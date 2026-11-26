Overview

On November 16, 2026, Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) released a proposed rule applicable to Medicare, Medicaid, and Marketplace programs titled Comprehensive Regulations to Uncover Suspicious Healthcare (CRUSH). The proposed rule contains a broad range of program integrity, enrollment, audit, and enforcement proposals affecting multiple federal healthcare programs. This client alert addresses proposed changes that may affect government-sponsored health plans, and a separate publication from our team summarizes the provider-focused proposals.

Key provisions of the CRUSH proposed rule focus on three areas:

Expanding CMS’s ability to recover Medicare Advantage (MA) overpayments through risk adjustment data validation (RADV) audits.

Imposing new enrollment and fraud reporting obligations on MA organizations and their network providers.

Enhancing CMS oversight and enforcement authority in the Marketplace.

Together, these proposals signal continued agency focus on program integrity and may require operational, compliance, and contracting changes across the health plan industry.

In depth

CMS renews proposal to extrapolate MA RADV audit findings without a fee-for-service adjuster

Despite ongoing legal challenges and continuing debate regarding CMS’s authority to do so, CMS proposes yet again to extrapolate RADV audit results as a standard practice for RADV audits beginning with payment year (PY) 2018. CMS also proposes to use sub-cohort sampling and extrapolation methodologies that would allow CMS to use a smaller sample size to calculate extrapolated overpayment amounts. These proposals come on the heels of CMS’s 2025 announcement that it would audit all eligible MA contracts for each payment year and that it would expedite the completion of audits for PY 2018 through PY 2024. CMS has since initiated audits for PYs 2018 to 2021 and 2023 to 2024. While findings for these RADV audits have not been publicly released, CMS announced that it expects to begin issuing findings for PY 2018 and PY 2019 by the end of 2026.

Despite CMS’s commitment to auditing all eligible contracts and accelerating audit completion, the proposal to extrapolate audit results may lead to continued delay, as stakeholders are likely to dispute the proposed approach and its impact on the actuarial equivalence of MA payments to fee-for-service Medicare.

Physicians may need to enroll in original Medicare if they want to participate in MA

The proposed rule suggests resurfacing a historical policy that all physicians and other providers contracted with MA organizations (MAOs) be enrolled in the original Medicare program. Under current rules, facilities and other institutional providers must be enrolled in original Medicare in order to participate in MA, but this requirement does not apply to physicians and other non-institutional providers. CMS previously expanded the enrollment requirement to all providers but rescinded it in 2018 before it was fully phased in. Instead, CMS requires MAOs to screen these providers against a preclusion list.

The proposed rule would effectively reinstate, and expand, the prior rule. Beginning January 1, 2030, MAOs would only be permitted to pay providers enrolled in original Medicare. The MA preclusion list would be retired. MAOs would still be barred from paying providers that are excluded by the Office of Inspector General, revoked from Medicare, or on the Part D preclusion list. This would give rise to operational and contracting considerations for MAOs, but also would affect smaller providers, particularly in the telehealth and innovative care delivery markets, that contract with MAOs but are not always enrolled in original Medicare.

If finalized, MAOs may need to identify network providers that are not enrolled in original Medicare and develop enrollment, contracting, and credentialing strategies well before the January 1, 2030 implementation date.

MAO mandatory reporting of suspected fraud, waste, or abuse may increase volume of referrals

The CRUSH proposed rule also proposes mandating that MAOs and Part D plan sponsors report referrals of substantiated or suspected fraud, waste, or abuse. While CMS currently encourages such reporting, it is not mandatory. Plan sponsors may want to evaluate internal fraud, waste, and abuse escalation, investigation, and reporting protocols to inform their comments on this proposal, as there may be questions about when potential misconduct identified by a health plan becomes reportable and what constitutes a reasonable strategy for managing increased referral volumes.

CMS proposes to expand its authority to crack down on fraudulent Marketplace enrollments

Citing concerns about fraudulent broker practices and unauthorized enrollments, the CRUSH proposed rule would expand CMS’s authority to deny, suspend, or terminate Marketplace agents, brokers, and web-brokers. If finalized, CMS could deny registration or immediately terminate participation when an agent, broker, or web-broker poses an “unacceptable risk” to the Marketplaces. This could be based on certain criminal convictions or federal program exclusions, making CMS oversight of agents and brokers more consistent with CMS oversight in the Medicare program. CMS could also deny or terminate participation based on the suspension or revocation of a state license, even where the affected state is not one in which the agent is actively enrolling consumers.

In addition, CMS proposes to expand its ability to suspend and ultimately terminate Marketplace participation based on a “credible allegation of abusive conduct” rather than the higher standard of “reasonably suspecting” that an agent engaged in fraud or abusive conduct that may cause imminent or ongoing consumer harm using personally identifiable information. If finalized, a credible allegation could come from any source, including consumer, call center, or other complaints. Abusive conduct would include activities such as using misleading websites or projecting inaccurate income information.

Collectively, these proposals would provide CMS with greater flexibility to take enforcement action against Marketplace agents, brokers, and web-brokers, which has recently been the focus of Congress and federal agencies.

Key takeaways

Next steps

Comments on the CRUSH proposed rule must be submitted by January 19, 2027.

Stakeholders in the managed care industry should: