Seyfarth Synopsis:The U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) has finalized its new interpretive regulation for determining whether workers are employees or independent contractors under the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA), Family and Medical Leave Act (FMLA), and Migrant and Seasonal Agricultural Worker Protection Act (MSPA) (the “Final Rule”). As anticipated, the Final Rule largely restores the Department’s 2021 framework, emphasizing control and opportunity for profit or loss as the two “core factors,” while making several notable refinements to the rule proposed earlier this year.

Background

The FLSA, FMLA, and MSPA apply only to “employees,” a category that excludes “independent contractors.” As explained here, on February 27, 2026, the DOL published a proposed interpretive regulation to determine independent contractor status under the FLSA, FMLA, and MSPA (the “Proposed Rule”). The DOL has now finalized its interpretive regulation.

The Final Rule rescinds the Biden administration’s 2024 Rule and replaces its six-factor, unweighted totality-of-the-circumstances approach with a streamlined economic-reality analysis modeled closely on the 2021 Rule. The Final Rule will become effective 60 days after publication in the Federal Register.

The Two “Core Factors” Are Back

As the DOL previewed in its Proposed Rule, the Final Rule identifies two factors as generally “most probative” (i.e., relevant) of whether a worker is economically dependent on a potential employer (and, thus, an employee) or instead is in business for themselves (and, thus, an independent contractor):

The nature and degree of control over the work; and The worker’s opportunity for profit or loss.

When both factors point toward the same classification, the Final Rule states that there is a “substantial likelihood” that classification is correct. DOL also clarified in its commentary that the two core factors generally carry the same weight. In a given case, a core factor whose facts point clearly in one direction will matter more than one with mixed facts. Three additional factors remain relevant: (3) the skill required for the work, (4) the permanence of the relationship, and (5) whether the work is part of an “integrated unit of production”. No single factor is dispositive, however, and the enumerated factors are not exhaustive.

The commentary on the additional factors includes several practical clarifications:

Skill. Specialized skills are “not limited to degrees, credentials, and licensures” and can come from work experience, independent study, or practice. Work that requires no specialized skill, or that relies on training the business provides, still points toward employee status.

Integrated unit. Where the work is performed may inform this factor, but DOL says it is not always probative. DOL also agreed that “the commercial value of work does not necessarily make it integrated.”

Permanence. The seasonal nature of work, by itself, does not necessarily indicate independent contractor status. The Final Rule also includes an example treating a housekeeper who returns to a ski resort every winter as having an indefinite relationship that points toward employee status. Businesses with recurring seasonal contractors should review that example.

The Final Rule also retains the proposed rule’s emphasis on actual practice over contractual or theoretical possibilities. Thus, for example, a contractual right to negotiate prices or work for competitors carries less weight if the worker cannot realistically exercise that right. DOL explained that contract terms consistent with the parties’ actual practice “may have substantial probative value.” It also said a worker’s voluntary decision not to exercise an available contractual right “does not, standing alone, make that right merely theoretical.”

What Changed From the Proposed Rule?

Although DOL largely adopted its February proposal, the Final Rule includes several noteworthy additions and clarifications:

Further guidance on control. The Final Rule retains the principle that requiring compliance with specific legal obligations, health and safety standards, insurance requirements, contractual deadlines, and quality-control standards ordinarily does not constitute employee-type control. But DOL added an important qualification: the substance and practical operation of a requirement matters more than how it is labeled. Detailed instructions governing how, when, or where work must be performed may still indicate employee-type control even if characterized as a health, safety, or quality-control requirement. DOL also clarified in its commentary that the compliance principle covers health and safety standards that are not legally required. Employers may therefore adopt accepted voluntary safety standards without affecting a worker’s classification. DOL also said that requiring all workers to complete anti-harassment training is not control.

The Final Rule retains the principle that requiring compliance with specific legal obligations, health and safety standards, insurance requirements, contractual deadlines, and quality-control standards ordinarily does not constitute employee-type control. But DOL added an important qualification: the substance and practical operation of a requirement matters more than how it is labeled. Detailed instructions governing how, when, or where work must be performed may still indicate employee-type control even if characterized as a health, safety, or quality-control requirement. DOL also clarified in its commentary that the compliance principle covers health and safety standards that are not legally required. Employers may therefore adopt accepted voluntary safety standards without affecting a worker’s classification. DOL also said that requiring all workers to complete anti-harassment training is not control. Technology and platform work. DOL added contrasting examples involving delivery workers using digital platforms. An application that withholds material information, penalizes workers for rejecting assignments, or effectively prevents workers from using competing platforms may indicate employee status. Conversely, allowing workers to reject assignments without penalty and work through competing applications can indicate independent contractor status. In the second example, location monitoring, dynamic pricing, and terminating accounts for excessive cancellations do not indicate control on those facts, and DOL states that “[u]sing technology to facilitate business operations does not indicate control over the individual.” The commentary adds a caution: where technology performs tasks that human supervisors historically handled, DOL considers those activities just as relevant as if a supervisor had performed them.

DOL added contrasting examples involving delivery workers using digital platforms. An application that withholds material information, penalizes workers for rejecting assignments, or effectively prevents workers from using competing platforms may indicate employee status. Conversely, allowing workers to reject assignments without penalty and work through competing applications can indicate independent contractor status. In the second example, location monitoring, dynamic pricing, and terminating accounts for excessive cancellations do not indicate control on those facts, and DOL states that “[u]sing technology to facilitate business operations does not indicate control over the individual.” The commentary adds a caution: where technology performs tasks that human supervisors historically handled, DOL considers those activities just as relevant as if a supervisor had performed them. Personal use of equipment. DOL clarified in its commentary that the fact that equipment or material may also have a personal use is not a barrier to the same being considered as part of the profit-or-loss factor, as long as the use impacts the worker’s opportunity to earn profits and incur losses. This is a departure from the 2024 Rule, which indicated, for example, that the use of a personal vehicle that a worker already owns to perform work is generally not an investment that is capital or entrepreneurial in nature.

DOL clarified in its commentary that the fact that equipment or material may also have a personal use is not a barrier to the same being considered as part of the profit-or-loss factor, as long as the use impacts the worker’s opportunity to earn profits and incur losses. This is a departure from the 2024 Rule, which indicated, for example, that the use of a personal vehicle that a worker already owns to perform work is generally not an investment that is capital or entrepreneurial in nature. Additional engagements. DOL acknowledged that accepting additional engagements through the worker’s own independent business differs from simply working more hours. Such engagements can point toward independent contractor status where the worker exercises initiative or manages an investment.

DOL acknowledged that accepting additional engagements through the worker’s own independent business differs from simply working more hours. Such engagements can point toward independent contractor status where the worker exercises initiative or manages an investment. Benefits and portable benefits. DOL stated in its commentary that whether a business provides, or contributes to, benefits or portable benefits “is not relevant in determining whether a worker is an employee or independent contractor.” Providing benefits does not indicate employee status. Withholding them, or participating in a portable benefits program designed for non-employees, does not indicate independent contractor status.

DOL stated in its commentary that whether a business provides, or contributes to, benefits or portable benefits “is not relevant in determining whether a worker is an employee or independent contractor.” Providing benefits does not indicate employee status. Withholding them, or participating in a portable benefits program designed for non-employees, does not indicate independent contractor status. Artificial Intelligence (“Super Intelligence”). Under Executive Order 14434, the Final Rule uses “Super Intelligence” (SI) in place of “artificial intelligence.” Readers searching the rule for “AI” will not find it. DOL declined requests to add regulatory text addressing AI, reasoning that those requests “appear to lean in favor of an independent contractor outcome.” DOL said the relevance of a worker’s use of technology a business provides “will depend on all the circumstances of each case.” AI-related practices will therefore be judged by their actual effect on the worker’s control and opportunity for profit or loss.

Under Executive Order 14434, the Final Rule uses “Super Intelligence” (SI) in place of “artificial intelligence.” Readers searching the rule for “AI” will not find it. DOL declined requests to add regulatory text addressing AI, reasoning that those requests “appear to lean in favor of an independent contractor outcome.” DOL said the relevance of a worker’s use of technology a business provides “will depend on all the circumstances of each case.” AI-related practices will therefore be judged by their actual effect on the worker’s control and opportunity for profit or loss. More examples overall. The Final Rule ultimately includes 14 fact-specific examples, substantially expanding the practical guidance provided in the proposal. These examples address owner-operator arrangements, app-based gig workers, and farm labor contractors, among other types of workers.

One Test for the FLSA and FMLA

The Final Rule also follows through on DOL’s proposal to expressly apply the same independent-contractor analysis under the FMLA. DOL amended the FMLA regulations to cross-reference the Part 795 economic-reality analysis, reasoning that the FMLA incorporates the FLSA’s definitions of “employee” and “employ.” The same framework will likewise govern classification under MSPA, subject to that statute’s particular provisions.

Takeaway

For businesses that use independent contractors, the Final Rule represents a significant departure from the 2024 Rule and a return to the more structured framework DOL adopted in 2021. Most importantly, businesses evaluating classification should focus first on the worker’s actual control over the work and genuine opportunity for profit or loss, while recognizing that contractual labels alone will not carry the day.

The Final Rule provides certainty in at least one respect: it sets the standard that DOL will apply in its own enforcement actions. It may also help in private litigation. DOL states that it intends the interpretations “to be used by employers, employees, and courts,” and that they “may be relied upon in accordance with section 10 of the Portal-to-Portal Act.” Section 10 provides a good-faith defense to FLSA claims, including private suits, for employers that act in conformity with and in reliance on a written interpretation of the Wage and Hour Administrator. The defense applies even if the interpretation is later modified, rescinded, or held invalid. Businesses that want to preserve this defense should document their reliance on Part 795 when making classification decisions.

However, the weight that the Final Rule will be afforded in litigation is still to be determined—particularly in jurisdictions with conflicting circuit precedent. DOL itself acknowledges that the regulation binds its investigators and does not bind the courts. Thus, the Final Rule is most appropriately viewed as a guide that cannot guarantee a court will reach a particular classification decision, under the FLSA, FMLA, and MSPA. Jurisdiction-specific principles may require additional consideration in individual cases.

Moreover, the Final Rule does not obviate the need for businesses to be aware of and comply with more restrictive state-law classification standards. In California, Massachusetts, New Jersey, and other states that apply an ABC test, for example, the same worker may still be an employee under state law, so national employers will need to classify to the stricter standard in those jurisdictions.

DOL has prepared a small entity compliance guide to accompany the Final Rule, which may help businesses train the staff who make these decisions. Before the Final Rule takes effect, businesses should compare their contractor agreements and actual practices against the Final Rule’s examples and record how each classification decision applies Part 795, since that record supports a Portal-to-Portal good-faith defense.