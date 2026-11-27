ARTICLE · 27 NOVEMBER 2026
New York Personnel Records Law FAQ
Access comprehensive guidance on New York's personnel records laws through this detailed FAQ resource. This document addresses key questions about employee record access, employer obligations...
New York’s new personnel records law, effective November 8, 2026, introduces significant compliance obligations and raises important questions for employers. Following our October 30 webinar, FordHarrison attorneys address frequently asked questions and provide practical guidance on personnel file access, disclosure requirements, confidentiality considerations, and compliance best practices to help New York employers navigate the new law.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.