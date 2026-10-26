EIOPA’s 2027 Supervisory Reset – Reading The 2027-2029 SPD, AWP, USSP And New Cross-border Supervisory Framework Together

EU RegCORE Client Alert | Insurance Union

QuickTake

On 29 September 2026, the European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority (EIOPA) published its Draft Single Programming Document (SPD) for 2027-2029,European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority (EIOPA), Draft Single Programming Document 2027-2029,1 including the Annual Work Programme (AWP) for 2027. The 2027 publications should be read in conjunction with the 2026 publications as covered in our previous Client Alert.2

Importantly, the publications setting out EIOPA’s activities for 2027 are the first full multi-annual programme built around EIOPA's Strategy towards 2030 and its three activity areas: (i) Single Market integration; (ii) market and societal resilience; and (iii) 'simpler, bolder, faster' regulation and supervision.

The timing matters. The SPD sits between EIOPA's 28 September simplification update,3 the Union-wide Strategic Supervisory Priorities (USSP)4 for 2027-2029 published on 30 September and the revised Board of Supervisors decision5 on cross-border supervisory collaboration of 1 October. Read together, they do more than list deliverables: they describe how EIOPA expects supervision to operate from 2027.

Our central reading is that 2027 marks the shift from implementation design to supervisory execution. Revised Solvency II and the Insurance Recovery and Resolution Directive (IRRD)6 apply from 30 January 2027, bringing proportionality, internal models, cross-border supervision, recovery and resolution, crisis preparedness and reporting into the live supervisory cycle.7

In parallel, DORA oversight of critical ICT third-party providers (CTPPs)8 enters its second year; the Retail Investment Strategy (RIS)9 moves into a demanding technical implementation phase; supplementary pensions remain linked to delivery of the Savings and Investments Union (SIU); and AI10 moves further from policy discussion into practical supervisory convergence.11

In our view, EIOPA's simplification agenda changes the allocation of supervision, not necessarily its intensity. EIOPA is explicit that expanding mandates are not matched by equivalent resources, so it is sequencing and deprioritising lower-impact work while increasing its reliance on risk-based supervision, shared data and common tools. The practical effect is likely to be a more focused supervisory perimeter rather than a lighter one.12

That distinction is particularly important for cross-border groups and firms with material outsourcing, digital distribution, AI-enabled customer journeys, internal model changes, natural-catastrophe exposure, complex reinsurance or weak recovery and resolution preparedness. The 2027 programme places those topics inside common EU supervisory processes rather than leaving them as isolated national themes.

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Footnotes

1. European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority (EIOPA), Draft Single Programming Document 2027-2029, including Annual Work Programme 2027, EIOPA-BoS-26/465, 29 September 2026, pp 1-4.

2. Available here.

3. EIOPA, 'EIOPA reports progress on its simplification initiatives', 28 September 2026.

4. EIOPA, Union-wide Strategic Supervisory Priorities 2027-2029 and Focus Areas for 2027, 30 September 2026.

5. EIOPA, Decision of the Board of Supervisors on the collaboration of the insurance supervisory authorities of the Member States of the European Economic Area, EIOPA-BoS-26-378 and annexes, 1 October 2026.

6. Directive (EU) 2025/1 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 27 November 2024 establishing a framework for the recovery and resolution of insurance and reinsurance undertakings (IRRD), OJ L 2025/1, 8 January 2025; EIOPA, 'EIOPA publishes seven guidelines and draft technical standards related to the IRRD', 8 July 2026.

7. Directive (EU) 2025/2 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 27 November 2024 amending Directive 2009/138/EC as regards proportionality, quality of supervision, reporting, long-term guarantee measures, macro-prudential tools, sustainability risks and group and cross-border supervision, OJ L 2025/2, 8 January 2025, Art 4; EIOPA, 'EIOPA completes Solvency II Review mandate with final guidelines and draft technical standards before revised framework takes effect early next year', 15 July 2026.

8. European Supervisory Authorities, 'The European Supervisory Authorities designate critical ICT third-party providers under the Digital Operational Resilience Act', 18 November 2025; EIOPA, DORA oversight.

9. EIOPA, Draft Single Programming Document 2027-2029, pp 16-20 and 31-33. On the Retail Investment Strategy (RIS), see also European Commission request for EIOPA's technical advice on the possible content of delegated acts under the Insurance Distribution Directive, dated 20 August 2026 and published by EIOPA on 24 August 2026.

10. EIOPA, Opinion on Artificial Intelligence governance and risk management, 6 August 2025; EIOPA, 'Scaling AI in finance: systemic risks, resilience and European sovereignty', 16 September 2026.

11. European Commission, 'Commission proposes to boost supplementary pensions to help ensure adequate retirement income', 20 November 2025; European Commission, Savings and Investments Union factsheet (mid-term review scheduled for Q2 2027).

12. EIOPA, Draft Single Programming Document 2027-2029, pp 15-30 (workload outlook, resource programming, efficiency gains and reprioritisations), especially pp 16, 21-24 and 29-30.