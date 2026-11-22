As 2026 winds down, many Louisiana employers are dusting off their employee handbooks and making updates for the new year. If you’re one of them, there’s a new leave law you’ll want to add to your checklist.

Louisiana’s Living Donor Paid Leave Protection Act took effect on August 1, 2026, and it applies to private employers with as few as one employee. That means even the smallest Louisiana businesses may need to update their leave policies.

Here’s what private employers should know.

A New Leave Requirement for Louisiana Employers

The new law requires private employers to provide unpaid, job-protected leave to employees who submit a written request for time off to donate all or part of a liver, pancreas, kidney, intestine, lung, or bone marrow. The leave must be “equal to the time requested by the employee or thirty consecutive calendar days.” Employers can choose to provide paid leave or additional time off, but are not required to do so.

The law also prohibits employers from retaliating against employees who request or take donor leave. That includes firing, demoting, suspending, threatening, harassing, or otherwise discriminating against an employee for exercising their rights under the law.

Don’t Forget About the Older Bone Marrow Leave Law

The new law is only part of the picture, though. That’s because Louisiana already had a bone marrow donor leave law on the books, and the new law doesn’t replace it.

Under the older law, which dates back to 1992, employers with 20 or more employees at one location must provide up to 40 hours of paid leave to employees who donate bone marrow, provided those employees average at least 20 hours of work per week. That requirement is still in effect.

So, if your handbook already includes paid leave for bone marrow donation, don’t remove it or replace it with a blanket unpaid donor leave policy. Depending on your workforce, you may need to provide both the existing paid bone marrow leave benefit and the new unpaid donor leave protections.

The Bottom Line

If your employee handbook hasn’t been updated since before August 2026, donor leave deserves a spot on your year-end to-do list. A few thoughtful policy updates now can help your business comply with both Louisiana donor leave laws and avoid headaches down the road. Because some questions about the new law remain unanswered, we’ll continue to monitor for further guidance and share updates as they become available.