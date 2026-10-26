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PODCAST · 26 OCTOBER 2026

Beyond The Résumé: Building Your Trade Compliance Brand (Podcast)

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Kyle Grobler shares his journey of building professional visibility through LinkedIn, demonstrating how consistent contribution and authentic engagement transformed his career opportunities. The discussion explores practical strategies for trade compliance professionals to establish credibility, from optimizing profile elements to sharing relatable experiences that help others navigate similar challenges.

United StatesStrategy
Global Training Center
Global Training Center
Author LinkedIn connections

Being good at trade compliance and being known for it are two different things.

In this episode of Simply Trade, Lalo Solorzano and Andy Shiles welcome Kyle Grobler for a candid talk about personal branding and professional visibility. They also cover showing up when posting feels uncomfortable.

One Goal: Help One Person

Kyle committed to sharing his experience on LinkedIn for six months. His goal was simple: help one other person.

The results surprised him. He made new connections, landed speaking opportunities, and received job offers for roles he never applied for. This is not a story about viral posts. It is about making your knowledge useful and building relationships through steady contribution.

Build a Profile That Explains the Problems You Solve

Kyle’s central message is that a personal brand grows through contribution, not self-promotion. He walks through practical profile improvements. Your photo, banner, headline, and About section should tell people who you help, what problems you solve, and what you have accomplished.

He also shares how to engage with other people’s content. Thoughtful comments and real conversations build relationships well beyond your own posts.

Credibility Has a Human Side

The conversation goes beyond LinkedIn. Kyle, Lalo, and Andy explore what makes a professional credible. They talk about admitting mistakes, telling relatable stories, and letting people see the person behind the job title.

Lalo shares his own discomfort with being visible. Andy connects the discussion to sincere leadership and to learning from frontline employees. They also discuss communicating trade’s value and building relationships with colleagues at every level.

You Have Something Worth Sharing

Do you work in trade, customs, or logistics and wonder if you have anything worth sharing? Kyle’s answer: your everyday experience may be exactly what someone else needs.

You do not have to wait until you feel ready. You do not have to wait until the new year, either.

  • Make your expertise easy to understand. Use your photo, banner, headline, and About section to show who you help and what you solve.
  • Share the lesson, not just the success. Mistakes and what you learned give other professionals a useful starting point.
  • Contribute more than you ask for. Thoughtful comments and genuine conversations build relationships.
  • Choose consistency over perfection. Keep showing up even when engagement is modest. Focus on helping someone, not on viral numbers.

Follow Kyle Grobler on LinkedIn to see his approach in action.

A strong brand starts with strong skills. Explore GTC’s Certification Pathways to earn credentials that back up your expertise. You can also start with Building Blocks of Trade

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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