ARTICLE · 20 NOVEMBER 2026
Legal Entities: New Digital Procedures And Online Complaints
Explore how new digital procedures are transforming the way legal entities operate and handle complaints through online platforms. Discover the implications of these technological changes for corporate governance and stakeholder engagement in the modern business landscape.
The Public Registry of the Province of Buenos Aires enabled optional digital processing of certain files and filing digital complaints for audits.
The Public Registry of the Province of Buenos Aires (DPPJ) recently issued DPPJ Provision 64/2026, which established the optional digital processing of certain registration procedures corresponding to file numbers until 260,000 and the exclusive digital filing of complaints as of October 1, 2026.
The most relevant aspects of the new Provision include:
- Optional digital processing: Registration procedures after the incorporation and/or initial registration of legal entities, or contracts with a file number until 260,000 that have not been digitized, may be voluntarily entered and processed digitally and remotely through gba.gob.ar/dppj. A file is considered digitized when the digitization request is processed in accordance with DPPJ Provision 44/2021 (as consolidated by Provision 70/2024).
- Preferential rates (one or four days): Records are required except for comprehensive digitization. Such records may be copies digitally certified by a notary public, the DPPJ, a lawyer, an economic sciences professional, or other authorized officials (depending on the type of entity).
- Digitization costs: the costs for digitization include a general and a “miscellaneous procedures” fee for every three files. Costs are capped at five administrative fees (and preferential fees, if applicable) for more than 15 files.
- 100% digital complaints: as of October 1, 2026, all complaints within the DPPJ's audit powers must be filed exclusively through gba.gob.ar/dppj.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.