The following data breaches have been announced this week—make sure you’re in the know.

If you received a data breach notice regarding any of the breaches listed below, act now and take Morgan & Morgan’s data breach quiz to see if you may be eligible for compensation.

Harman Fitness

Harman Fitness suffered a data breach on September 4, 2025, when an unauthorized actor accessed its network. Certain files containing personal information may have been accessed, and the compromised data may contain specific types of personal information, including:

Names

Social Security numbers

Driver’s license or state-issued identification numbers

Passport numbers

Health information

Financial information

Bank account and routing numbers

iRhythm Technologies, Inc.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. suffered a data breach between June 3 and 8, 2026, when unauthorized individuals accessed and downloaded data stored in certain third-party-hosted business applications. The compromised data may contain specific types of personal information, including:

Names

Addresses

Email addresses

Phone numbers

Dates of birth

iRhythm patient account numbers

iRhythm device serial numbers

Patient insurance numbers

Dates of service

DriveWealth

DriveWealth suffered a data breach between September 4 and 5, 2026, when an unauthorized actor accessed its network and exfiltrated personal information. The compromised data may contain specific types of personal information, including:

Names

Social Security numbers

Financial account information

Blueberry Pediatrics

Blueberry Pediatrics suffered a data breach in August 2026 when criminals exploited a vulnerability in Metabase, a third-party technology provider, and stole certain patient data. A related incident involving prescription service provider Photon exposed a subset of the same information, and the compromised data may contain specific types of personal information, including:

Names

Addresses

Phone numbers

Email addresses

Dates of birth

Health plan names and policy numbers

Member IDs

Medical records

Dates of service

Medical codes

Charges for medical services

Medication information

If you or a loved one were affected by any of these data breaches, you may be entitled to compensation. Find out more in minutes with our online data breach quiz.