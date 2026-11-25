ENReGE opens a public consultation on updating the natural gas storage regulations to bring offshore liquified natural gas facilities within their scope.

Resolution 767/2026 of the Argentine Gas and Electricity Regulatory Authority (ENReGE), published in the Official Gazette on October 15, 2026, submits to public consultation a draft update of the Natural Gas Storage Regulations approved through ENARGAS Resolution 41/2025. According to the recitals, the draft regulations submitted for consultation seek to consolidate under a single regulatory framework the registration regime and the technical safety supervision applicable to the different natural gas storage modalities, regardless of where the facilities are located. The framework would therefore cover both onshore and offshore facilities.

Natural gas storage is currently governed by two separate sets of rules. The first one is the general regulation that ENARGAS established through Resolution 41/2025. This regulation brought together in a single text the categories of storage operators, the registration regime, and the technical and safety requirements for facilities used to carry out the activity. However, it did not expressly bring within its scope floating facilities used for LNG operations. The second one is a special regulation established by the Secretariat of Energy (SE) and approved through Resolution 338/2012 for offshore LNG storage facilities, which was issued to regulate LNG import terminals using regasification vessels.

According to the recitals, the former ENARGAS (now ENReGE) proposed the SE to move forward with a single regime. The reason was that Gas Law 24076 does not distinguish between storage modalities based on where the facilities are located. The SE shared that view and stated that it had no objection to ENReGE issuing the technical rules applicable to LNG facilities. It also informed it would repeal Resolution 338/2012 in due course.

The main changes the draft introduces include:

the inclusion of fixed or mobile offshore storage within the scope of the Regulations, and the express exclusion of onboard storage facilities associated with vessel propulsion and/or bunkering operations; new definitions, such as “classification societies,” “Floating Industrial Unit” (UIF), and “Floating Storage and/or Regasification Unit” (UFAR); a new section with specific requirements for floating or port terminals, including the submission—under sworn statement—of valid certifications in line with the standards of the International Maritime Organization (IMO), the IACS-member Classification Societies, and the Argentine Coast Guard; and the obligation to have a quantitative risk analysis of the terminal as a comprehensive system; the exclusion from registration before the RAGNar, as storage facilities, of LNG carriers that temporarily enter Argentine jurisdictional waters solely for LNG loading, unloading, or transfer operations within the context of foreign trade.

Further, the Resolution establishes:

a public consultation on the draft update of the Regulations (attached as an annex); a period of 30 administrative business days as of the date of publication in the Official Gazette for submitting observations, suggestions, or comments through ENReGE’s virtual filing desk. Although these will be analyzed, they will not be binding for ENReGE; the procedure available for review at ENReGE’s offices; and the publication of the Resolution in the Participatory Rulemaking (“Elaboración participativa de normas”) section of ENReGE’s website while the consultation is active.

Resolution 767 is available here. The full text of the draft is available in the annex to the Resolution.