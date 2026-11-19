A fever that develops after an endoscopy may seem unrelated to the procedure. So might worsening abdominal pain, unexplained chills, or a sudden feeling of exhaustion.

But symptoms that appear during recovery can sometimes indicate an infection or another medical complication, any of which could be caused by the procedure’s medical equipment.

For patients who underwent a procedure involving Olympus equipment, recent device recalls and safety notices may raise additional questions about contamination. If you or a loved one experienced adverse health effects after a treatment involving Olympus equipment, contact Morgan & Morgan to learn more about how contaminated equipment can contribute to an illness and your legal options moving forward.

Early Symptoms of an Infection After Endoscopy

Symptoms depend on the location and severity of an infection, as well as the procedure performed.

A patient recovering from an upper endoscopy, colonoscopy, or ERCP procedure may experience some temporary discomfort. Mild bloating or a sore throat, for example, can occur after certain procedures.

Persistent fever, shaking chills, increasing pain, or a general deterioration in health should be treated differently.

Possible warning signs include fever or chills, worsening abdominal discomfort, unusual fatigue, nausea or vomiting, and symptoms suggesting an infection in the area examined or treated.

These symptoms are not unique to infections. Severe pain or fever may also indicate another complication, including an injury to the gastrointestinal tract or, following ERCP, pancreatitis.

Patients should follow their discharge instructions and contact their medical team promptly when concerning symptoms develop. Severe pain, breathing difficulties, confusion, or other emergency symptoms warrant immediate medical evaluation.

When an Infection Becomes Sepsis

An infection can sometimes trigger a dangerous reaction throughout the body. Sepsis occurs when the body's response to an infection causes widespread harm. Without prompt treatment, it can lead to tissue damage, organ dysfunction, and death.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, warning signs can include confusion, extreme pain, fever or shivering, clammy skin, a rapid heartbeat, and shortness of breath.

A patient who develops these symptoms after a medical procedure should seek emergency care.

Sepsis may require intensive monitoring, intravenous medications, and treatment directed at the underlying infection. In severe cases, patients may suffer lasting physical or cognitive complications even after surviving the initial illness.

How a Contaminated Endoscope Can Transmit Bacteria

Many endoscopes are designed to be cleaned and reused. Their narrow channels and small mechanical components permit physicians to perform sophisticated procedures, but they also create areas where biological material can accumulate.

Cleaning an endoscope involves more than wiping down the exterior. Reprocessing personnel must follow instructions concerning manual cleaning, disinfection or sterilization, handling, and storage.

If microorganisms remain on an internal surface or removable accessory, the instrument may expose another patient during a subsequent procedure.

The FDA has devoted particular attention to duodenoscopes used during ERCP, where intricate mechanisms can complicate cleaning. Its investigations have identified contamination concerns even in circumstances where facilities reported following recommended instructions.

Olympus has also issued safety notices and corrections involving certain endoscope accessories and reprocessing procedures.

These findings do not establish that every postoperative infection results from contaminated equipment. They demonstrate why the specific device and the circumstances of its use can become relevant to an infection investigation.

Why Some Patients Face Greater Complications

An infection that responds quickly to treatment in one patient may become serious in another.

Patients with weakened immune systems, underlying medical conditions, or significant existing illness can face greater difficulty fighting certain infections. Antibiotic-resistant organisms may further complicate treatment.

An infection can also interfere with the medical care that originally required the endoscopy. A patient undergoing evaluation or treatment for a serious gastrointestinal condition may face delayed procedures, additional hospitalization, or a longer recovery.

The financial consequences can extend well beyond the cost of antibiotics. Hospital admissions, specialist visits, missed work, rehabilitation, and ongoing medical appointments can create substantial burdens.

In the most severe circumstances, a preventable infection can cause permanent injury or death.

Finding Out Whether Your Infection Was Related to the Procedure

Timing is an important starting point, but determining where an infection originated may require further investigation.

Doctors may examine laboratory cultures, imaging results, previous medical history, and the symptoms that developed after the procedure.

When a contaminated device is suspected, the healthcare facility may have information about the equipment used, its cleaning history, and whether other patients experienced similar infections.

Some patients learn of possible exposure through a letter from a hospital or outpatient center. Others may never receive such a notification.

An investigation may consider whether the infection was acquired during the procedure, whether the identified organism is consistent with an equipment-related exposure, and whether an alternative explanation is more likely.

Medical findings are especially important because a legal claim must generally establish a connection between the allegedly negligent or defective equipment and the patient's injuries.

What to Do if You Suspect a Contaminated Scope Caused Your Infection

Medical care should come first. Patients should not delay treatment while attempting to determine which device was used or who might be responsible.

After receiving care, obtain copies of your procedure report, discharge instructions, laboratory results, and records of subsequent treatment. Retain bills, prescriptions, and communications from the facility.

Keeping a dated account of when symptoms developed and how they progressed can also help organize the medical history.

If the infection caused serious harm, legal counsel can help investigate whether the equipment was subject to a safety notice, whether the facility complied with its reprocessing obligations, and whether further evidence should be preserved.

Morgan & Morgan Can Review Your Potential Infection Claim

Patients should not have to independently reconstruct a hospital's equipment history while recovering from a serious illness.

When an infection may have resulted from contaminated endoscopic equipment or preventable medical negligence, an investigation can help identify what occurred and whether legal remedies are available.

If you or a loved one suffered serious complications after a procedure involving an Olympus endoscope, contact Morgan & Morgan for a free case evaluation.

Frequently Asked Questions

How soon can infection symptoms appear after an endoscopy?

The timing varies depending on the type of infection, the organism involved, and the patient's health. Some complications can produce symptoms relatively soon after a procedure, while others may not become apparent until later.

There is no single timeline that reliably identifies an equipment-related infection. A fever developing shortly after an endoscopy does not establish contamination, and an infection discovered later should not automatically be dismissed as unrelated.

Patients should report concerning symptoms to their healthcare provider and explain when the procedure occurred. Medical professionals can assess whether urgent evaluation, testing, or treatment is needed.

Is it normal to have a fever after a colonoscopy?

A fever should not simply be assumed to be a routine part of recovery. Although some temporary discomfort can follow a colonoscopy, fever may indicate an infection or another complication that requires medical assessment.

The significance of a fever depends on additional symptoms, the patient's medical history, and the details of the procedure. Severe or worsening abdominal pain, persistent vomiting, or marked weakness can make the situation more concerning.

Patients should follow the facility's discharge instructions and contact their healthcare provider promptly about a postoperative fever. Emergency symptoms require immediate care.

Can a contaminated endoscope cause a drug-resistant infection?

Investigations involving reusable endoscopes have identified concerns about the transmission of multidrug-resistant bacteria, particularly in relation to certain duodenoscopes.

These organisms can be difficult to treat because some antibiotics may not work against them. The consequences depend on the particular bacteria, where the infection develops, and the patient's overall health.

Drug resistance does not establish that an endoscope caused the infection. Laboratory results, procedure records, possible exposure history, and other medical evidence may be needed to investigate the source.

Can I file a lawsuit if I developed sepsis after an endoscopy?

A sepsis diagnosis may support a claim when evidence establishes that a defective medical device or legally actionable negligence caused the underlying infection.

Sepsis can involve extensive medical treatment and serious injuries, making the potential damages significant. However, the severity of an illness alone does not establish that the manufacturer or healthcare facility is legally responsible.

An attorney at Morgan & Morgan may need to examine the procedure, the medical care provided, the organism identified, and any evidence of device contamination or infection-control failures. Applicable state law will also determine the requirements for pursuing a claim.