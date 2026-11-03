Albania Advances Medical Cannabis Licensing With New Secondary Legislation

Overview

Albania has taken another significant step in developing its medical cannabis market with the adoption of new secondary legislation addressing licensing, traceability, registration, and supervision of medical cannabis activities.

The latest developments build on Law No. 61/2023 on the Control of the Cultivation and Processing of the Cannabis Plant and the Production of its By-products for Medical and Industrial Purposes, which opened the way for the cultivation and processing of cannabis for medical and industrial purposes in Albania.

A series of decisions recently adopted by the Albanian Council of Ministers now provides greater detail on how medical cannabis activities will be conducted and supervised, offering increased clarity to businesses considering entry into the sector.

Key Licensing and Compliance Requirements

Among the most significant developments are provisions governing the marking and traceability of cannabis plants and products. These provide for end-to-end traceability across the supply chain – from planting and cultivation through processing, production, storage, and transportation to export or destruction.

The Government has also established the National Register of Licensed and Authorised Cannabis Activities, a central electronic database containing information on licenses and authorisations, licensed operators, inspections, administrative measures, suspensions, and revocations.

New provisions on the supervision of licensed and authorised cannabis activities further define the powers of the National Agency for Cannabis Control to monitor licensed operators and verify compliance across their activities.

Medical cannabis activities are subject to licensing by the National Agency for Cannabis Control, with applicants required to meet corporate, technical, professional, security, and financial criteria. Once licensed, operators are also subject to ongoing obligations relating to security, cultivation standards, quality control, record keeping, and traceability.

Practical Implications for Investors

For investors considering the Albanian market, the new measures have practical implications well before a license application is filed. Site selection, corporate and ownership structures, financing, technical design, security arrangements, and supply-chain planning should be assessed against the applicable licensing criteria from an early stage, as shortcomings in any of these areas may affect eligibility or delay market entry.

The traceability and supervision requirements will also need to be factored into investment and operating models. Appropriate systems and internal procedures will be required to track cannabis plants and products throughout the production cycle, maintain the necessary records, facilitate inspections, and demonstrate ongoing compliance.

These considerations are equally relevant to investors seeking to acquire or partner with an existing or prospective Albanian operator. Licensing status, ownership and management eligibility, rights over cultivation and processing sites, existing permits and authorisations, technical infrastructure, and compliance history are likely to constitute key areas of legal and regulatory due diligence.

The licensing process should therefore be considered part of the broader investment structure and project timeline rather than a stand-alone approval. Early coordination of licensing, real estate, construction, environmental, employment, security, and import and export matters may be important in managing both timing and project costs.

Conclusion

Taken together, the latest measures provide greater certainty for prospective market participants and a clearer basis for structuring and assessing investments in Albania’s emerging medical cannabis sector.

With the key elements of the licensing and supervisory system now taking shape, Albania’s medical cannabis sector is likely to attract increasing attention from both domestic and international investors.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. What has changed in Albania’s medical cannabis regulatory framework?

A series of decisions recently adopted by the Albanian Council of Ministers provides greater detail on the licensing, traceability, registration and supervision of medical cannabis activities, building on Law No. 61/2023.

2. Who is responsible for licensing and supervising medical cannabis activities in Albania?

The National Agency for Cannabis Control is responsible for licensing medical cannabis activities and, under the new provisions, has defined powers to monitor licensed operators and verify compliance. Applicants must meet corporate, technical, professional, security and financial criteria, and licensed operators remain subject to ongoing obligations relating to security, cultivation standards, quality control, record-keeping and traceability. The Government has also established the National Register of Licensed and Authorised Cannabis Activities, a central electronic database containing information on licenses and authorisations, licensed operators, inspections, administrative measures, suspensions and revocations.

3. What are the new traceability requirements for medical cannabis operators?

The new framework provides for end-to-end traceability of cannabis plants and products across the supply chain, from planting and cultivation through processing, production, storage and transportation to export or destruction. Operators will need appropriate systems, internal procedures and records to track plants and products, facilitate inspections and demonstrate ongoing compliance.

4. What should investors consider before entering Albania’s medical cannabis market?

Investors should assess the licensing criteria at an early stage, including site selection, corporate and ownership structures, financing, technical design, security arrangements and supply-chain planning, as shortcomings in any of these areas may affect eligibility or delay market entry. The licensing process should be treated as part of the broader investment structure and project timeline, rather than as a stand-alone approval, with early coordination among licensing, real estate, construction, environmental, employment, security, and import and export matters.

5. What should investors consider when acquiring or partnering with a cannabis operator in Albania?

Key areas of legal and regulatory due diligence are likely to include licensing status, ownership and management eligibility, rights over cultivation and processing sites, existing permits and authorisations, technical infrastructure and compliance history.