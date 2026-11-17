What Is ERISA?

The Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974 (“ERISA” or the “Act”) is a key U.S. federal law that protects workers’ retirement and health benefits in the private sector. The Act governs around 837,000 retirement plans, which ntain more than $12 trillion in plan assets combined.

One of ERISA’s central goals is to protect the interests of plan participants and their beneficiaries. Among other things, the Act imposes requirements and obligations on any individual or entity that exercises control over the assets of a company’s retirement plan or provides qualifying advice for compensation, who are designated as “fiduciaries” for that plan. The Act requires such fiduciaries to act with loyalty, care, skill, prudence and diligence when managing those retirement plans. Importantly as well, plan fiduciaries can be held personally liable for breaches against a plan under ERISA. As the U.S. Department of Labor explains, ERISA, is a law of “process, not result,” meaning that fiduciary duty is judged by the integrity of the decision-making process rather than the financial outcome. In other words, under ERISA, fiduciaries cannot be sued solely on the ground of poor financial returns. To succeed in an action against a fiduciary for mismanaging a planplan participants must prove that a fiduciary violated one of ERISA’s fiduciary duties and that such breach resulted in losses to the plan.

What Is the Intel 401(k) Lawsuit About?

Anderson v. Intel Corp. Investment Policy Committee was first filed in August 2019, when a former Intel employee, Winston Anderson, launched a class-action lawsuit in federal court in Northern California. The lawsuit alleges that Intel fiduciaries violated their duty of prudence by investing in risky hedge funds and private equity assets and retaining these investments even after they yielded lower returns than traditional investments like domestic stocks and bonds. Anderson contends that the fiduciaries’ investment decisions exposed plan participants to unnecessary costs and losses. The Intel Investment Policy Committee has repeatedly justified and defended its risk-reduction strategy for investment decisions following the 2008 financial crisis, when densely stock-invested accounts experienced massive losses. The Anderson complaint was dismissed by the federal court on the grounds that Anderson had failed to identify a meaningful benchmark against which the court could compare the performance of the hedge funds and private equity assets. Anderson appealed the dismissal to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit, which affirmed the lower court’s decision. On January 16, 2026, the Supreme Court granted Anderson’s petition for a writ of certiorari to review the Ninth Circuit’s decision. On October 6, 2026, the U.S. Supreme Court heard oral argument.

The question facing the Supreme Court is whether, for ERISA complaints predicated on fund underperformance such as in the Intel 401(k) lawsuit, plaintiffs must identify a genuinely comparable investment, or a “meaningful benchmark,” to survive a motion to dismiss.

What Is a “meaningful Benchmark”?

Courts have defined a “meaningful benchmark” as a comparable investment option against which a company’s fund performance can be measured. Counsel for the Intel Investment Policy Committee has asserted that the mere existence of a difference in performance “between one fund and another does not generate a plausible inference of imprudent process… Every fund in existence save for one underperforms some other fund over a given timeframe.” In contrast, Anderson’s counsel has argued that the courts must assess all the allegations together to infer imprudence even without a closely matched comparator

If the Supreme Court were to rule in Anderson’s favor and establish a more flexible bar for what constitutes a “meaningful benchmark,” future ERISA cases could have a better chance at have the opportunity to prove their claim at trial. On the other hand, if Supreme Court interprets the “meaningful benchmark” question more strictly, it would make it much easier for plan fiduciaries to dismiss underperformance lawsuits early in the legal process, regardless of the actual merits. The Court’s decision will significantly affect the ability of plaintiffs to challenge atypical or outlier investment decisions, for which there are limited comparable benchmarks.

What Did the Justices Seem to Think at the October 6, 2026, Argument, and when Is a Decision Expected?

The Supreme Court Justices appeared skeptical of Anderson’s argument at oral argument. Justice Neil Gorsuch suggested that the Court should focus on the question presented and avoid resolving the broader question of whether underperformance alone can establish imprudence. His questions also pressed Anderson’s counsel on whether the complaint’s allegations fit within the issue the Court had agreed to decide. The Supreme Court is expected to issue an opinion by late June or early July 2027.

What Warning Signs Might a Worker See in Their Own Plan that Might Suggest Their 401(k) Is Being Mismanaged?

The Department of Labor provides a comprehensive list of the top ten warning signs of 401(k) mismanagement. Common red flags include apparently inaccurate account balances, consistently late 401(k) or individual account statements, or significant drops in account balance that cannot be explained by normal market fluctuations. While these warning signs do not necessarily establish fiduciary misconduct, and ordinary market losses do not by themselves demonstrate that a retirement plan has been mismanaged, workers who suspect that their contributions are missing or that their plan fiduciaries have acted imprudently may wish to review their plan documents and account statements and seek advice about their rights under ERISA.