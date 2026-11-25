A payroll review turns up a problem. An employee should have been enrolled in your 401(k) plan months ago. Can you fix the mistake without filing with the Internal Revenue Service (IRS)? And how much time do you have? The IRS has updated its Employee Plans Compliance Resolution System (EPCRS), which gives employers several ways to fix retirement plan errors.

Revenue Procedure 2026-34 generally took effect October 22, 2026. It replaces Revenue Procedure 2021-30 and incorporates changes made by SECURE 2.0 and subsequent IRS guidance regarding retirement plan corrections. For sponsors, two changes are especially practical: more types of errors can qualify for self-correction, and many corrections have more time under the general timing rule.

Can you fix a plan error yourself?

Under the Self-Correction Program (SCP), a sponsor can fix a qualifying error without filing with the IRS or paying a user fee. The updated rules extend that option to certain plan documents, employer eligibility, and loan failures. A favorable IRS determination or opinion letter is generally no longer a prerequisite. If self-correction is unavailable or the sponsor wants IRS approval, the Voluntary Correction Program (VCP) offers a way to submit a proposed fix before examination.

The IRS calls a qualifying mistake an “eligible inadvertent failure.” In practical terms, the mistake must have happened despite procedures reasonably designed to keep the plan compliant, and it must fall within the types of failures the IRS permits sponsors to self-correct. For the missed enrollment, start with the plan’s eligibility rules, then pull the eligibility reports and the records showing how payroll and the recordkeeper ordinarily reconcile them. Those records help show what safeguards were in place when the mistake happened.

How much time do you have to correct the error?

An eligible failure must be corrected within a reasonable period under SCP. Under the new rules, the IRS gives sponsors a date they can use to establish timeliness. Finish by the latter of 18 months after identifying the failure or the last day of the third plan year following the failure year, and the IRS generally treats the correction as timely. Suppose a calendar-year plan identifies a 2025 failure in January 2026. The 18-month date falls in July 2027, so the general timing rule would run through December 31, 2028 (the last day of the third plan year following the failure year).

The correction method may have deadlines of its own. For example, if payroll misses an automatic enrollment or scheduled increase, the employer may be able to avoid making up the missed employee contributions. That relief depends on getting payroll back on track and meeting the applicable notice and other requirements. Any required corrective match, with earnings, is deemed timely if made by the last day of the 12th month following the month in which correct deferrals begin or, for a terminated employee, would have begun.

Under the new rules, start documenting the correction when you find the error. Record when you identified it, who was affected, what procedures were in place, how you corrected it, and what changed to prevent it from happening again.

Once an IRS examination begins, an eligible insignificant operational failure may still qualify for self-correction. For other eligible failures, the sponsor generally needs to show that it had specifically committed to correcting the identified failure before the examination began. A dated instruction to the recordkeeper to identify affected employees and calculate the correction can help show that the sponsor was actively pursuing the correction.

When can the plan leave an overpayment in place?

Before asking a participant to repay an inadvertent overpayment, check whether the plan can leave the payment in place and whether the sponsor must restore any money to the plan. Restoration can still be required for errors involving the compensation cap, benefit or contribution limits, or pension funding restrictions under Code sections 401(a)(17), 415, and 436, respectively.

For certain overpayments totaling $250 or less to a recipient, including inadvertent overpayments arising under those three limits, the sponsor can forgo both recovery and a corrective contribution. If recovery remains under consideration, review the applicable ERISA restrictions before contacting the participant.

Review open corrections before terminating the plan

Generally, SCP is available for eligible failures even if a plan termination is contemplated. If a plan termination is on the horizon, identify open failures and settle on a correction route first. However, once the plan terminates, significant operational, plan document, employer eligibility, and demographic failures are outside self-correction. VCP or Audit CAP may still be available, depending on the circumstances.

A separate correction program for IRAs

Beginning May 1, 2027, the IRA Voluntary Correction Program (IVCP), established under Revenue Procedure 2026-33, will accept submissions for certain IRA errors, including specified service-provider errors involving required minimum distributions, account establishment, and nonspouse beneficiary rollovers. It will also accept requests to waive the 60-day rollover deadline. For a late rollover, check first whether free automatic-waiver or self-certification relief applies.

If an IRA was incorrectly established in 2026, gather the account-opening records now and confirm when the account was established. For an otherwise eligible error, file as soon as practicable after discovery once IVCP opens on May 1, 2027. For an IRA establishment error occurring in 2026, the last day to submit an IVCP application is December 31, 2027.