On October 15, 2026, the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU)’s Neo Group judgment (C-203/25) broadened the circumstances in which anti-abuse rules may apply to the zero-percent dividend withholding tax exemption under the EU Parent-Subsidiary Directive (PSD).

Building on the principles established in the Danish cases in 2019, the ruling moves further toward a holistic review of all relevant facts, circumstances, and transactions at all levels of a holding company chain. Consequently, substance and beneficial ownership at the parent level alone may not protect a company’s structure.

Below, we outline key takeaways from the Neo Group judgment regarding the anti-abuse rules, beneficial ownership, and substance criteria for dividend distributions to holding companies compared with earlier case law.

Current beneficial ownership/substance criteria (after Danish cases) Impact of the new Neo Group judgment 1. Flow of dividends.

If all or almost all dividends are passed on very soon after receipt, that points to abuse. If the intermediate recipient parent has genuine discretion over how they are used, that points the other way. Broadened.

A short period between distributions is not required to establish abuse, distributions over time also count. Onward flows may take the form of loans or debt assignments. Matching amounts are an indication of abuse but not a presumption. 2. Economic substance and activity.

A lack of substance and very limited activity point to abuse. Staff, premises, and costs proportionate to the activity point the other way, and passive holding can be enough. No longer decisive.

Substance is necessary but not enough. A distribution to an intermediate parent with real activity can still be abusive if it is part of a non-genuine chain (of transactions). Conduit companies are only one example of abuse. 3. Beneficial ownership and control.

The holding company needs real decision-making power over the income. Decisions should be made locally by management with real authority. Separated from abuse. Being the beneficial owner of the recipient of the dividend does not protect against the anti-abuse rule perse and treaty relief cannot be used to reach a result contrary to EU law. Decisions made at ultimate parent and group-wide decision-making is also taken into account. 4. Commercial rationale and structure.

Timing around withholding tax changes and back-to-back flows point to abuse. Valid commercial reasons point the other way, and there is no general presumption of abuse. Clarified.

All transactions at every level in the group must be taken into account, including share sales, restructurings, loans, and debt assignments to determine commercial rationale and whether or not the overall structure is abusive. 5. Tax advantage.

The arrangement must produce an overall advantage that defeats the PSD's purpose. Broadened.

The advantage can arise at any stage of the chain, including for the controlling individual. 6. Ultimate ownership.

Non-EU owners are a risk factor, but that alone is not abuse. Disclosing the investors and showing they would have had equivalent relief helps the taxpayer. Look-through is expanded

Abuse can be found even where the ultimate owner is an EU resident – the beneficiary here was resident in the EU (Cyprus). Authorities must examine transactions abroad, before and after the distribution. 7. Burden of proof and intention.

The tax authority must prove abuse based on the specific facts. Before this ruling, the case law did not address whether the paying subsidiary needed to know about the scheme. Burden confirmed.

New: It is enough that one group company in the chain, or the person who benefits, was or could have been aware of the scheme. The subsidiary itself does not need to have known.

Why is this an important decision?

The Neo Group judgment reflects the continued development of the CJEU’s anti-abuse doctrine following the Danish cases. It changes the lens through which holding structures must be assessed: substance and beneficial ownership remain relevant, but they are no longer decisive.

A key takeaway is that neither substance nor beneficial ownership provides a safe harbor: Tax authorities may look through the entire holding chain and consider the full sequence of transactions in determining whether an arrangement is genuine.

For multinational groups, this shifts the focus from demonstrating substance at an individual entity level to substantiating the commercial rationale of the structure as a whole.