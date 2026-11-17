With the highly anticipated release of Grand Theft Auto VI scheduled for Thursday, November 19, some employers may be preparing for an increase in employee absences. The prospect of a wave of launch-day “illnesses” (dubbed the “GTA Flu”) raises a practical employment-law question: When may an employer discipline an employee suspected of using sick leave for an unauthorized purpose?

Although predictions of widespread absenteeism remain speculative, the anticipated release provides a timely opportunity for employers to review their leave policies and procedures for investigating suspected misuse.

Understanding the Legal Framework

No generally applicable federal law requires private-sector employers to provide paid sick leave. The Family and Medical Leave Act (FMLA), however, entitles eligible employees of covered employers to unpaid, job-protected leave for qualifying reasons. Accrued paid leave may run concurrently with FMLA leave in certain circumstances, but the FMLA does not independently require an employer to provide paid sick or medical leave.

The Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) may also require a covered employer to provide leave as a reasonable accommodation to an otherwise qualified employee with a disability, unless the accommodation would impose an undue hardship.

FMLA and ADA protections do not prevent employers from enforcing legitimate rules against dishonesty or leave misuse. Many courts have recognized that an employer’s honestly held belief that an employee misused FMLA leave can constitute a legitimate basis for discipline, particularly when the employer relies on particularized facts and makes a reasonably informed decision. The precise legal standard and its application vary by jurisdiction and by the type of FMLA claim asserted.

State and local laws add another layer of complexity. Many jurisdictions mandate paid sick or safe leave and regulate permissible uses, notice requirements, documentation, and confidentiality and restrict retaliation and discipline. Employers should evaluate the laws applicable to the location where each employee works before requesting documentation or imposing discipline.

When Does Leave Misuse Occur?

An employee who properly uses vacation time or unrestricted paid time off (PTO) to play GTA VI generally has not misused sick leave, assuming the employee complies with the employer’s applicable request, approval, and notice procedures.

The analysis differs when an employee knowingly provides false information to obtain sick leave, FMLA leave, disability-related leave, or another category of leave available only for specified purposes. Intentional dishonesty may support discipline, including termination, if the employer has sufficient evidence and acts consistently with applicable law and policy.

Suspicious timing alone ordinarily should not be treated as proof of misconduct. An absence on a Friday, immediately before or after a holiday, or on the release date of a popular video game may justify a closer review, but it does not establish that the absence was unauthorized. A legitimate illness, family-care obligation, qualifying serious health condition, or disability-related need may arise at an inconvenient or noteworthy time.

Employers should also avoid assuming that recreational activity is necessarily inconsistent with illness or medical leave. An employee’s conduct must be assessed against the stated reason for leave, any applicable medical restrictions, and the authorized purpose of the leave. In other words, an employee could be legitimately sick and still engage in a recreational activity such as playing a video game.

How Should Employers Respond?

Employers considering whether to investigate suspected leave misuse should take a measured, consistent approach.

Identify the type of leave involved. Determine whether the absence implicates employer-provided sick leave, unrestricted PTO, FMLA leave, an ADA accommodation, a state or local paid-leave law, a collective bargaining agreement, or another contractual benefit. Different notice, documentation, and discipline rules may apply. Review applicable policies and practices. Confirm that the governing policy clearly describes permissible uses, call-in procedures, documentation requirements, and the consequences of intentional dishonesty or misuse. Employers should also consider whether the policy has been clearly communicated and consistently enforced. Evaluate objective facts rather than assumptions. Relevant information may include attendance records, recurring absence patterns, the employee’s prior statements, leave-request materials, and apparent inconsistencies concerning the reason for the absence. A pattern may warrant inquiry, but it should not produce an automatic finding of abuse. Follow applicable documentation rules. Employers should not assume that they may demand a doctor’s note for every absence. Under the FMLA, an employer may require medical certification for qualifying leave involving an employee’s or covered family member’s serious health condition, provided the employer follows the applicable notice and certification procedures. If an employer has reason to doubt the validity of an FMLA medical certification, the regulations permit a second opinion at the employer’s expense, subject to specified requirements. State and local paid-leave laws may impose additional—and sometimes more restrictive—documentation rules. Conduct a reasonably informed investigation. Before imposing discipline, review the available evidence and ordinarily give the employee an opportunity to explain apparent discrepancies. The investigation should focus on whether the employee was dishonest or used leave for an unauthorized purpose, not merely on whether the absence inconvenienced the employer. Assess other legal protections. Consider whether the employee’s statements or circumstances trigger obligations under the FMLA, ADA, or applicable state or local law. Information suggesting a potentially qualifying disability may require an accommodation analysis rather than immediate discipline. Apply discipline consistently. Compare the proposed response with the employer’s treatment of similar conduct. Consistent enforcement helps distinguish discipline for dishonesty or policy violations from unlawful interference, discrimination, or retaliation. An employer may not treat an employee’s legitimate use of FMLA leave as a negative factor in an employment decision. Additionally, FMLA-protected absences (and protected sick leave absences under many state and local leave laws) should not be counted as occurrences under a no-fault attendance policy. Document the decision. Record the specific facts considered, the employee’s explanation, the policy provisions applied, and the reason for the decision. The documentation should make clear that any discipline is based on substantiated misconduct or an honestly held, reasonably informed belief—not on the employee’s lawful exercise of protected leave rights.

Practical Takeaways

Employers should review their leave policies and enforcement practices to ensure they:

Distinguish unrestricted PTO from leave limited to specified purposes.

Account for overlapping federal, state, and local requirements.

Establish clear call-in and notice procedures.

Request medical documentation only when permitted.

Rely on objective, specific facts rather than timing or stereotypes.

Investigate suspected dishonesty before imposing discipline.

Consider potential FMLA and ADA obligations.

Apply policies consistently across similarly situated employees.

Document the factual and policy basis for disciplinary decisions.

The Bottom Line

Protected leave laws do not generally shield intentional dishonesty or the deliberate use of leave for an unauthorized purpose. At the same time, unusual timing, and attendance patterns may raise questions without conclusively establishing misconduct.

Employers addressing a suspected case of the “GTA Flu” should identify the type of leave at issue, comply with applicable documentation restrictions, conduct a reasonably informed investigation, and base any discipline on objective evidence and consistent policy enforcement. The anticipated release of Grand Theft Auto VI is a timely reminder that effective leave administration requires both vigilance against intentional misuse and careful protection of legitimate employee rights.