Highlights

The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. (FDIC) recently proposed an amendment to its Parity Regulation to allow any state-chartered bank providing banking services to residents of another state to take advantage of national bank parity.

The amendment could facilitate interstate operations for state banks and increase competition for banking customers while potentially disadvantaging some intrastate state banks and diminishing the authority of host state banking regulators and legislators.

Comments on the amendment are due by November 23, 2026. After reviewing the comments, the FDIC may adopt, revise or abandon the amendment.

The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. (FDIC) on September 22, 2026, proposed an amendment (the Amendment)1 to its Parity Regulation.2 The Amendment expands the Parity Regulation to allow any state-chartered bank (a state bank) providing banking services to residents of another state (a host state) – not just those that maintain a branch in the host state − to take advantage of national bank parity. The deadline to submit comments on the Amendment is November 23, 2026.

What Does the Existing Parity Regulation Do?

The Parity Regulation presently empowers a state bank with a branch in a host state, when providing banking services to customers in the host state, to adhere to the laws of its chartering state (its home state) rather than the laws of the host state. This authority applies to the same extent that a national bank with its main office outside the host state (an out-of-state national bank), and a branch in the host state is empowered to do so under the National Bank Act (NBA) and applicable Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) regulations. In other words, if a national bank with a branch in a host state is able to ignore the host state's laws because of federal preemption, so, too, under the Parity Regulation would a state bank with a branch in the host state (in which case the state bank would have to adhere to the laws of its home state).

What Does the Amendment Accomplish?

The Amendment expands the Parity Regulation by eliminating the requirement that the state bank have a branch in the host state, i.e., to the extent an out-of-state national bank may offer services to customers in the host state either through a host state branch or from outside the host state, without complying with host state laws,3 the Amendment permits a state bank to do likewise (in which case, again, the state bank must adhere to its home state laws).

What Specific Changes Does the Amendment Make to the Parity Regulation to Achieve This Result?

The Amendment makes two changes to the Parity Regulation. The first significantly broadens the Parity Regulation's existing definition of a host state, modifying it from "a State, other than the home State of a State bank, in which the State bank maintains a branch" to "a State, other than the home State of a State bank, in which the State bank maintains a branch or provides services."4 This means that any state outside a state bank's home state in which the state bank provides banking services to local customers but does not maintain a branch will, for the first time, qualify as a host state under the Parity Regulation. For example, if a New Jersey-chartered bank offers banking services to residents and businesses in Ohio but does not maintain a branch there, Ohio would not presently be considered a host state for the bank but would be if the Amendment were adopted in its present form.

The second change broadens the extent of the parity provided by the Parity Regulation to state banks doing business with customers outside their home states. The current rule provides that the laws of a state bank's home state, not the host state, apply to any branch of the state bank in the host state to the same extent that such state laws apply to a branch of an out-of-state national bank in the host state. The Amendment provides that the laws of a state bank's home state, not the laws of the host State, "apply to any branch in the host State of, or any services provided in the host State by, [the] … State Bank to the same extent as such State laws apply to a branch in the host State of, or any services provided in the host State by, an out-of-State national bank" (emphasis added).

Using the same example provided above, this means that, to whatever extent a national bank with neither its main office nor a branch in Ohio can make loans to Ohio residents from outside that state without being subject to its laws, a New Jersey-chartered bank without a branch in Ohio would likewise be able, under the Amendment, to make loans to Ohio residents and businesses from outside Ohio in accordance with New Jersey, not Ohio, laws.

It is important to note that the Amendment would impact not only banks' interstate lending but also the entire range of banking products and services that state-chartered banks offer on an interstate basis.

Under What Authority Is the FDIC Proposing to Make These Changes?

The Parity Regulation implements Section 24(j) of the Federal Deposit Insurance Act (FDIA), which states:

The laws of a host State, including laws regarding community reinvestment, consumer protection, fair lending, and establishment of intrastate branches, shall apply to any branch in the host State of an out-of-State State bank to the same extent as such State laws apply to a branch in the host State of an out-of-State national bank. To the extent host State law is inapplicable to a branch of an out-of-State State bank in such host State pursuant to the preceding sentence, home State law shall apply to such branch.5

Section 24(j) was added to the FDIA as part of the Riegle-Neal Interstate Banking and Branching Efficiency Act of 1994 (Riegle-Neal) at a time when banking services were generally provided to customers through bank branches. The purpose of Riegle-Neal was, in the words of its sponsor, "to provide parity between State-chartered banks and national banks" and, in the view of the Independent Community Bankers of America, to "clarif[y] that generally, state chartered banks will operate under the laws of their chartering state wherever they do business, up to the powers of national banks."6

The purpose of the Amendment is to bring the Parity Regulation in line with changes that have taken place since Riegle-Neal's enactment with respect to how banking services are delivered to customers across state lines. As stated by the FDIC in the preamble to the Amendment, "it has become more common for banks to serve their customers through non-branch channels such as online banking and mobile banking[, resulting in] many State banks serv[ing] customers in other States without branches in those States – and [some, without] branches at all."7

The FDIC recognizes that "section 24(j) does not explicitly address the application of host State laws where out-of-State State banks provide services in a host State without the establishment of a branch." Nevertheless, it maintains that "it is clear from the statutory scheme that when host State law would not apply to an out-of-State State bank's branch in the State (because State law has been preempted), host State law should similarly not apply to an out-of-State State bank providing services without a branch. Instead, home State law should apply. This is the only result consistent with the structure of section 24(j) of the [FDIA]."8

In addition to relying on section 24(j), the FDIC also relies on its general authority to adopt regulations and define terms "as it may deem necessary to carry out the provisions of the [FDIA], …except to the extent that authority to issue such rules and regulations has been expressly and exclusively granted to another regulatory agency."9 Because no other regulatory agency has been given express or exclusive authority to adopt regulations or define terms with respect to section 24(j), the FDIC asserts that it has the authority to adopt the Amendment.

Some states, state banking regulators and consumer advocacy groups may oppose the Amendment to preserve, to the maximum extent possible, their power to enact, amend, enforce or otherwise impact banking laws or regulations aimed at protecting their residents. This same motivation (but in connection with a different federal law) was at work recently in Colorado and Oregon, when each enacted a law subjecting loans made to its residents by out-of-state state banks to its interest rate caps.10 The relevant federal law here is Section 27 of the FDIA, which allows FDIC-insured state banks to "export" their home state's interest rate limits to borrowers in other states.11

Does the Amendment Affect State Bank Loan Interest Rates?

No. Similar to Riegle-Neal, the Amendment expressly disclaims that it has any effect on the interest rates state banks are permitted to charge with respect to any of their loans,12 which are governed by Section 27 of the FDIA and a different section of the Parity Regulation.13

What Will Be the Likely Impact of the Amendment if Adopted?

The short answer is that it depends on who or what is being impacted, whether the Amendment will be challenged in court and whether such a challenge will succeed. Assuming the adopted Amendment is not challenged – or, if challenged, that prevails – the impact of the Amendment is likely to vary depending on the vantage point of an interstate state bank, a state bank whose business is confined to its home state (an intrastate state bank), a national bank, a consumer or commercial banking customer in a host state, a home state banking regulator or legislator, or the U.S. dual banking system.

Interstate State Banks: Interstate state banks and intrastate state banks that desire to expand their reach beyond their state lines seem likely to benefit from the Amendment. The Amendment will remove any uncertainty such banks might have as to which set of laws they must follow – their home state's or the host state's. Needless to say, complying with one state's laws while doing business across multiple states is a dramatically easier task than having to comply with the laws of each host state in which a state bank provides banking services to residents and businesses. Moreover, the ability of a state bank to rely on its home state's laws across state lines makes it better able to compete with its national bank counterparts.

Interstate state banks and intrastate state banks that desire to expand their reach beyond their state lines seem likely to benefit from the Amendment. The Amendment will remove any uncertainty such banks might have as to which set of laws they must follow – their home state's or the host state's. Needless to say, complying with one state's laws while doing business across multiple states is a dramatically easier task than having to comply with the laws of each host state in which a state bank provides banking services to residents and businesses. Moreover, the ability of a state bank to rely on its home state's laws across state lines makes it better able to compete with its national bank counterparts. Intrastate State Banks: In the short run, at least, the Amendment could have a negative impact on state-chartered community banks that only do business in their home states. This impact would likely materialize as a result of increased competition from interstate state banks whose home states have more liberal banking laws than those of the intrastate state bank's home state. However, intrastate state banks – which are primarily community banks – have always managed to compete successfully with banks that operate on an interstate basis, including national banks and interstate state banks. This is primarily because, as community banks, they possess, among other advantages, an intimate understanding of the needs and desires of their customer base. On the plus side, the Amendment may entice some intrastate state banks to try to expand their customer base to neighboring states as a way to diversify risk.

In the short run, at least, the Amendment could have a negative impact on state-chartered community banks that only do business in their home states. This impact would likely materialize as a result of increased competition from interstate state banks whose home states have more liberal banking laws than those of the intrastate state bank's home state. However, intrastate state banks – which are primarily community banks – have always managed to compete successfully with banks that operate on an interstate basis, including national banks and interstate state banks. This is primarily because, as community banks, they possess, among other advantages, an intimate understanding of the needs and desires of their customer base. On the plus side, the Amendment may entice some intrastate state banks to try to expand their customer base to neighboring states as a way to diversify risk. Host State Residents and Businesses: The big winners here are likely to be bank customers. As indicated above, the Amendment is likely to encourage more state banks to do business in states outside their home state. The result will be increased competition among banks for business in any particular state, which can benefit bank customers in the state − by making available to them more innovative banking products and services, more favorable terms for traditional banking products and services, improved customer service and additional banking choices.

The big winners here are likely to be bank customers. As indicated above, the Amendment is likely to encourage more state banks to do business in states outside their home state. The result will be increased competition among banks for business in any particular state, which can benefit bank customers in the state − by making available to them more innovative banking products and services, more favorable terms for traditional banking products and services, improved customer service and additional banking choices. State Banking Regulators and Legislators: For state bank regulators, the Amendment may prove to be a mixed blessing. On the one hand, it seems likely to further diminish their ability to enforce their own state's laws against out-of-state state banks engaging in business within the state's borders. That ability, in many cases, will transfer to the out-of-state state bank's regulator. On the other hand, as state banks increasingly expand their business outside the borders of their chartering state, state bank regulators may be called on to enforce their home state's laws against their state banks with respect to such out-of-state business.

For many state legislators, the Amendment appears problematic. First, it effectively renders some legislation aimed at protecting the state's citizens from what legislators perceive to be harmful banking practices inapplicable to out-of-state banks doing business in the state. Second, it can discourage legislators from even passing such legislation, since doing so can put the state's own intrastate state banks at a distinct competitive disadvantage, since they are the only ones to which such legislation would likely apply. As indicated above, these are precisely the reasons why Colorado and Oregon enacted their laws capping interest rates on loans made to their residents by out-of-state state banks.

U.S. Dual Banking System: The Amendment should help to preserve the U.S. dual banking system, which allows banking institutions to choose whether to be chartered and regulated at the federal or state level. Balance is the glue that keeps the dual banking system together: If one type of charter gives the holder too many advantages over the other type of charter, prospective charter applicants will likely choose – and existing banks holding the less advantageous charter will be tempted to switch to – the more advantageous charter. Preserving this balance has enabled the dual banking system to survive for more than 150 years.14

Right now, the attractiveness of the national bank charter is increasing. It offers many advantages over state charters, not least of which is the ability to operate for the most part uniformly across state lines. By helping to create a slightly more level playing field for national and state banks, the Amendment should help preserve the balance that is essential to the continued health and well-being of the dual banking system.

What Comes Next?

Comments on the Amendment must be submitted to the FDIC by November 23, 2026. The FDIC will review the comments and decide whether to adopt the Amendment (with or without revisions), re-propose a revised version of the Amendment or abandon it. If adopted, the Amendment can then be challenged, with at least one possible basis for such a challenge being that the Amendment arguably exceeds the FDIC's authority under Section 24(j) of the FDIA. Whether such a challenge would be successful is uncertain, especially given that federal courts, following Loper Bright,15 no longer have to defer to a government agency's interpretation of an ambiguous statute.

Footnotes

1. 91 Fed. Reg. 60018 (Sept. 22, 2026).

2. 12 C.F.R. Part 331.

3. See, e.g., 12 CFR 7.4002(e) (applicability to national banks of state laws limiting or prohibiting non-interest fees and charges), 7.4007 (applicability of state law limitations on national banks' ability to receive deposits), 7.4008 ( applicability of state law limitations on national banks' ability to make non-real estate loans) and 34.4 (applicability of state law limitations on national banks' ability to make real estate loans).

4. Compare the definitions in 12 CFR 331.2 and the Amendment.

5. 12 U.S.C. 1831a(j)(1).

6. 91 Fed. Reg. 60020, fn. 16.

7. 91 Fed. Reg. 60020.

8. Id.

9.12 U.S.C. 1819(a)(Tenth), 1820(g).

10. Colo. Rev. Stat. § 5-13-106; Or. Rev. Stat. 725.015. Following a successful challenge to Colorado law in a federal district court, Colorado filed an appeal to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Tenth Circuit. Thirteen other states and the District of Columbia filed an amicus curiae brief in support of Colorado's position. A divided three-judge panel reversed the district court decision. The challenger then filed a petition with the full Tenth Circuit for a rehearing en banc, which the court granted, vacating the three-judge panel's decision. See National Association of Industrial Bankers v. Weiser. Oral argument was held on August 18, 2026, but a decision has yet to be rendered.

11. Section 27 was added to the FDIA by Section 521 of the Depository Institutions and Monetary Control Act of 1980.

12. See 91 Fed. Reg. 60020 and 12 U.S.C. 1811 note.

13. 12 U.S.C. 1831d; 12 CFR 331.4. These provisions allow state-chartered banks to charge interest on loans at a rate no higher than the greater of 1) 1 percent above the discount rate on 90-day commercial paper in effect in the Federal Reserve district where the bank is located or 2) the rate allowed by the laws of the state where the bank is located. The provisions also preempt any state constitution or statute that would prohibit that rate and give states a process by which they can opt out of this preemption if they so desire.

14. The U.S. dual banking system traces its origin back to passage of the National Bank Act of 1863.