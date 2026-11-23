On Nov. 19, the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) released its final rule on classifying workers as independent contractors. Perhaps not surprisingly, the final rule swings back to the two-core-factor “economic reality” test adopted in 2021 in the final days of the first Trump administration. The 2026 rule will apply to the Fair Labor Standards Act, the Family and Medical Leave Act, and the Migrant and Seasonal Agricultural Worker Protection Act. Legal challenges are likely, but the rule is set to take effect on Jan. 22, 2027, 60 days after its publication.

The new rule, titled "Employee or Independent Contractor Status Under the Fair Labor Standards Act, Family and Medical Leave Act, and Migrant and Seasonal Agricultural Worker Protection Act," closely tracks the 2021 rule. Like that rule, it asks whether a worker, as a matter of economic reality, depends on an employer or is in business for himself or herself. To answer that question, the rule relies on two core factors: (1) the nature and degree of control over the work; and (2) the worker’s opportunity for profit or loss. The rule also considers other factors, such as the skill the work requires, how permanent the working relationship is, and whether the work is part of an integrated unit of production. Even so, if both core factors point the same way, they will most likely decide whether the worker is an employee or an independent contractor.

The DOL describes the rule as a needed clarification of the law, replacing the Biden administration’s 2024 test, which weighed six nonexhaustive factors under the totality of the circumstances. According to the DOL, the goal is greater certainty for both employers and workers. Whether the rule achieves that goal remains to be seen. Either way, its impact on businesses is likely minimal outside of direct dealings with the DOL.

For the past six years, successive administrations have traded volleys in an effort to shape the law in this hotly contested area. Courts, however, have continued to apply the precedent of their own jurisdictions. And since the U.S. Supreme Court’s landmark 2024 decision in Loper Bright, courts owe federal agencies less deference. Meanwhile, as federal influence has waned in recent years, many states have stepped in with their own laws governing employee/independent contractor classification.

Employers should regularly review their independent contractor relationships to confirm that each classification is proper in every jurisdiction where they operate. The 2026 final rule is helpful for businesses, but its practical effect is likely limited.