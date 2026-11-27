Article

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) may be enforcing a shortened deadline for employers to submit position statements in response to a Charge of Discrimination (Charge). Although the EEOC’s official policy does not appear to have changed, and its website still states that an employer “generally has 30 days to gather the information requested and to submit its position statement and attachments to the EEOC,” a growing number of employers across the United States are receiving notice of Charges that set a fifteen-day deadline for position statements, and extensions have become harder to obtain.