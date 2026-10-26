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PODCAST · 26 OCTOBER 2026

[NCBFAA] Your Voice In Washington: NCBFAA Advocacy In Action (Podcast)

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When trade policy reaches the people who implement it, operational realities come into focus. NCBFAA leaders Leah Ellis and Dave Corn explain why customs brokers need 30 days' notice for tariff changes, how the duty life cycle extends far beyond entry, and why effective enforcement requires clear responsibilities between brokers and CBP.

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What happens when a trade policy decision reaches the people who make it work?

In this special Simply Trade collaboration with the National Customs Brokers and Freight Forwarders Association of America (NCBFAA), host Lori Mullins sits down with two association leaders. Leah Ellis chairs the Legislative Committee, and Dave Corn serves as co-chair. They connect the daily realities of trade with the conversations happening on Capitol Hill.

Advocacy Is a Year-Round Effort

Leah and Dave speak fresh from NCBFAA’s 2026 Government Affairs Conference. They explain why advocacy never stops when the meetings end. Lawmakers weigh changes all year, and firsthand experience helps them understand the impact.

They ask a practical question. Who can best explain what happens at the entry desk, inside a brokerage, or when an importer faces an unexpected change?

Why 30 Days’ Notice Matters

NCBFAA asks for at least 30 days’ advance notice of tariff changes. Leah and Dave frame this as an operational issue, not a political one. Brokers, importers, software providers, and CBP all need time to prepare.

The guests also look past the entry itself. Dave explains why the duty life cycle includes drawback, corrections, reconciliation, refunds, and recordkeeping. Tariff-policy conversations should account for every stage.

Enforcement Without Friction

How can Congress strengthen customs enforcement without making legitimate trade harder? The guests support appropriate broker due diligence. They also discuss a verified importer-of-record registry.

Their position is clear: CBP should decide importer eligibility. The agency holds government information that brokers cannot access.

You Don’t Need a Government Affairs Title

Leah and Dave make the case that anyone can contribute. You need real examples, a willingness to speak up, and the commitment to keep going.

They also describe what happens after the Capitol Hill meetings. Members share concrete examples, answer staffers’ questions, and maintain local relationships. They follow up with congressional offices throughout the year.

  • Tariff notice is an operational issue. Thirty days gives every party time to implement changes.
  • The duty life cycle does not end at entry. Drawback, corrections, and refunds belong in the policy conversation.
  • Effective enforcement needs clear responsibilities. CBP should use its own data to determine importer eligibility.
  • Advocacy requires persistence. Bring real examples, join a committee, and follow up.

Explore the NCBFAA Legislative Committee and Committee Directory. You can also learn how to join an NCBFAA committee.

Want to understand the duty life cycle the way Leah and Dave describe it? Explore GTC’s courses on Importing Procedures, Duty Drawback, and Importing 201. Build the skills your team needs when tariff rules change.

To view the full article please click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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