certain transactions.

ArgentinaTax
Juan Rothschild
Juan Rothschild
Juan Martín Sanz
Juan Martín Sanz

A federal court ruled that the decrees that established and extended the 3% statistical fee rate were unconstitutional.

On September 30, 2026, in the case “Industria Metalúrgica Sud Americana I.M.S.A.C.I. v. EN-ARCA-DGA” (Case file CAF 22954/2025), the Federal Court on Administrative Matters ruled that Decrees 901/2021 and 1140/2024 are unconstitutional. These decrees had established and extended the 3% statistical tax rate. 

The Court also recognized the claimant company’s right to obtain a refund of the amounts paid in excess of the 0.5% rate. Further, it held that interest must accrue from the date on which the lawsuit was filed until complete payment.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

View source

Related Articles

Legal Intelligence Newsletters: sign up for the latest legal and regulatory news on your chosen topics

Read more about

Related Comparative Guides

See more popular content from

Article

Las Indemnizaciones Frente Al Impuesto A Las Ganancias Y Al Impuesto Al Valor Agregado - (The Indemnity Against The Income Tax And The Value Added Tax) - Part 2

Resulta evidente que el tratamiento de las indemnizaciones del derecho civil, tanto en el impuesto al valor agregado como en el impuesto a las ganancias, genera una serie de interrogantes y zonas grises, que se ven reflejados en pronunciamientos administrativos y judiciales, que en más de una ocasión aparecen como confusos y contradictorios.
ArgentinaTax
Marval O'Farrell & Mairal
Marval O'Farrell & Mairal
Article

Las Indemnizaciones Frente Al Impuesto A Las Ganancias Y Al Impuesto Al Valor Agregado - (The Indemnity Against The Income Tax And The Value Added Tax) - Part 1

Resulta evidente que el tratamiento de las indemnizaciones del derecho civil, tanto en el impuesto al valor agregado como en el impuesto a las ganancias, genera una serie de interrogantes y zonas grises, que se ven reflejados en pronunciamientos administrativos y judiciales, que en más de una ocasión aparecen como confusos y contradictorios.
ArgentinaTax
Marval O'Farrell & Mairal
Marval O'Farrell & Mairal