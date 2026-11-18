Key Takeaways

Certain Olympus endoscopes and accessories have been subject to FDA recalls and safety notices involving contamination and reprocessing concerns.

Infections associated with contaminated medical equipment can lead to hospitalization, serious complications, and lasting harm.

Establishing an Olympus infection lawsuit may require medical records, device identification, laboratory results, and evidence of how the equipment was cleaned.

If you developed a serious infection after a procedure involving an Olympus surgical scope, contact Morgan & Morgan for a free case evaluation.

A single medical scope can be used on several patients in a single day, requiring meticulous cleaning and disinfection between procedures.

The safety of each subsequent patient depends partly on that process working as intended. When bacteria remain trapped inside an instrument, a procedure meant to diagnose or treat an illness can introduce a dangerous new infection.

For years, federal regulators have investigated contamination involving reusable endoscopes, including devices made by medical device manufacturer Olympus.

Why? Health risks and sanitary concerns have extended beyond improper cleaning practices to the actual design of the instruments themselves, particularly the narrow channels and intricate components that can make certain areas difficult to disinfect.

Recent recalls and medical device corrections have brought attention to these risks. Patients have reported developing infections following procedures involving Olympus equipment. If medical equipment is risky by design, then it should have never been made available to health care providers.

If you or a loved one have experienced adverse health effects after being treated with Olympus endoscopes and/or accessories, contact Morgan & Morgan for a free case evaluation to learn more about whether a contaminated device contributed to an illness and whether the resulting injuries could support a lawsuit.

How Olympus Surgical Scopes Can Become Contaminated

Endoscopes allow physicians to examine and treat areas inside the body without performing traditional open surgery. Different types are designed for different procedures, including examinations of the digestive tract, airways, urinary system, and bile ducts.

Many of these instruments are intended for repeated use. After each procedure, healthcare personnel must follow detailed instructions to remove biological material, clean the equipment, and perform the appropriate disinfection or sterilization process before the next patient.

The difficulty is that an endoscope's internal construction can leave little room for error.

Long channels can retain debris. Moving parts and recessed areas may be difficult to reach with cleaning tools. Detachable accessories may require separate disassembly and disinfection. If any portion of the process is incomplete, microorganisms can survive and potentially be introduced into another patient.

Some of the most closely examined devices have been duodenoscopes, which are used during endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography (ERCP). These instruments feature a specialized mechanism near the tip that helps physicians access the bile and pancreatic ducts. The same intricate construction can create challenges during reprocessing.

The FDA has investigated infections associated with reprocessed duodenoscopes for more than a decade, including instances in which facilities reportedly followed manufacturer instructions but contamination concerns persisted.

What Has the FDA Found About Olympus Endoscopes?

FDA scrutiny has addressed multiple issues involving Olympus scopes and their accessories.

In 2019, the agency recommended that healthcare facilities transition away from older duodenoscopes with fixed endcaps toward newer designs that make cleaning easier or reduce the need for reprocessing.

More recent regulatory actions have involved specific Olympus products. In 2025, Olympus issued updated reprocessing instructions for its TJF-Q190V duodenovideoscope after postmarket surveillance identified concerns about microbial contamination when manual cleaning was delayed.

A separate October 2025 medical device correction addressed continued reports of positive cultures and infections involving the TJF-Q190V and introduced additional reprocessing materials and training recommendations.

In 2026, Olympus also issued corrections involving certain endoscope suction valves and automated reprocessing equipment. A June 2026 recall addressed an earlier design of the company's MAJ-2315 single-use distal cover, which is used with the TJF-Q190V.

These actions involve different products and safety concerns. Their existence does not establish that every affected device caused an infection, but the records may help identify equipment that requires closer examination in an individual patient's case.

What Infections Have Been Associated With Contaminated Endoscopes?

Contaminated medical instruments can potentially transmit bacteria and other microorganisms. The resulting illness depends on the organism involved, the procedure performed, the patient's underlying health, and the site of infection.

Possible complications include bloodstream infections, urinary tract infections, infections affecting internal organs, and sepsis.

Some infections involve bacteria that are resistant to multiple antibiotics. These can present particularly difficult treatment challenges for patients who are already ill, have weakened immune systems, or require extensive medical care.

Severe infections may require intravenous antibiotics, additional procedures, intensive care, or prolonged hospitalization. In some cases, the resulting damage can continue long after the original infection has been treated.

The fact that an infection developed after an endoscopic procedure does not, by itself, establish that the instrument was contaminated. Physicians may need to investigate other possible causes, including the patient's original condition and complications unrelated to the equipment.

Who May Be Responsible for an Olympus Scope Infection?

Responsibility for an infection may depend on how contamination occurred. A manufacturer may face product liability allegations when evidence supports a claim that a defective device design, manufacturing problem, or inadequate warning contributed to an injury.

Healthcare facilities may face separate allegations involving improper cleaning, equipment maintenance, staff training, or failures to follow applicable infection-control procedures.

There are also cases in which more than one factor may have contributed to an injury. A device could be unusually difficult to disinfect, for example, while a facility's handling practices may also require investigation.

Determining responsibility generally requires more than reviewing a recall announcement. Attorneys may examine the precise device model, its maintenance and reprocessing history, medical records, microbiology findings, and any reports of similar infections at the facility.

What Should Patients Do After a Suspected Scope-Related Infection?

Anyone experiencing worsening symptoms after an endoscopic procedure should seek appropriate medical attention promptly. A serious infection can deteriorate rapidly, and immediate treatment should take priority over investigating its cause.

Once the patient's condition is stable, documentation becomes important. Records of the original procedure can identify the facility, physicians, and equipment involved. Laboratory reports may reveal the organism responsible for an infection. Hospitalization records, treatment plans, and subsequent medical evaluations can help establish the severity and progression of the illness.

Patients may also wish to retain any communications from the healthcare facility concerning a possible exposure, equipment recall, or infection-control investigation.

An attorney can help determine what additional records may need to be requested or preserved, including information the patient would not ordinarily receive with a standard medical chart.

Contact Morgan & Morgan About an Olympus Surgical Scope Infection

A serious infection following a medical procedure can create expenses, physical limitations, and uncertainty that extend well beyond the original treatment.

When contaminated equipment or preventable failures in medical care contributed to those injuries, patients may have grounds to pursue compensation from responsible parties.

Morgan & Morgan can review the circumstances surrounding a suspected Olympus surgical scope infection, evaluate available evidence, and help determine whether a legal claim may be appropriate. Contact Morgan & Morgan for a free case evaluation to learn more about your legal options.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can I sue Olympus if I developed an infection after an endoscopy?

A claim against Olympus would generally require evidence connecting your infection to a device manufactured by the company and establishing a legally recognized basis for liability, such as a defective design, manufacturing defect, or inadequate warning.

An infection that develops after a procedure does not automatically establish that the scope was responsible. An investigation may need to identify the device, examine its reprocessing history, review laboratory findings, and consider other possible sources of infection.

The applicable legal standards also depend on state law and the circumstances of the injury. If your infection required hospitalization or caused significant complications, an attorney can help determine whether the available evidence supports a product liability claim or another form of legal action.

Are all Olympus surgical scopes being recalled?

FDA actions involving Olympus equipment concern particular products, models, accessories, or reprocessing instructions. Different notices address different hazards, and not every Olympus endoscope is affected.

Some FDA-classified recalls involve revised instructions or medical device corrections rather than the physical removal of every instrument. Others require replacement of particular components or changes in how equipment is used.

Patients should avoid assuming that a particular scope was recalled solely because it was manufactured by Olympus. Identifying the model and, when possible, its serial number or associated accessories can help determine whether a specific safety notice applies.

What types of medical procedures may involve Olympus endoscopes?

Olympus manufactures equipment used in a range of endoscopic procedures. These may include upper gastrointestinal endoscopies, colonoscopies, ERCP procedures, bronchoscopies, cystoscopies, and other examinations or treatments involving internal organs.

The infection risks and applicable safety notices differ substantially among these procedures and devices. For example, FDA investigations concerning duodenoscopes used during ERCP should not be treated as evidence that all Olympus colonoscopes present the same risks.

A patient's procedure report may help identify the type of instrument used. Additional equipment records may be available from the hospital or surgical center.

How much compensation could an Olympus infection lawsuit provide?

There is no reliable single compensation figure for Olympus surgical scope infection claims. The potential value of an individual case depends on the evidence of liability, the nature of the infection, the medical treatment required, and the resulting financial and personal losses.

Recoverable damages may include medical expenses, lost income, future treatment costs, and compensation for pain and suffering where allowed by law. Severe cases involving permanent impairment or wrongful death may raise additional considerations.

Any recovery also depends on applicable state law, available evidence, and the outcome of negotiations or litigation. An attorney at Morgan & Morgan can evaluate the individual circumstances before offering a meaningful assessment.