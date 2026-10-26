Log in or register
Share on LinkedInShare on LinkedIn

ARTICLE · 26 OCTOBER 2026

Texas Business Court Clarifies When The Removal Clock Begins, Holding That Pre-Suit Threats Don’t Trigger The Deadline

Greenberg Traurig
Greenberg Traurig
Contributor
Greenberg Traurig

Greenberg Traurig

Greenberg Traurig, LLP has approximately 3,200 lawyers across 51 locations in the United States,...

View firm profile
Explore more from Greenberg Traurig

When does the 30-day removal deadline begin for Texas Business Court jurisdiction when counterclaims, rather than the original petition, first exceed the $5 million threshold? Judge Melissa Andrews addressed this critical timing question in a September 2026 ruling that may reshape how businesses and practitioners approach removal strategy when counterclaims alter the stakes of litigation.

United StatesLitigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Alan W. Hersh
Alan W. Hersh
Sarah Winslow
Sarah Winslow

In Bakery LLC v. Naterra International, Inc., decided on Sept. 15, 2026, Judge Melissa Andrews of the Texas Business Court’s Third Division addressed an important timing question: when does the 30-day removal deadline begin if counterclaims— rather than the original petition — first bring an action within the Texas Business Court’s $5 million amount-in-controversy threshold?

The court’s ruling may provide guidance for businesses and practitioners navigating the Texas Business Court removal process, particularly when counterclaims alter the stakes of litigation.

Background and Key Facts

The case began as a straightforward collection matter. In May 2026, The Bakery LLC and Ken Media LLC filed a suit on sworn account in state court, alleging that Naterra International, Inc. owed approximately $1.35 million for services rendered. Standing alone, this amount fell below the Texas Business Court’s jurisdictional minimum.

However, on July 1, 2026, Naterra filed counterclaims asserting damages exceeding $60 million. Within 30 days of that filing, the plaintiffs removed the action to the Texas Business Court, arguing that the combined claims now exceeded $5 million and arose from a qualified transaction.

Naterra moved to remand, contending that removal was untimely. Its argument rested on pre-suit communications: Naterra had responded to a demand letter by threatening to assert counterclaims valued at over $60 million. Naterra argued that this threat put the plaintiffs on notice that the amount in controversy would exceed the jurisdictional threshold, and the removal clock should have started then — or at least when the original petition was filed.

The Court’s Analysis

Judge Andrews denied the motion to remand, holding that the removal was timely.

The court explained that under Texas Government Code § 25A.006(f)(1)(A)–(B) and Texas Rule of Civil Procedure 355(c)(2)(A), a party must file its notice of removal within 30 days after it “discovered, or reasonably should have discovered, facts establishing the business court’s jurisdiction over the action.” The critical question, therefore, was what facts establish jurisdiction.

The court emphasized that jurisdiction depends on the “claims in the suit” — that is, claims that have actually been pleaded and joined in the action. The court held that counterclaims that have not yet been filed are not part of the lawsuit, regardless of whether a party has threatened to bring them. As the court observed, a party that threatens counterclaims “may elect to bring such counterclaims once suit is filed but may also elect to forgo some or all of them or to bring different or additional counterclaims.”

In other words, the court held that pre-suit threats are inherently speculative. A court’s jurisdiction cannot rest on “hypothetical future events that might occur.”

Critically, the court distinguished DrinkPAK, LLC v. PRIII/Crow Building C, LP, where the removal deadline was triggered when the defendants knew the originally pleadedclaims exceeded the jurisdictional threshold. There, the plaintiff’s own petition satisfied the amount-in-controversy requirement from the start. Here, by contrast, the plaintiffs’ original suit sought $1.35 million — well below the Texas Business Court’s $5 million minimum.

Practical Takeaways for Businesses and Practitioners

This decision may offer several practical lessons:

1. The removal clock starts when qualifying claims are actually filed. Pre-suit demand letters, settlement negotiations, or threats of counterclaims may not trigger the 30-day removal window. Parties should consider monitoring the pleadings themselves to determine when a jurisdictional basis and corresponding deadline is triggered.

2. Counterclaims may open the door to Texas Business Court jurisdiction. Even if a plaintiff’s original claims are modest, a defendant’s counterclaims, if and when asserted, may push the total amount in controversy over the $5 million threshold — providing either party an opportunity to remove.

3. Strategic timing may have limits. The court noted that adopting Naterra’s position would create an unworkable system: a defendant could threaten large counterclaims before suit, wait more than 30 days to file them, and thereby deprive all parties of a timely removal opportunity. The court rejected this outcome as inconsistent with the statutory framework.

4. Pre-suit communications still matter – but for different purposes. While pre-suit threats do not start the removal clock, they may serve as evidence of the value of claims once those claims are actually pleaded. Practitioners should consider documenting such communications.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

View source

Related Articles

Legal Intelligence Newsletters: sign up for the latest legal and regulatory news on your chosen topics

Read more about

Related Comparative Guides

See more popular content from

Article

Tenth Circuit Stays Nationwide Eligibility Injunction For Class Of 2022 In Wisne v. NCAA

On August 21, 2026, the Tenth Circuit granted the NCAA’s stay request in Wisne v. NCAA, temporarily restoring the NCAA’s age-based eligibility rules pending resolution of the appeal. Three weeks earlier, Judge Sweeney of the District of Colorado had issued a nationwide injunction that permitted athletes in the Class of 2022 to pursue a fifth year of eligibility.
United StatesLitigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney
Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney
Article

Show Your Work: California Federal Court Denies Preliminary Approval Of Data Breach Class Action Settlement

A federal court in California denied preliminary approval of a $2.3 million data breach settlement affecting over 220,000 individuals, finding seven critical deficiencies in the proposed agreement. The decision highlights the rigorous scrutiny courts apply to class action settlements, particularly regarding claims-made distribution processes, inadequate documentation of settlement value, and unexplained disparate treatment among class members.
United StatesLitigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Duane Morris LLP
Duane Morris LLP
Article

California Federal Court Denies TikTok’s Motion To Dismiss Children’s Privacy Claims Based On Prior Class Action Settlements

A federal court rejected TikTok's attempt to use two prior nationwide class action settlements—totaling over $93 million—to dismiss new privacy claims brought by minors alleging violations of the Children's Online Privacy Protection Act. The ruling hinged on whether the current plaintiffs were demonstrably members of the earlier settlement classes based solely on the pleadings, raising critical questions about the scope and enforceability of broad settlement releases in successive privacy litiga
United StatesLitigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Duane Morris LLP
Duane Morris LLP
Video

MR. NUMBER 1 WINS AGAIN!: Concora Credit To Pay $9.375MM To Settle TCPA Wrong Number Class Action As Another Company Bows To Greenwald (Video)

Concora Credit has agreed to pay $9.375 million to settle a TCPA class action lawsuit over wrong number robocalls, with prominent TCPA attorney Mike Greenwald securing another major victory. The settlement includes over $5 million for approximately 147,000 class members, $3 million in attorney fees, and a commitment to spend at least $1 million on TCPA compliance over three years.
United StatesLitigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Troutman Amin LLP
Troutman Amin LLP
Article

Florida Federal Court Holds That The TCPA’s Do-Not-Call Provisions Do Not Apply To Cell Phone Users

A federal judge in Florida has ruled that cell phone users cannot sue under the TCPA's do-not-call provisions, determining that the FCC exceeded its authority when it extended protections to wireless subscribers in 2003. The decision challenges decades of regulatory interpretation and could fundamentally reshape telecommunications privacy litigation if adopted by other courts.
United StatesLitigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Duane Morris LLP
Duane Morris LLP
Article

Sterling v. City Of Jackson And The Limits Of Substantive Due Process In Environmental Harm Cases

The Fifth Circuit's en banc decision in Sterling v. City of Jackson tests whether residents exposed to lead-contaminated municipal drinking water can sue under Section 1983 for substantive due process violations. In a 10-5 ruling, the court held that environmental harms caused by government mismanagement belong to tort law and the political process, not constitutional claims, creating a significant circuit split with implications for how environmental compliance failures by public officials are litigated.
United StatesLitigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Arnold & Porter
Arnold & Porter
Article

It’s An Arbitration Agreement After All: Disney Compels Arbitration And Dismisses Class Claims In Antitrust Suit

A federal court granted Disney's motion to compel arbitration in an antitrust class action, allowing the company to invoke fuboTV's subscriber terms of service after acquiring a 70% stake in the streaming platform. The ruling demonstrates how corporate mergers can fundamentally alter litigation strategy by enabling non-signatories to enforce arbitration agreements containing "future affiliates" provisions.
United StatesLitigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Duane Morris LLP
Duane Morris LLP
Article

Department Of State Announces Compliance With Court Order Ending Diversity Visa Issuance Pause

Following a federal court order in Medani v. Trump, the U.S. Department of State has resumed issuing Diversity Immigrant Visas after a nine-month pause that began in December 2025. DV-2026 selectees now face a critical deadline of September 30, 2026, to complete their visa processing or permanently lose their opportunity for permanent residence through the diversity visa lottery program.
United StatesImmigration
Greenberg Traurig
Greenberg Traurig
Article

FTC Asks Whether Platform Ad Tools Fuel Impersonation Scams

The Federal Trade Commission is exploring whether digital platforms should bear greater responsibility for preventing impersonation ads that falsely pose as legitimate businesses or government agencies. Through an Advance Notice of Proposed Rulemaking, the agency seeks public input on potential amendments to its existing Impersonation Rule, examining how ad-optimization tools and platform practices...
United StatesConsumer Protection
Greenberg Traurig
Greenberg Traurig
Article

State Department Updates Diversity, Immigrant Visa Processing Following Federal Court Decisions

Following two federal court decisions, the U.S. Department of State has lifted categorical pauses on immigrant visa issuance for nationals of 75 countries and diversity visa processing for DV-2026 selectees. While these policy changes allow cases to proceed through ordinary adjudication, they do not guarantee visa approval or admission, and timing remains critical as diversity visa eligibility expires September 30, 2026.
United StatesImmigration
Greenberg Traurig
Greenberg Traurig
Article

Deepfakes, Chatbots, AI-Generated Text: European Commission Details Transparency Obligations Under The AI Act

The European Commission has published draft guidelines interpreting the AI Act's transparency obligations, establishing when and how organizations must disclose AI-generated content, deepfakes, and automated interactions. These guidelines clarify that deepfake labeling applies regardless of intent to deceive, that AI systems must identify themselves at the point of interaction, and that the editorial review exception for AI-generated text requires substantive human oversight with clear accountability.
European UnionTechnology
Greenberg Traurig
Greenberg Traurig
Article

BIOSECURE Act Update: Court Enjoins WuXi AppTec’s 1260H Designation, but Strategic and Compliance Clocks Keep Running

The U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia has preliminarily enjoined the Department of War from enforcing WuXi AppTec's Section 1260H designation, finding the agency misread its evidence on state and military affiliation. However, this ruling does not close alternative pathways to biotechnology company of concern (BCC) designation under the BIOSECURE Act, and earlier supply-chain restrictions continue to drive near-term compliance decisions with a critical June 30, 2027 deadline for sub-tier supp
United StatesGovernment, Public Sector
Greenberg Traurig
Greenberg Traurig
Article

Court Postpones DHS Fixed-Term Admission Rule For F, J, And I Nonimmigrants

A federal court has postponed the Department of Homeland Security's fixed-term admission rule for F, J, and I nonimmigrants, preserving the duration of status framework and blocking requirements that would have imposed four-year caps on international students and exchange visitors. The ruling addresses concerns about arbitrary rulemaking, inadequate cost analysis, and potential disruption to U.S. educational institutions and their international programs.
United StatesImmigration
Greenberg Traurig
Greenberg Traurig
Article

Texas Governor Directs A Halt On Data Center Permitting With State Agency Audits

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has directed state agencies to halt all data center permits until comprehensive audits assess the projects' impacts on electric infrastructure, residential ratepayers, and water resources. The directive requires data centers to fully fund necessary electric infrastructure and comply with enhanced reporting requirements, while the governor signals potential legislative action to codify new protections and phase out certain tax incentives.
United StatesEnvironment
Greenberg Traurig
Greenberg Traurig
Article

September 2026 Visa Bulletin: EB-5 Unreserved Visa Numbers Remain Unavailable for India

The September 2026 Visa Bulletin reveals critical changes for EB-5 investors, particularly those from India, as unreserved visa numbers become unavailable for the remainder of FY2026. While set-aside categories remain current across all countries, the bulletin warns of potential further retrogression and highlights the importance of understanding how country of chargeability and investment category selection impact visa availability and processing timelines.
United StatesImmigration
Greenberg Traurig
Greenberg Traurig