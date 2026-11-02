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ARTICLE · 02 NOVEMBER 2026

AI In Manufacturing & Supply Chain — A Transatlantic Perspective

Foley & Lardner LLP
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Artificial intelligence is rapidly transforming manufacturing and supply chains, but the legal and regulatory landscape is evolving just as quickly. This analysis explores the critical governance, compliance, and contractual challenges organizations face when deploying AI across production planning, procurement, logistics, and predictive maintenance in both the United States and Europe.

United StatesTechnology
Vanessa Miller
Vanessa Miller
Raymond J. McVeigh
Raymond J. McVeigh
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Artificial intelligence is rapidly moving from experimentation to real-world deployment across manufacturing and supply chains. As companies leverage AI for production planning, procurement, logistics, predictive maintenance, and operational decision-making, the legal and regulatory landscape is evolving just as quickly. Insights from Vanessa Miller, R.J. McVeigh, and Daniel Wuhrmann from reuschlaw highlight the challenges organizations face as they navigate AI adoption across both the United States and Europe.

In our latest podcast episode, AI in Manufacturing & Supply Chain — A Transatlantic Perspective, the panel discusses the key legal, operational, and compliance considerations manufacturers should be evaluating today. Topics include AI governance, vendor contracting, mdata management, cybersecurity risks, liability allocation, and the impact of the European Union’s AI Act compared to the U.S.’s more principles-based approach.

One of the key takeaways from the discussion is that successful AI implementation requires more than selecting the right technology. Organizations need strong governance structures, visibility into where AI is being used, clear oversight mechanisms, and contracts that appropriately address performance, data rights, and accountability. Companies operating globally must also prepare for differing regulatory expectations while building programs that remain practical and scalable.

Whether you’re a manufacturer, supplier, in-house counsel, compliance professional, or business leader exploring AI-enabled operations, this conversation offers practical guidance on how to build AI programs that are both innovative and legally defensible.

Listen to the full episode to hear how manufacturers and supply chain organizations can manage risk, strengthen governance, and prepare for the future of AI on both sides of the Atlantic.

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The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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