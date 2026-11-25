Artificial intelligence (AI) is no longer a future workplace issue. Some studies suggest that more than 50% of employees regularly use AI to perform work tasks, independent of a company's adoption of AI tools. In fact, other studies have found that almost as much as 75% of AI activity on personal accounts is being used for business purposes.

Regardless of whether your company has actively deployed AI tools, it’s likely your employees are using them to perform their work.

AI can be a powerful new tool for employees. In addition to the day-to-day tasks that employees may already be using AI for, companies are also using it to streamline employment related tasks, including screening résumés, conducting interviews, scoring performance, and monitoring productivity.

But while the technology is rapidly changing, one principle is clear: employers remain obligated to comply with existing employment law, regardless of their use or reliance on AI.

New Technology, Same Employment Laws

Even though we are in a new frontier with AI, existing laws still apply (until further notice).

There is no comprehensive federal AI legislation and states are only now beginning to jump into AI regulation. As such, courts that have begun grappling with AI employment lawsuits are consistently applying existing non-discrimination laws to the new-age facts asserted in these complaints. For example, in EEOC v. iTutorGroup, the EEOC alleged that iTutorGroup used AI to automatically reject female applications 55 or older and male applicants 60 or older. The EEOC asserted claims that such actions violated existing age discrimination laws, and iTutorGroup eventually agreed to enter into a consent decree and pay $356,000 to resolve the claims.

At the end of the day, employers will be responsible for the decisions and outcomes of their employment decisions, regardless of their use or reliance on AI in making those decisions.

A Patchwork of State Rules

In the absence of federal legislation, states are beginning to regulate AI in the employment space. Some notable state action includes:

California enacting the "No Robo Bosses Act" (effective July 1, 2027) which, among other things, prohibits employers from relying solely on AI to fire or discipline workers; requires human oversight and verification for termination and discipline; prohibits the use of AI for predictive behavior analysis of workers; and requires post-use notice to workers when AI is used in termination or discipline decisions. California has also several new obligations that may apply when employers lay off employees because of AI.

Colorado has enacted legislation, which will go into effect January 1, 2027, that requires, among other things, employers provide notice to employees before using AI to make a "consequential decision," notice of how the AI was used in making the decision, and an opportunity to have a human review the decision.

Illinois requires that employers obtain consent from an applicant before AI is used to conduct a video interview or to analyze a video interview, and employers are required to provide notice to employees and applicants when using AI in making employment decisions.

Connecticut has enacted a new law that requires, among other things, that if filing a WARN Act notice with the state, the employer must disclose whether the layoffs were related to the employer's use of AI.

As of the date of this article, Wisconsin has not enacted any AI-specific laws or regulation directly addressing the employment space.

Amid states beginning to regulate AI in the employment space, President Trump signed an executive order in December 2025 directing the Department of Justice to challenge state AI laws it considers burdensome. It remains to be seen how aggressive or successful the Department of Justice will be in challenging the growing list of states regulating AI.

What Business Leaders Should Do Now

Understand that your employees are likely using AI to perform their job tasks, whether the company has authorized their use or not. Enacting an AI policy that clearly sets out the expectations and requirements for what AI tools can be used and how AI can be used is a minimal best practice for every company.

Business leaders should also inventory how AI touches employment decisions, including hiring, firing, evaluations, scheduling, and monitoring. Employers should also ensure that, as a best practice, there is meaningful human review of significant employment decisions to ensure compliance with existing law.

Employers should consider conducting periodic bias audits of their tools. Employers may want to work with counsel on this process to protect sensitive results.

Employers should also carefully consider vendor agreements to ensure a clear understanding of audit rights, data use and preservation, and liability.

Finally, employers should understand that the use of AI in the workspace is one that will require ongoing coordination between HR, legal, and other key decision makers and cannot be treated as a one-time IT purchase. In other words, deploying AI tools and using them in the workspace invites an ongoing need to continually monitor compliance with applicable laws and potential risk factors and cannot just be purchased, deployed and forgotten about.

AI can make organizations faster and more effective, but the law will hold employers accountable for their decisions. Employers who build high-quality governance systems now will adapt more easily as the technology continues to grow and will be better positioned to use AI confidently rather than defensively.