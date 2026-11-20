The Public Registry of the Province of Buenos Aires enabled optional digital processing of certain files and filing digital complaints for audits.

The Public Registry of the Province of Buenos Aires (DPPJ) recently issued DPPJ Provision 64/2026, which established the optional digital processing of certain registration procedures corresponding to file numbers until 260,000 and the exclusive digital filing of complaints as of October 1, 2026.



The most relevant aspects of the new Provision include:

