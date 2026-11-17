Key Takeaways:

Your efficiency strategy should start with a clear understanding of your government’s strategic priorities and the workforce capabilities needed to deliver them.

A workforce diagnostic can help you identify critical skill gaps, retirement risks, and opportunities to redesign work before you make decisions about positions or processes.

Aligning your workforce capacity with your service priorities can help you direct limited resources where they have the greatest operational impact.

—

Your government is being asked to deliver more services while navigating less predictable funding, constrained revenue, and growing demands from your community. At the same time, you may be facing workforce challenges that make it difficult to maintain existing service levels, let alone expand them.

In response, you may be considering an efficiency study to determine how your government can operate differently. These studies can take the form of an organizational restructure, process improvement assessment, fiscal sustainability analysis, or a combination of all three.

But if your definition of efficiency starts and ends with reducing positions, freezing vacancies, or asking fewer employees to take on more work, you may be addressing the symptoms rather than the underlying challenge.

A more effective approach starts with two questions:

What are your priorities for the next five years?

What skills will your workforce need to achieve them?

Once you answer those questions, you have a stronger foundation for determining how your organization, processes, and resources should be aligned.

Start With Your Strategic Priorities

Every government has different challenges. If your community is growing quickly, you may need to scale services and find ways to keep pace with increasing demand. If your population is declining, you may need to determine how to maintain fundamental services with a smaller revenue base and workforce.

Before you evaluate positions, processes, or expenditures, you need a shared understanding of what your government is trying to accomplish.

You can establish that foundation through a focused, half-day working session with key leaders and stakeholders. Start by asking:

What services do we need to deliver, and how might those services change over the next five years?

What are our organization’s strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and external threats?

What changes are we seeing in our community, funding environment, and service demands?

What do we want to achieve and prioritize in the coming years?

If we fast-forward five years, what does success look like?

This exercise requires open and honest discussion. Not every service can be a top priority, and you may need to acknowledge where current service models are no longer sustainable.

The goal is not to create a perfect five-year plan. It’s to build enough consensus around your priorities that subsequent efficiency decisions have a clear strategic context.

Identify the Skills Your Workforce Needs

Once you establish your priorities, the next question is: What skills will your workforce need to achieve them?

This is different from reviewing individual employees or determining which positions should stay or go. Instead, you are looking at your workforce holistically and identifying the capabilities you need to deliver your priorities.

A workforce skills assessment can examine four levels of your organization:

Individual contributors

Supervisors

Managers

Senior leadership

For each level, consider both soft and technical skills.

You can then identify where significant gaps exist. Looking across your departments and divisions may reveal both common needs and specialized capabilities concentrated in only one or two areas of your organization.

That distinction matters. A skill gap that exists across multiple departments may call for an organization-wide training or recruitment strategy. A highly specialized skill concentrated in one employee may create a different risk — particularly if that employee is approaching retirement.

Align Your Organization, Processes, and Resources

Once you establish your strategic priorities and workforce needs, you can get more value from the traditional components of an efficiency study.

This is where organizational structure analysis, process improvement assessments, and fiscal sustainability analysis come into play.

Workforce costs represent one of the largest components of most government budgets. Understanding what you need to accomplish and what capabilities you need to accomplish it gives you a clearer framework for determining how those resources should be deployed.

For example, your analysis may identify opportunities to:

Direct limited staff capacity toward your highest-priority services

Assign work to positions with the appropriate skills and authority

Prioritize training to address current and future high-risk skill gaps

Eliminate unnecessary steps, handoffs, approvals, and duplication

Fill critical vacancies more quickly

Redesign jobs and processes as service requirements change

Develop more than one employee capable of performing critical work

This approach also changes the conversation around vacancies and staffing. Instead of asking “Can we eliminate this position?” you can ask “What work does this position support, what skills are required, and is this the right way to deliver that work?”

That distinction can lead to different decisions — including moving responsibilities, redesigning positions, consolidating processes, investing in technology, or filling a vacancy when the work remains critical.

Account for Retirement and Workforce Risk

You can further strengthen your workforce planning by understanding where critical knowledge may be lost.

Forecasting potential retirements and other expected workforce changes over the next five years can help you identify where your government could face a significant loss of capability. This is particularly important when specialized or institutional knowledge is concentrated among a small number of employees.

This does not mean making assumptions about individual employees’ plans. Instead, it means identifying where your organization could face an operational risk if certain roles become vacant.

That information can help you prioritize:

Cross-training

Knowledge transfer

Succession planning

Documentation of critical processes

Recruitment for specialized skills

Opportunities to transition or redesign work

It can also help you distinguish between a position that is simply vacant and a vacancy that represents a significant operational risk.

Look Beyond Headcount to Measure Efficiency

Efficiency is often measured too narrowly. Reducing positions or leaving vacancies unfilled can reduce costs in the short term, but it may also shift more work to your remaining employees, increase overtime, create service delays, or leave critical skills uncovered.

A broader approach to operational efficiency considers whether you have the right people, skills, processes, and resources aligned with your priorities.

That can give you better information for:

Forecasting personnel expenditures

Identifying retirement, vacancy, and turnover risks earlier

Making informed decisions about overtime, contractors, and temporary labor

Justifying targeted compensation adjustments

Allocating training and professional development funds

Connecting authorized positions to your service priorities

Evaluating proposed position additions, eliminations, or reallocations

The result is a more complete picture of what efficiency actually means for your government.

Build the Foundation Before Making Changes

An efficiency study should ultimately help you deliver the services your community needs within the resources available. But that does not necessarily mean asking fewer employees to do more work.

Starting with your strategic priorities and a workforce diagnostic gives you a clearer way to evaluate what your government needs today, what it will need in the future, and where your current structure may not align.

From there, organizational restructuring, process improvement, and fiscal analysis become tools for solving specific problems rather than exercises in reducing headcount.

When you understand what you need to accomplish, what skills you need to accomplish it, and where your current workforce falls short, you can make more targeted decisions about your organization, processes, staffing, technology, and resources.