Highlights

The Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court ruled that a noncompete agreement signed by the parent company of the employee's actual employer does not satisfy the Massachusetts Noncompetition Agreement Act's (MNAA) requirement that the agreement be "signed by both the employer and employee."

The court also rejected the companies' argument that the award agreements containing the noncompete provisions were outside the employment relationship and therefore not subject to the MNAA.

A company that includes a post-employment noncompete in an equity, incentive unit or other executive compensation award should review those award agreements to ensure that the actual employing entity signs the agreement.

The Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court (SJC) on November 17, 2026, held in Anaplan Parent, LP and Anaplan, Inc. v. Timothy Brennan that a noncompete agreement signed by an employee and the parent company of the employee's actual employer does not satisfy the Massachusetts Noncompetition Agreement Act (MNAA) requirement that the agreement be "signed by both the employer and employee." The failure to comply with the signature requirement meant that the noncompete was invalid and unenforceable under the MNAA.

Background

Timothy Brennan worked for Anaplan Inc., a subsidiary of parent company Anaplan Parent LP. Through three equity incentive agreements, Brennan received limited partnership interests in the parent company in exchange for restrictive covenants, including a noncompete. The parent company signed each agreement and named the subsidiary as a third-party beneficiary. The subsidiary did not sign the agreements.

When Brennan left the subsidiary in 2025 to join a competitor, both the parent and subsidiary sued him and sought injunctive relief to stop him from joining the competitor. The Massachusetts Superior Court denied the motion for a temporary restraining order (TRO) and preliminary injunction in regard to the noncompete on the grounds that Brennan's employer (the subsidiary) did not sign the agreements. The parent and subsidiary appealed.

As mentioned in a previous Holland & Knight alert, the SJC heard oral argument in September 2026. On November 17, 2026, the SJC issued its decision and affirmed the Superior Court's denial of a TRO and preliminary injunction.

SJC Holds Noncompete Not Enforceable Because Employer Did Not Sign

A Parent Company Is Not an Employee's "Employer" If the Employee Does Not Work for It

The MNAA requires that a noncompete be "in writing and signed by both the employer and employee." The SJC explained: "[T]his case presents the question whether an agreement that is in writing and is signed by the employee but bears the signature of the parent company of the employee's employer satisfies this requirement. We conclude that it does not."

The MNAA does not define "employer" but defines "employee" to include both individuals classified as employees and those classified as independent contractors under the Massachusetts independent contractor statute (M.G.L. c. 149, Section 148B). Drawing on that definition, the court reasoned that "an employee is an individual performing any service for an entity." The court further explained that "an 'employer' under the [Act] is, at a minimum, an entity for which an individual performs any service" and that "a parent is not ordinarily the employer of its subsidiary's employees."

Here, Brennan performed services only for the subsidiary and not the parent. The parent did not contend that it was Brennan's joint employer, and the court noted that the parent did not hire or supervise Brennan, have the power to fire him, supervise him, or set or pay his salary, nor maintain his employment records.

The parent argued that under the doctrine of joint venture liability, its "active role" in connection with the subsidiary should permit it to enforce the noncompete with its subsidiary's employee. The court disagreed, concluding that "the record does not support that the parent entered into a joint venture with the subsidiary as pertains to Brennan. Instead, the parent and the subsidiary have maintained their separate corporate forms. Having taken advantage of the benefits of this separateness, they may not disavow that form when it is to their advantage."

As a result, the court ruled that the equity incentive agreements did not meet MNAA's requirement that the employer sign the noncompetition agreement because Brennan's actual employer (the subsidiary) never signed them.

SJC Rejects the Companies' Argument that MNAA Does Not Apply Because the Agreements Were "Outside of an Employment Relationship"

The parent and the subsidiary also argued that if the parent was not Brennan's employer, then the MNAA did not apply at all because the MNAA, by its terms, does not cover "noncompetition agreements outside of an employment relationship." The court disagreed.

The SJC explained that the agreement "does not fall 'outside' the employment relationship simply because the employer failed to sign the agreement." The court analyzed whether the agreement fits the MNAA's definition of a noncompete – that is, a "noncompetition agreement" as defined in the MNAA, meaning either one "between an employer and an employee" or one "otherwise arising out of an … employment relationship."

The SJC analyzed the terms of the equity incentive agreements and concluded that the agreements were within the scope of the MNAA. The court relied on these features of the agreements:

The companies acknowledged that Brennan entered into the covenants "[i]n connection with his employment with" the subsidiary.

The noncompete was designed to prevent Brennan from competing with the subsidiary for a period after his employment with the subsidiary ended.

The agreements specifically named the subsidiary as a third-party beneficiary of the noncompete and provided consideration (in the form of equity in the parent) to Brennan in exchange for his promise to not compete with the subsidiary.

The SJC explained that where a noncompete "arises out of an employment relationship because it is tethered to the employee's employment relationship with his or her employer," it is covered by the MNAA.

Implications for Employers with Massachusetts Employees

The SJC's decision sets a clear rule: A noncompete subject to the MNAA must be signed by the company that actually employs the employee. The decision further reinforces that a noncompete must meet all of the MNAA's minimum requirements to be valid and enforceable.

Employers should review noncompetes in parent-level award agreements for Massachusetts employees and confirm that the employing entity is a signatory to the agreements. If a noncompete does not meet the requirements of the MNAA and the employer seeks to have the employee sign a new agreement, the new agreement must comply with the MNAA's requirements for noncompetes entered into during employment. These include providing fair and reasonable consideration independent of continued employment and notice of the agreement at least 10 business days before it becomes effective.

Employers should also consider agreements outside the scope of the MNAA to protect their business interests, such as agreements not to solicit or transact business with clients, agreements to not solicit employees, and nondisclosure and confidentiality agreements. These agreements remain important tools for protecting trade secrets, confidential information and client goodwill.