Key Takeaways

"Accident" Has a Contractual Meaning: AD&D coverage depends heavily on the policy's definition of an accident and any exclusions that apply.

Medical Conditions Can Create Disputes: Insurers may argue that an illness contributed to a death even when an accident clearly occurred.

Exclusions Require Careful Review: Drug, alcohol, and timing exclusions can be highly dependent on policy wording and the facts surrounding the death.

A Denial Can Be Challenged: If your AD&D claim was denied, contact Morgan & Morgan for a free case evaluation.

Accidental death and dismemberment insurance, commonly called “AD&D” insurance, is designed to provide benefits when a covered accident causes death or certain serious injuries. Yet determining what qualifies as an "accident" can become one of the most contested parts of an AD&D claim.

If you have had an AD&D claim denied, the insurer may argue that the death resulted partly from illness, medication, intoxication, or another excluded cause. Those conclusions are not always as straightforward as a denial letter makes them sound.

What Does AD&D Insurance Cover?

AD&D policies generally provide benefits for death or specified injuries caused by a covered accident. The coverage may be purchased individually or offered through an employer.

At first glance, determining whether a death was accidental might seem simple. A fatal vehicle crash, fall, drowning, or workplace incident would commonly be described as an accident in everyday conversation.

Insurance policies can apply more technical definitions. An AD&D policy may require that an accident be the direct or independent cause of death. It may also contain exclusions involving disease, medical treatment, drugs, alcohol, self-inflicted injury, criminal activity, or other circumstances.

As a result, insurers sometimes acknowledge that an accident occurred while still arguing that the policy does not cover the death.

Why Would an Insurer Say a Death Wasn't Accidental?

The disagreement may center on what caused the death. Suppose someone suffers a fatal fall but also had a heart condition. The beneficiary may see the fall as the obvious accident that caused the death. The insurer may argue that the heart condition caused the person to fall or substantially contributed to the death.

Similar disputes can arise when an insured person has diabetes, epilepsy, a neurological condition, cardiovascular disease, or another underlying medical issue.

Medical records, autopsy findings, toxicology reports, witness accounts, emergency records, and the death certificate may all become part of the insurer's analysis.

The existence of an underlying illness does not automatically resolve the claim. The wording of the policy and the relationship between the accident, medical condition, and death can be critical.

When an Insurer Claims Illness Contributed to the Death

Some AD&D policies contain language requiring the accident to cause the loss independently of other causes. Insurers may rely on that wording when medical records identify both trauma and disease.

For beneficiaries, the central question may become how significant the illness actually was.

An insurer might point to a chronic condition documented in the insured's records even though that condition had been stable for years. The beneficiary may contend that the person would not have died when they did without the accident.

These cases can become highly medical. The way physicians describe the chain of events can affect how the insurance company interprets the claim.

A denial based on illness should therefore be reviewed alongside the actual medical evidence rather than accepted solely because the insurer cites a diagnosis.

Drug and Alcohol Exclusions in AD&D Policies

Some AD&D policies contain exclusions involving intoxication, illegal drugs, or certain uses of medication. The wording and enforceability of those provisions can depend on the policy and applicable law.

A toxicology result alone may not answer every question. The insurer may need to establish that the exclusion actually applies to the substance involved and to the circumstances of the death. There can also be disputes about whether a drug was prescribed, taken as directed, present only at a low level, or causally related to the accident.

State insurance laws can also restrict certain exclusions, particularly in some types of group coverage.

Beneficiaries should examine the exact exclusion cited in the denial letter and compare it with the toxicology findings and medical evidence.

AD&D Policies May Limit the Time Between Injury and Death

Another potentially surprising provision involves timing. Some AD&D policies require that death occur within a specified period after the covered accident. A person might suffer catastrophic injuries, remain hospitalized for an extended period, and later die from complications. If the death occurs outside the policy's stated period, the insurer may argue that no accidental death benefit is payable.

The relevant period varies by policy. Cases involving delayed complications can also raise questions about whether the later death resulted from the original injury, medical treatment, infection, or another condition.

Beneficiaries should review both the timing provision and the medical history linking the accident to the eventual death.

What Evidence Can Help Challenge an AD&D Denial?

The denial letter is a starting point. Identify the specific provision the insurer relied upon. Then compare its description of events with the available evidence, including accident reports, emergency medical records, hospital records, autopsy findings, toxicology reports, witness statements, photographs, and the death certificate.

A treating physician or medical expert may also have a different view of causation than the people hired by the insurance company.

For employer-sponsored AD&D plans governed by ERISA, administrative appeal rules may affect what evidence should be submitted and when. Building a complete record during the appeal process can be particularly important.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was my AD&D claim denied if the death involved an accident?

Because AD&D policies frequently contain additional requirements beyond the mere occurrence of an accident.

The insurer may agree that a fall, collision, or other event occurred but argue that an illness contributed to the death, an exclusion applies, or the accident was not the direct and independent cause of the loss as required by the policy.

For example, a person could die after a vehicle crash while also having a serious medical condition. The insurer might contend that the condition contributed sufficiently to remove the death from coverage. The beneficiary may disagree with both the medical interpretation and the insurer's reading of the policy.

An AD&D denial should therefore be evaluated by reviewing the insurer's stated reason, the full policy language, and the evidence surrounding the death. The label "accident" alone does not necessarily determine coverage, but neither does the insurer's characterization of what happened.

Can a preexisting medical condition defeat an AD&D claim?

It can create a dispute, but the presence of a medical condition does not automatically mean an AD&D claim should fail.

The result can depend on the policy language and the role the condition played in the death. Some policies require the accidental injury to cause the death independently of other causes. Insurers may cite such language when a medical condition appears in an autopsy report or medical history.

The beneficiary may dispute whether the condition actually caused or materially contributed to the death. A diagnosis that existed before the accident may have had little practical effect on the fatal sequence of events.

Medical causation can therefore become central to the appeal. Hospital records, autopsy findings, expert opinions, and the insured's prior medical history may help show whether the insurer is giving an underlying condition more significance than the evidence supports.

Will alcohol or drugs automatically cause an AD&D denial?

Some AD&D policies contain alcohol or drug exclusions, but those provisions vary. Applicable state law can also affect what exclusions insurers may use in certain policies.

Even when toxicology testing detects a substance, additional questions can remain. The substance may have been prescribed. Its concentration may be disputed. The insurer may need to connect the substance to the accident or death depending on how the exclusion is written.

A beneficiary should review both the toxicology report and the precise language quoted in the denial. Broad statements that the insured "had drugs in their system" or "had been drinking" do not necessarily explain whether a particular policy exclusion was actually satisfied.

Because these disputes combine medical evidence with contract interpretation, an attorney handling life insurance and AD&D claims may be able to identify issues that are not apparent from the denial letter alone.

How do I appeal an employer-sponsored AD&D denial?

Start with the denial notice and the plan's claims procedures. Many employer-sponsored AD&D plans are governed by ERISA. The denial should identify why the claim was rejected and explain the process for requesting review. Deadlines can apply, and beneficiaries should avoid assuming they can simply submit additional information whenever they choose.

An appeal can include evidence challenging both the insurer's facts and its interpretation of the policy. Depending on the dispute, that may include medical records, accident reports, toxicology evidence, expert opinions, witness statements, or documentation correcting factual errors in the insurer's file.

Because litigation over an ERISA claim may later focus heavily on the administrative record developed during the claim and appeal process, beneficiaries should consider obtaining legal advice before submitting an appeal rather than waiting until after the insurer rejects it again.