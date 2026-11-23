When the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (“OCC“) receives a business combination application, there is no rubber-stamp approval for the deal. The OCC conducts a thorough, multi-factor review grounded in both statutory requirements and supervisory policy. Understanding what the OCC looks for can help applicants prepare stronger filings up front and avoid common pitfalls.

General Policy Factors

At a high level, the OCC evaluates the capital level of the resulting institution, the conformity of the transaction to applicable law and regulation, the transaction’s purpose, its impact on safety and soundness, and the effect on shareholders, depositors, creditors, and customers.

Bank Merger Act Factors

For transactions subject to the Bank Merger Act (“BMA“) found at 12 U.S.C. 1828(c), the OCC digs deeper. It considers the effect on competition, the financial and managerial resources and future prospects of the institutions involved, the probable effects on the convenience and needs of the community served, and the effectiveness of the institutions in combating money laundering. The OCC also weighs the risk to the stability of the U.S. banking and financial system, as well as applicable deposit and liability concentration limits.

Safety and Soundness

The OCC expects the resulting institution to remain safe and sound with acceptable future prospects. This means the agency closely scrutinizes management’s ability to handle increased risk across credit, interest rate, liquidity, price, operational, compliance, and strategic categories. System integration planning — including software compatibility, hardware requirements, and network integration — also receives attention. A poor track record on integrations can lead to removal from expedited processing, conditions on approval, or even denial of the application.

Compliance Records

The compliance records of all merging institutions are a significant part of the equation. The OCC looks at Bank Secrecy Act/Anti-Money Laundering (BSA/AML) compliance, Community Reinvestment Act (“CRA“) performance, and whether any of the combining banks present concerns related to unfair, deceptive, or abusive practices (UDAP/UDAAP), fair lending, or other discriminatory conduct. A “less than satisfactory” CRA rating — overall or in one or more geographic rating areas — can raise significant red flags and represent a real barrier to approval.

Financial Stability

Following the financial crisis in 2008, the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act was enacted and, among many other things, requires the OCC to specifically consider whether a proposed combination would materially increase risks to the financial system through increased size, reduced availability of substitute providers, increased complexity, expanded cross-border activities, or greater difficulty in resolution if the combined entity were to fail.

DM Tip: A successful application requires careful attention to each of these factors long before the filing is submitted. Banks considering transactions that raise safety and soundness, compliance, or legal concerns should consult with legal counsel early, and perhaps with the OCC’s supervisory office and Licensing Division before filing.