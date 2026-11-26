The FIFA Appeal Committee has partially upheld an appeal by the Argentine Football Association (AFA) against sanctions imposed by the FIFA Disciplinary Committee following incidents at the FIFA World Cup 2026. In a statement issued on November 6, 2026, the AFA said the Appeal Committee reduced the suspension and fine imposed on player Nahuel Molina and upheld the sanctions on player Leandro Paredes and the AFA.

The FIFA Disciplinary Committee had opened proceedings on July 29, 2026 against the AFA and members of the Argentine delegation. These included charges of assault under Article 14(1)(i) and unsporting behaviour under Article 14(1)(b) of the FIFA Disciplinary Code (FDC), arising from a post-match confrontation at the World Cup final between Spain and Argentina at New York New Jersey Stadium on July 19, 2026.

By decisions notified on August 21, 2026, the Disciplinary Committee imposed sanctions on the AFA and five individuals. It fined the AFA USD 321,000 for breaches of Articles 13(2)(c) (using a sports event for demonstrations of a non-sporting nature), 14(5) (team misconduct), 15 (discrimination and racist abuse) and 17 (order and security at matches) of the FDC. It also ordered the AFA to play its next two home matches with 50% spectator capacity and to invest USD 100,000 of the fine in a plan to combat discrimination. One of the two matches and USD 100,000 of the fine were suspended, subject to a probationary period.

Paredes received a ten-match suspension and a USD 90,000 fine, and Molina a seven-match suspension and a USD 90,000 fine. The decisions were subject to appeal before the FIFA Appeal Committee under Article 60 of the FDC.

The Appeal Committee accepted the AFA’s appeal and reduced Nahuel Molina’s suspension from seven matches to four, and the fine from USD 90,000 to USD 60,000. Leandro Paredes’s appeal was rejected. The ten-match suspension and USD 90,000 fine remain unchanged. The appeal against the sanctions imposed on the AFA, including the USD 321,000 fine, was rejected.

The AFA stated that it will request the grounds of the Appeal Committee’s decisions and then appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), asserting that it has sufficient factual and legal grounds for the appeal.