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ARTICLE · 03 NOVEMBER 2026

PAGA Paraphrased – Castillo v. Belkorp AG, LLP

Seyfarth Shaw LLP
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The Fifth District Court of Appeal held that a plaintiff may bring a “headless” PAGA action—seeking civil penalties solely for Labor Code violations suffered by other employees—under the post-July 1, 2024 version of PAGA, and that such an action cannot be compelled to arbitration.

United StatesEmployment and HR
Phillip J. Ebsworth
Phillip J. Ebsworth
Natalie Kreeger
Natalie Kreeger
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Seyfarth Synopsis:The Fifth District Court of Appeal held that a plaintiff may bring a “headless” PAGA action—seeking civil penalties solely for Labor Code violations suffered by other employees—under the post-July 1, 2024 version of PAGA, and that such an action cannot be compelled to arbitration.

In Castillo v. Belkorp AG, LLP, a former service technician signed an onboarding arbitration agreement requiring individual arbitration of employment-related disputes and waiving class and collective actions. The agreement did not expressly address PAGA or representative claims. The plaintiff later filed a single-count PAGA complaint in Stanislaus County Superior Court, seeking penalties solely on behalf of other employees and disclaiming any individual PAGA claim. The employer moved to compel arbitration under Leeper and Williams, and the trial court denied the motion, following CRST Expedited, Inc. v. Superior Court.

The Fifth District affirmed, holding that “an aggrieved employee may bring a PAGA action that consists only of nonindividual PAGA claims under the post-July 1, 2024 version of PAGA.” Adopting CRST’s reasoning, the Court found the word “and” in Labor Code section 2699(a)—which authorizes an action “on behalf of the employee and other current or former employees”—ambiguous and construed it to mean “and/or.” The Court expressly declined to follow Leeper and Williams finding Leeper’s legislative history analysis inconclusive.

The Court further held that the 2024 reforms did not change the analysis. Amended section 2699(c)(1), which requires the plaintiff to have personally suffered each alleged violation, addresses who qualifies as an aggrieved employee, not which claims that employee must bring. And because nonindividual PAGA claims are not subject to arbitration under Viking River Cruises, Inc. v. Moriana and Adolph v. Uber Technologies, Inc., the Court concluded the arbitration agreement could not be enforced against a plaintiff pursuing only those claims.

Castillo extends the Fifth District’s headless PAGA holdings in CRST and Galarsa v. Dolgen California, LLC to post-reform PAGA and deepens the appellate split with Leeper and Williams. Leeper has been scheduled for oral argument on November 3, and employees and employers alike will be waiting with baited breath for the Supreme Court’s resolution of this split.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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