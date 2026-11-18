ARTICLE · 18 NOVEMBER 2026
The Data Breach Brief: Week Of October 21st, 2026
Morgan & Morgan
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Multiple organizations including Harman Fitness, iRhythm Technologies, DriveWealth, and Blueberry Pediatrics have disclosed significant data breaches exposing sensitive personal information ranging from Social Security numbers to medical records. The breaches occurred between September 2025 and August 2026, affecting customers across fitness, healthcare, and financial services sectors. Individuals impacted by these incidents may have legal options for seeking compensation through data breach claims.
The following data breaches have been announced this week—make sure you’re in the know.
If you received a data breach notice regarding any of the breaches listed below, act now and take Morgan & Morgan’s data breach quiz to see if you may be eligible for compensation.
Harman Fitness
Harman Fitness suffered a data breach on September 4, 2025, when an unauthorized actor accessed its network. Certain files containing personal information may have been accessed, and the compromised data may contain specific types of personal information, including:
- Names
- Social Security numbers
- Driver’s license or state-issued identification numbers
- Passport numbers
- Health information
- Financial information
- Bank account and routing numbers
iRhythm Technologies, Inc.
iRhythm Technologies, Inc. suffered a data breach between June 3 and 8, 2026, when unauthorized individuals accessed and downloaded data stored in certain third-party-hosted business applications. The compromised data may contain specific types of personal information, including:
- Names
- Addresses
- Email addresses
- Phone numbers
- Dates of birth
- iRhythm patient account numbers
- iRhythm device serial numbers
- Patient insurance numbers
- Dates of service
DriveWealth
DriveWealth suffered a data breach between September 4 and 5, 2026, when an unauthorized actor accessed its network and exfiltrated personal information. The compromised data may contain specific types of personal information, including:
- Names
- Social Security numbers
- Financial account information
Blueberry Pediatrics
Blueberry Pediatrics suffered a data breach in August 2026 when criminals exploited a vulnerability in Metabase, a third-party technology provider, and stole certain patient data. A related incident involving prescription service provider Photon exposed a subset of the same information, and the compromised data may contain specific types of personal information, including:
- Names
- Addresses
- Phone numbers
- Email addresses
- Dates of birth
- Health plan names and policy numbers
- Member IDs
- Medical records
- Dates of service
- Medical codes
- Charges for medical services
- Medication information
If you or a loved one were affected by any of these data breaches, you may be entitled to compensation. Find out more in minutes with our online data breach quiz.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.