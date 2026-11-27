Workers’ compensation claims can arise in any workplace, from a construction site to a professional office. For Georgia employers, the best response starts long before an accident: secure required coverage, post the proper notices, train supervisors, and establish a reliable reporting process. When an injury occurs, prompt and consistent action can protect the employee, preserve evidence, support a defensible claim decision, and reduce unnecessary disruption. This overview highlights the core issues employers should understand, but it is not a substitute for advice about a particular claim.

Respond Immediately and Document Carefully

After a reported accident, the incident should always be reported promptly to the workers’ compensation carrier or claims administrator, even if the employer questions compensability. Georgia’s Employer’s First Report of Injury is Form WC-1. Upon obtaining notice of an accident, employers have 21 days to file a WC-1 with the State Board or penalties can be assessed.

Supervisors should record the basic facts of the incident with as much detail as the claimant will provide. Useful information includes when and where the event occurred, the task being performed, reported symptoms, witnesses, equipment involved, and whether video or electronic records exist. It is important that any relevant video is preserved following the incident. In addition, obtaining witness statements as soon as possible to ensure that they are as accurate as possible. Preserve relevant photographs, schedules, training records, job descriptions, time records, and communications as all of that evidence could provide useful information to defense counsel.

Maintain a Compliant Panel of Physicians or MCO

Employers must maintain a panel of physicians (or Managed Care Organization) that is posted in prominent places upon the business premises in the event that an employee sustains an injury at work. The panel must satisfy a few requirements including: (1) contain at least 6 listed physicians or professional associations or corporations of physicians (generally speaking) reasonably accessible to the employees; (2) at least one of the listed physicians must practice orthopedic surgery; (3) no more than two industrial clinics can be listed on the panel; and (4) there must be at least one minority physician.

Notably, the employer must also ensure that the employees understand the function of the panel and their right to select a physician from that panel following any work injury. Thus, it is important that all employees are trained on where the panel is, what it is for, and are provided with assistance in setting up an appointment with a panel physician following a work injury. Further, it is important that all information on the panel is up to date. We often see outdated phone numbers, addresses or even listed doctors that no longer take workers’ compensation patients. If the panel is invalid, that can have a substantial impact on defense of the claim as the claimant can then choose to treat with a physician of their choice, which often leads to treatment with a claimant friendly doctor.

Communicate with Insurer/Counsel about Defenses

If a claim is ultimately compensable, potential benefits include medical treatment and indemnity benefits (temporary total, temporary partial and permenant partial).

The information provided by the employer regarding the accident is paramount in the decision of whether to accept or controvert a case because there are available total defenses that can be raised before a claim is accepted (and sometimes afterwards as well), like whether a claimant was intoxicated at the time of the accident. Thus, at the time that notice is provided, employers should promptly provide any witness statements, videos of the accident, other investigative materials, accurate wage records, personnel information, and job duties. They should also route medical bills and legal papers to the insurer or counsel as quickly as possible.

Consider Light Duty

A sound light duty job available to the claimant can reduce lost time and in turn, that reduces the amount of indemnity paid in an accepted claim. If possible, employers should identify transitional tasks or potential opportunities for a light duty/sedentary position at the work place as we can utilize the 240 process to send a claimant back to work under light duty work restrictions and establish a legal basis for suspension of indemnity benefits. Of course, there are always risks associated with sending a claimant back to work even under light duty work restrictions as they are susceptible to aggravations or additional claims. Therefore, it is important that any available position is within their restrictions limiting the potential for re-injury or aggravation.

Build a Repeatable Compliance Routine

At least annually, verify coverage, review the posted panel of physicians to ensure validity, and train managers on reporting/collecting information about workers’ compensation claims. If there is any question as to whether a claim is compensable, early consultation with experienced Georgia workers’ compensation counsel can prevent procedural errors.