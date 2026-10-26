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ARTICLE · 26 OCTOBER 2026

Presidential Determination Pursuant To Section 303 Of The Defense Production Act Of 1950, As Amended, On Domestic Petroleum Production, Refining And Logistics Capacity (Trump EO Tracker)

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Determines that domestic petroleum production, refining and logistics capacity are essential to national defense and waives statutory requirements under Section 303 of the Defense Production Act (DPA; P.L. 81-774) to accelerate capacity expansion, authorizing the Secretary of War to make purchases, commitments and provide financial support for related projects.

United StatesGovernment, Public Sector
Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP
Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP
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Determines that domestic petroleum production, refining and logistics capacity are essential to national defense and waives statutory requirements under Section 303 of the Defense Production Act (DPA; P.L. 81-774) to accelerate capacity expansion, authorizing the Secretary of War to make purchases, commitments and provide financial support for related projects

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