Typically, when an employer seeks to enforce restrictive covenants in an employment agreement, the existence of the underlying agreement is undisputed because it is executed. But what happens when an employer seeks to enforce restrictive covenants and has admittedly lost the employee’s signed agreement? The Northern District of Georgia addressed this exact issue in Aalberts Surface Treatment Corp. v. Newco Enters. Inc. (August 2026).

In Aalberts Surface Treatment Corp., the employer alleged that its former employee signed an employment agreement containing confidentiality, noncompetition, and nonsolicitation provisions. However, the signed agreement was missing. The employer submitted a supervisor’s declaration stating that she personally witnessed the employee sign an agreement identical to the form attached to the complaint. The employer also alleged that the employee’s offer letter stated that employment was contingent on execution of a noncompetition agreement.

Applying Georgia law, the court held that these materials plausibly alleged the existence and terms of the restrictive covenants at issue. The court ultimately allowed the employer’s contract-based claims to proceed despite the missing employment agreement. Note that while the court permitted the lawsuit to proceed, the employer must still be able to prove the terms of the agreement before obtaining enforcement. Since this decision is based on Georgia law, the outcome could be different for cases filed in other jurisdictions.

The Bottom Line

A lost signed employment agreement will not necessarily prevent its enforcement, particularly where the employer can offer credible secondary evidence of the agreement’s existence and contents. Nevertheless, we recommend that employers establish and maintain strong document retention practices. Of course, electronic signatures of documents provide the best assurance that there is a record of execution.