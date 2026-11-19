The Unified Patents Court (UPC) opened its doors on 1 June 2023 and is already having a significant impact on EPO practice. Less than a year after opening, the UPC Court of Appeal (CoA) rendered its decision in 10x Genomics vs. NanoString (UPC_CoA_335/2023), ruling on how claims should be interpreted under the European Patent Convention (EPC). The CoA’s position was at odds with the EPO’s “classical” approach. This inconsistency played an influential role in prompting the EPO to reconsider how claims should be interpreted. In June 2025, the EPO’s Enlarged Board of Appeal (EBoA) (G1/24) brought the EPO’s approach to claim interpretation closer into line with UPC’s, finding “it a most unattractive proposition that the EPO deliberately adopt a contrary practice to that of the tribunals that are downstream of its patents”.

The EBoA in G1/24 made the EPO’s harmonisation intentions very clear. However, harmonisation is not a new concept. When G5/831 issued some 46 years ago, the EBoA held that it was incumbent on the EPO to take the decisions of courts and industrial property offices in the EPC Contracting States into consideration. But G5/83 did little to promote harmonisation. However, since G1/24, there has been a palpable change, and we are beginning to see the EPO make significant strides to align its approach on validity with the UPC’s. Conversely, while the UPC is developing its case law independently of the EPO, many aspects of UPC case law have been shaped by the EPO’s approach to validity.

We have explored the similarities and differences between the EPO’s and UPC’s approach to claim interpretation, added matter, novelty, sufficiency and inventive step in the following articles:

Part 1 – EPO v UPC: How the EPO’s and UPC’s approaches to validity give us food for thought when drafting and prosecuting patent applications destined for Europe

Part 2 – EPO v UPC: How the EPO’s and UPC’s approaches to validity give us food for thought when drafting and prosecuting patent applications destined for Europe

Part 3 – EPO v UPC: How the EPO’s and UPC’s approaches to validity give us food for thought when drafting and prosecuting patent applications destined for Europe

Conclusions

In the run up to its opening, many were unsure how attractive the UPC would be. Reluctant to risk central revocation of their patents beyond the 9-month EPO opposition period, many patent owners opted their European patents out of the UPC. Prospective claimants were also reluctant to be guinea pigs for an untested system because of the lack of precedence and uncertainties over the quality of the judgments. However, 3.5 years on, many will agree that the UPC has far exceeded expectations. As of mid-2026, the UPC CoA has issued almost 200 final decisions and orders, with roughly 30 constituting substantive decisions on the merits or preliminary injunctions. As a result, we have had well-reasoned judgments on the court’s approach to interpretation, added matter, novelty, sufficiency and inventive step. With European patent attorneys as the UPC’s technical judges, it is perhaps unsurprising that these judgments have strong echoes of EPO case law. And where we have seen significant divergences e.g., with claim interpretation, the EPO has changed its approach to harmonise with the UPC’s.

This evolving landscape has influenced our approach to drafting and prosecution, as well as how we assess freedom to operate risks in Europe. For example, with the changes to the EPO’s approach to claim interpretation, definitions used in the description will now generally be taken at “face value”, overriding the meaning of otherwise clear terms used in the claims. Accordingly, care should be taken when drafting, particularly if definitions are used as these can have unintended consequences on claim scope. During prosecution, care should be taken when importing a feature from the description into a claim in case there is a risk of rogue definition overriding the claim’s intended meaning. Similarly, with inventive step, a patentee can only rely on a technical effect if it is “encompassed by the technical teaching and embodied by the originally disclosed invention” (G2/21). This standard applies to proceedings before both the EPO and UPC. While neither forum requires the technical effect to be explicitly disclosed in the original application, it may be good drafting practice to do so. This is because a technical effect construed in the absence of one being explicitly mentioned may not be as the patentee intended. Moreover, the patentee’s ability to rely on post-filed data to demonstrate or confirm a technical effect may be dependent on whether the effect was “encompassed by the technical teaching and embodied by the originally disclosed invention”.

Looking ahead, if the 7-year opt out period is not extended beyond 31 May 2030, parties will not be able to avoid their European patents effective in the UPC contracting states falling within the jurisdiction of the court. This may prompt big pharma to make more use of the system and play a bigger role in shaping the case law in the next few years. Now that we have some insight on how the UPC works, there is more predictability in how certain validity issues will be addressed. However, we are still waiting to see how the UPC CoA approaches the question of plausibility of therapeutic indications in relation to sufficiency. This is often a focus of dispute in pharmaceutical actions. It will be interesting to see how the UPC develops jurisprudence in this area.

Click here – EPO V UPC to download the full 4-part series.