ARTICLE · 26 OCTOBER 2026
Argentina Announces New Citizenship By Investment Programme
Argentina has officially announced a new Citizenship by Investment Programme, expected to launch in Q4 2026, offering two investment routes starting from USD 350,000. The programme provides internationally mobile families and investors with a distinctive Latin American citizenship option, featuring MERCOSUR mobility rights and access to approximately 170 destinations.
A new citizenship option is set to enter the global investment migration landscape in Q4 2026.
Argentina has officially announced the introduction of a new Citizenship by Investment Programme, creating a noteworthy new option for internationally mobile investors and families seeking to diversify their citizenship and global mobility planning. Announced by Argentina's Minister of Economy, Luis Caputo, together with Chief of Cabinet Diego Santilli, during Argentina Week in Paris, the programme is expected to become operational and begin accepting applications during the fourth quarter of 2026.
Two investment routes
The announced framework provides two principal routes to citizenship:
- USD 350,000 – National Treasury Contribution A direct, non-refundable contribution to the Argentine National Treasury.
- USD 800,000 – Government Bond Subscription to a government bond specifically established for the Citizenship by Investment Programme.
This gives applicants a choice between a straightforward contribution route and a substantially larger investment through a dedicated sovereign instrument.
Including the family
The programme has also been structured to accommodate qualifying family members. Under the announced contribution framework:
- Spouse: USD 100,000
- Unmarried children aged 18–25 without children: USD 100,000 each
- Children under 18: USD 25,000 each
As an illustration, an application comprising a principal applicant, spouse and two minor children would require a total contribution of USD 500,000.
Why Argentina?
Argentina adds a distinctive proposition to the global citizenship planning landscape. As one of Latin America's largest economies and an important member of MERCOSUR, Argentine citizenship offers families an additional platform for international mobility, business, lifestyle and long-term planning. Industry information currently highlights access to approximately 170 destinations without obtaining a visa in advance, together with mobility rights across MERCOSUR.
Strong due diligence framework
The Argentine Government has emphasised that applications will be subject to rigorous assessment. The programme is expected to incorporate standards covering:
- Source of funds
- Financial transparency
- Anti-money laundering controls
- Counter-terrorism financing measures
- Background and security screening
- Risk management and international due diligence
The Government has stated that these measures are intended to align the programme with international standards and preserve the integrity and international reputation of Argentine citizenship.
A new option for internationally mobile families
The announcement represents an important development in the investment migration sector, particularly as investors increasingly look beyond traditional citizenship programmes and consider broader geographical diversification. With an entry point of USD 350,000, Argentina could become particularly relevant to entrepreneurs, internationally mobile families and private clients seeking an additional citizenship solution in the Americas.
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