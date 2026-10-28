Why Won’t Life Insurance Pay Out? 8 Reasons A Claim May Be Denied Or Delayed

Key Takeaways

A life insurance claim may be denied because of a lapse, exclusion, alleged misrepresentation, beneficiary issue, or other policy dispute.

A death during the policy’s contestability period may receive extra scrutiny, but that does not automatically eliminate coverage.

Beneficiaries should preserve the policy, application, denial letter, payment records, medical records, and communications with the insurer.

If you believe a life insurance claim was wrongfully denied or delayed, contact Morgan & Morgan’s Life Insurance Team for a free case evaluation.

Life insurance is supposed to provide financial protection when a family needs it most. After a loved one dies, beneficiaries may depend on the policy proceeds to replace lost income, pay a mortgage, handle funeral expenses, cover debts, or simply maintain some financial stability.

That can make a denial especially devastating.

Life insurance companies do have legitimate grounds for denying certain claims. But a denial letter does not necessarily mean the insurer has the final word. Insurers can misinterpret applications, rely on incomplete information, apply exclusions too broadly, or dispute facts that beneficiaries have the right to challenge.

Understanding why life insurance may not pay out can help beneficiaries recognize when additional investigation may be warranted.

1. The Insurer Claims the Application Contained a Misrepresentation

Alleged misrepresentation is one of the most significant sources of life insurance disputes.

When applying for coverage, an individual may be asked about medical history, medications, tobacco use, occupation, travel, dangerous hobbies, and other information insurers use during underwriting.

After the insured dies, particularly during the first two years of the policy, the insurance company may review the original application and compare it with medical records or other information. If the insurer believes an answer was inaccurate or incomplete, it may claim that the policy was obtained through a material misrepresentation and therefore no death benefits are payable.

But not every error necessarily justifies rescinding a policy or denying a claim. There can be an important difference between an intentional false statement and an innocent mistake. The significance of the information may also matter. An insurer may need to establish that the allegedly inaccurate statement was material under the applicable policy and law.

Application disputes can also involve mistakes made by an insurance agent, confusing questions, incomplete records, or answers entered incorrectly during the application process.

Beneficiaries should therefore be cautious about accepting a denial simply because the insurer uses words such as “misrepresentation” or “material omission.”

2. The Policy Lapsed Because of Missed Premiums

Life insurance coverage can lapse when required premiums are not paid. If the policy was no longer in force when the insured died, the insurer may deny the death benefit.

But a missed payment does not always make the answer straightforward. Policies may provide grace periods, and state law may impose additional notice requirements before coverage can be terminated. There may also be questions about automatic payments, billing errors, incorrect addresses, premium notices, loans against a permanent life insurance policy, or whether the insurer properly processed a payment.

If the insurer cites a lapse, beneficiaries should request documentation showing exactly when the premium became due, what notices were sent, when the insurer claims the policy terminated, and how those dates compare with the date of death.

3. A Policy Exclusion May Apply

Life insurance policies may contain exclusions that limit coverage under particular circumstances.

The exact exclusions depend on the policy. Some contracts may contain provisions addressing certain hazardous activities, aviation, military service, criminal conduct, or other defined risks.

An insurer cannot necessarily deny a claim simply because the circumstances surrounding a death appear unusual or risky. The company generally must rely on the actual language of the policy and explain why it believes the exclusion applies.

That makes obtaining a complete copy of the policy critical. The wording of an exclusion, the facts surrounding the death, and applicable state law can all affect whether the insurer's interpretation is justified.

4. Accidental Death and Dismemberment (AD&D) Denials

Accidental death and dismemberment insurance provides benefits for covered accidental deaths and certain serious injuries. An insurer may deny an AD&D claim by arguing that the death was not accidental, that an illness contributed to the loss, or that an exclusion involving alcohol, drugs, or other circumstances applies. Whether that denial is justified depends on the policy language, the evidence, and applicable law.

Morgan & Morgan can examine the insurer’s reasoning, review medical records, toxicology findings, and accident reports, and identify evidence supporting coverage. When appropriate, our attorneys can work with qualified experts, prepare an appeal, or pursue litigation to challenge a wrongful denial. If an insurer has rejected your AD&D claim, contact us for a free case evaluation.

5. The Insured Died by Suicide During an Applicable Exclusion Period

Life insurance policies frequently contain suicide provisions limiting the death benefit if the insured dies by suicide within a specified period after the policy begins.

That period is commonly two years, although the exact policy language and applicable state law should always be reviewed.

Depending on the policy, an insurer may return premiums rather than paying the full death benefit when the suicide exclusion applies.

Claims involving suicide can raise difficult factual and legal questions, particularly when the cause or manner of death is disputed. Beneficiaries should not assume that an insurer’s initial characterization of the death necessarily resolves whether the exclusion applies.

6. There Is a Dispute Over the Beneficiary

Sometimes the insurer does not dispute that a death benefit is owed. The problem is determining who is legally entitled to receive it.

Beneficiary disputes may arise when:

The named beneficiary died before the insured.

No contingent beneficiary was named.

The insured attempted to change beneficiaries before death.

A divorce or remarriage affects competing claims.

Multiple people claim entitlement to the proceeds.

The beneficiary designation contains an error or ambiguity.

Someone alleges that a beneficiary change resulted from fraud, coercion, or undue influence.

If the insurer cannot determine who should receive the proceeds, payment may be delayed while the dispute is resolved.

In some situations, an insurer may initiate an interpleader action, depositing the disputed proceeds with a court and asking the court to decide who is entitled to them.

7. The Insured Was Killed and the Beneficiary Is Under Investigation

A homicide does not ordinarily eliminate life insurance coverage simply because the insured was killed.

However, significant complications can arise if the beneficiary is suspected of causing or participating in the insured’s death.

State “slayer” laws generally prevent someone from financially benefiting from intentionally killing the insured. When the beneficiary is a suspect, the insurance company may therefore delay payment until law enforcement investigations or related legal proceedings provide greater clarity.

If the primary beneficiary is legally prohibited from receiving the proceeds, the benefits may instead pass to another beneficiary or according to other applicable policy and estate rules.

An innocent beneficiary should not assume that a homicide itself voids the policy.

8. Travel, Residency, or Other Information Creates an Underwriting Dispute

International travel and residence abroad can sometimes become part of a life insurance dispute, particularly if the insurer alleges that the policyholder provided inaccurate information during underwriting.

For example, an application may ask about planned foreign travel or where the applicant expects to live. If the insurer later contends that significant information was withheld or misrepresented, it may attempt to challenge the policy.

Again, dying outside the United States does not by itself mean a life insurance policy will not pay.

The relevant questions may include what the application actually asked, what the insured disclosed, whether the information was accurate when provided, whether circumstances changed later, and whether the policy itself contains any applicable restrictions.

What Should I Do if a Life Insurance Company Refuses to Pay?

Start by obtaining the insurer’s explanation in writing. A denial letter should identify why the insurer believes the claim is not payable. Compare that explanation with the actual policy rather than relying solely on the insurer’s summary of its terms.

Beneficiaries may also want to gather:

The complete life insurance policy

The original insurance application

The beneficiary designation

The insurer’s denial letter

Premium payment records

Correspondence between the insured and the insurance company

Communications with insurance agents or brokers

Relevant medical records

Employer benefit documents, if coverage was provided through work

Documents involving any attempted conversion of group coverage

Death certificates, police reports, or other records concerning the death

Keep records of every conversation with the insurance company, including the date, the representative’s name, and what was discussed.

Most importantly, pay attention to deadlines. A policy, employer-sponsored benefit plan, or applicable law may impose deadlines for submitting an appeal or pursuing other remedies.

Can You Fight a Life Insurance Claim Denial?

A denial may be challenged when the insurer has misunderstood the facts, misapplied the policy, improperly relied on an exclusion, exaggerated the significance of an application error, or otherwise refused benefits that should have been paid.

The appropriate process depends heavily on the type of coverage. An individually purchased policy may involve state insurance law and the terms of the contract. Employer-provided life insurance may be governed by the Employee Retirement Income Security Act, commonly known as ERISA, which can impose its own rules and procedures.

For beneficiaries, that means how you respond to the denial can matter almost as much as why the claim was denied.